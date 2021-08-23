People shared one thing they learned in therapy and we can all use the collective insights
When my daughter started seeing a therapist for anxiety, I went to several of her sessions. Holy moly. Even though I don't struggle with mental health issues, I got so much out of her sessions just observing and listening. I came to the conclusion that every one of us could benefit from seeing a therapist.
We have regular checkups and basic exams with a regular doctor for our physical health. Doesn't it make sense that we could use a regular checkup for our mental health as well, even if just for maintenance?
I learned about how the brain works and how thoughts and feelings and behaviors play off of one another. I learned about what things we actually have control of and which things we don't. I learned a hundred little things that have helped me process daily living in the increasingly chaotic world we live in. Five stars for therapy. Highly recommend.
Of course, not everyone has easy or affordable access to mental health care (which is a whole other article) so we have to glean what we can, where we can. And thanks to Twitter user @drivingmemadi, we can all glean some therapy insights from a thread she started this summer.
if everyone drops one thing they learned in therapy we can all gain insight from this thread— ꧁Madimoiselle꧂ (@꧁Madimoiselle꧂)1627249841.0
People shared just one thing they learned from therapy, and the collective wisdom is simply awesome. Check out these gems:
We tend to gravitate toward the familiar, even in people we date, which isn't necessarily a good thing if what's familiar to us is unhealthy.
@drivingmemadi This really blew up, so I wanted to add that THIS IS NOT PREDETERMINED. You obviously CAN choose to… https://t.co/ESLzfvWa2H— my tweet button is broken and I dont know how to f (@my tweet button is broken and I dont know how to f)1627347309.0
Someone else will always have it worse, but that doesn't mean your pain or trauma isn't real and valid.
Anger usually stems from a different emotion.
@YeehawScout @drivingmemadi One I heard in therapy that rocked my world was “Anger is sadness’ bodyguard”— Stephanie 🌱 (@Stephanie 🌱)1627359095.0
Be intentional about joy. (But also recognize there's a difference between general unhappiness and clinical depression.)
A different perspective on perfectionism...
@_dhanum @drivingmemadi why does it feel like these words are being screamed at me i-— capricorpse (@capricorpse)1627398640.0
Don't judge your past self so harshly.
@haleighavila27 @drivingmemadi One might have more experiences, knowledge, and maturity in future, to look at a dec… https://t.co/GKOQXE16x1— Suraj Ajay Dwivedi (@Suraj Ajay Dwivedi)1627375589.0
Our negative thoughts were a protection mechanism we needed as children, not as adults.
@CambriaDenim @drivingmemadi Ok this is making me tear up, I’m not sure why but thank you for this 🥺🥰— ktrap 💡✨ (@ktrap 💡✨)1627321418.0
Other people might not handle your self-improvements well if they are stuck in unhealthy patterns themselves.
@squirrelshorts @drivingmemadi Oh my gosh I absolutely feel this in my soul. This last year I’ve gone through so ma… https://t.co/2aTJADzxsA— Linz ✨🥀 blm (@Linz ✨🥀 blm)1627344505.0
You can't control what others think of you and shouldn't even try.
@kacchakofest @drivingmemadi A former boss who had been through therapy herself told me that other people’s opinion… https://t.co/xPcgfLA9sI— Jennifer S. Hyk 🇺🇸🏳️🌈🏴💙🌎 (@Jennifer S. Hyk 🇺🇸🏳️🌈🏴💙🌎)1627315741.0
Other people's actions and reactions are not usually about you anyway.
@thatdutchperson @drivingmemadi I always blame myself for the moods and reactions of my loved ones cause I’m always… https://t.co/wYqoTJ7iKw— Jaya (@Jaya)1627534127.0
Observe intrusive thoughts like a spectator.
@slizagna @drivingmemadi Right right right. Your mind is a machine that makes thoughts. You can inspect those thoug… https://t.co/FJDPS1M8i2— Corn in Stool (@Corn in Stool)1627254764.0
Pay attention to how your body is holding your emotions.
@gayspyalex @drivingmemadi I used to be so tense all the time that my body just felt like it ached everywhere. My t… https://t.co/N9Wvps0hlZ— Jasmín . . ☾ (@Jasmín . . ☾)1627356486.0
Choose to let your trauma make you a better person instead of a worse one.
@stfujujubean @drivingmemadi A few years ago I realized that I was thinking like the second person and it’s taken m… https://t.co/GH05vqTteJ— ( . ) ( . ) (@( . ) ( . ))1627333953.0
Name your emotions specifically.
@jessicaaaeakin @drivingmemadi My therapist says "If you can name it, you can tame it."— FRITZ is back at the drawing board 🖋️ (@FRITZ is back at the drawing board 🖋️)1627407209.0
Celebrate your successes.
@drivingmemadi great job, know that they mean that. Just because they only saw you succeed and didn’t see how many… https://t.co/SFwvdUk3UZ— Lex (@Lex)1627322488.0
You are not a burden to your loved ones.
@hellawretched @drivingmemadi @spookysydney I have a similar thing where I don't talk with my friends about my litt… https://t.co/Cvcbv4yini— Yume (@Yume)1627412939.0
Work on making your brain a nice place to be.
@jamie_crispin @NilaJones3 @drivingmemadi @HanahStringer The (ex) president of Bryn Mawr once said the point of col… https://t.co/tvKQkr3YvY— smellsofbikes (@smellsofbikes)1627528888.0
It's okay to grieve the loss of relationships that weren't good for you.
@drivingmemadi Grieving doesn't have to mean you want it back. It doesn't mean you SHOULD go back, either. It just… https://t.co/YOAZ4EEYoc— 💙🏳️⚧️ Little Loki 🏳️🌈💙 (@💙🏳️⚧️ Little Loki 🏳️🌈💙)1627349433.0
Boundaries are important, even if people don't like them.
@hayisforhailey @drivingmemadi YES! Recently heard, “People do not need to agree with your boundary, and probably w… https://t.co/2LwDzbGzgX— ✨wren✨ (@✨wren✨)1627406759.0
You are responsible for your adult self, no matter what happened in your childhood.
@tibartoletta @drivingmemadi @JWLevitt Amen. I saw a pattern in my family being handed down from generation to gene… https://t.co/RxqkStxAmp— Anne #EOISCANON Bensler 🏹👑 (@Anne #EOISCANON Bensler 🏹👑)1627413485.0
Watch out for thought traps.
@macybowles11 @drivingmemadi Ooh, are you able to elaborate on these "thought traps"? I've been experiencing extrem… https://t.co/lxws7t3AD9— Megan March (@Megan March)1627266128.0
You don't have to accept what your brain automatically says. Question it. Challenge unhelpful thoughts.
@JazzyHufflepuff For you/anyone (& me!) who finds themselves stuck inside painful thoughts, I google searched "cogn… https://t.co/woLFRO8dBK— 🧂Salted Caramel Doublespeak🍯 (@🧂Salted Caramel Doublespeak🍯)1627479479.0
So many helpful mental and emotional health tips. Highly recommend every human being go to therapy if they are able. We all have things we might need help processing, and the world would be a whole lot better place if everyone dealt with their pain, trauma, worries, etc. in a healthy way.
Thanks for getting the ball rolling, Twitterland.
