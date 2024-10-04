Guy cures friend's fear of Disney villain with hilariously elaborate 'exposure therapy'
Prince Abooboo would be proud.
Exposure therapy helps us face our fears head on, so that we might eventually become less and and less triggered by them. That goes for phobias surrounding animals, public speaking…and Disney villains, it seems.
When Kyle Philippi found out that his friend Kara Carneal had an “irrational fear” of Jafar (yes, from Aladdin) he sought out to do a little DIY exposure therapy of his own. As you can imagine, hilarity ensued.
Back in November of 2023, Philippi burst into Carneal’s apartment in a full blown Jafar getup reciting some of his iconic lines and leaving his friend in tears—both from terror and from laughter.
@kylephilippi I didnt even need the eyeliner… #fypシ #jafar #scare #scarevideos #prank #aladdin #princessjasmine #disneytok #90sdisney #disneyworld #disneyparks #funny #scaredstraight #irrationalfear #friendshipgoals ♬ original sound - Kyle Philippi
But he didn’t stop there. In fact, this exposure therapy prank has been a year-long project, with each Jafar visit going more and more over the top.
In an epic follow-up video we see that Philippi even went onto Cameo, a site where you can purchase personalized videos from celebrities, and had the original Jafar voice actor, Jonathan Freeman, record a special message that Philippi lip synced to. After all, Freeman is, as Philippi put it, “the one and only Jafar.”
@kylephilippi The original voice of Jafar saying her name is what sent her over the edge.. #disney #disneyadults #disneytiktok #disneyparks #90skids #millennial #scareprank #jafar #weirdfears #prankwars #jafar #weirdfears #irrationalfear #90sdisney #alladin #alladinonbroadway #lifeontiktok #fypシ ♬ original sound - Kyle Philippi
Topping himself once again, Philippi created an elaborate theater production dedicated towards helping Carneal overcome this phobia. As Carnela sat center stage, she was greeted not only by Jafar (again with the help of Freeman’s voice) but a giant puppet snake and a singing Ursula from The Little Mermaid, cause why have one Disney villain when you can have two? She was also given a small lamp as a token for her bravery.
@kylephilippi Here’s a summary of how her last Exposure Therapy went. Guys, we did it! Shes free! #fypシ #jafar #exposuretherapy #scare #scarevideos #prank #aladdin #disney #disneytok #90sdisney #millennial #disneyparks #disneyadults #funny #disneyonbroadway ♬ original sound - Kyle Philippi
As for the origins of this Jafar phobia, Carnela shared in an interview with Today.com that watching the movie once (and only once) on VHS and seeing the snake cane wielding sorcerer was her “ first time ever experiencing fear.”
Luckily, Carnela has “extra” friends like Kyle, who “does everything to the millionth degree,” and quite literally forces her to laugh through her deepest insecurities. So how could she be mad?
Laugh if you must, but it seems that Philippi’s method, however extreme, has been effective. Because earlier this year, he and Carnela were able to go see Aladdin on Broadway, and Carnela was even able to give Jafar a hug. Consider her healed!
@kylephilippi It’s a new season of life WITH Jafar! #fypシ #aladdin #aladdinonbroadway #disney #disneytok #jafar #exposuretherapy #disneyadult #90skid #millennial #broadwayshow #disneyonbroadway ♬ Metaverse - Can2
“New friend goals: conquer each other’s irrational fears,” one viewer wrote.
Meanwhile, others praised Philippi’s commitment to the bit.
”This is the epitome of chaotic good,” wrote one person.
Another said, “I’m obsessed with how far this was taken.”
But perhaps the best comment goes to the person who wrote this:
“New genre of therapy unlocked: clinical theatre 🎭”
As for whether or not Carnela’s exposure therapy has concluded, Philippi tells Upworthy that “ like with all therapy, sometimes we need to go back for a wellness check and we may be due for another round.”
Keep up-to-date with those exposure therapy treatments by giving Philippi a follow on TikTok.