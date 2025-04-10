If you do this weird thing with your finger, it'll actually make you a better listener
The body is wired in strange ways.
Have you ever gone on a date and were afraid you may not be able to pay perfect attention to the person you’re seeing because you’ll be in a noisy restaurant or club? Have you ever been to a networking event and had difficulty hearing people because of loud music or the rattling of plates and glasses? Find it hard to listen to a child tell how they got hurt while playing on a noisy playground?
We all encounter situations where it might be a little difficult to understand the people we are speaking to. However, a new study out of Aix-Marseille University in France shows a way to improve your hearing and listening comprehension in chaotic environments significantly. Strangely enough, it involves your fingers.
How to improve listening in loud places.
In three separate studies, the researchers found that tapping your finger in a medium rhythmic pattern, about two taps a second, can increase your ability to hear and comprehend what people are saying. The medium pace follows what’s known as the “lexical word rate,” or how quickly people speak.
Hear each other better.via Canva/Photos
“The motor system is known to process temporal information, and moving rhythmically while listening to a melody can improve auditory processing," the scientists wrote in their report. "In three interrelated behavioral experiments, we demonstrate that this effect translates to speech processing. Motor priming improves the efficiency of subsequent naturalistic speech-in-noise processing under specific conditions."
In plain English, the scientists mean that moving to music helps our brains hear better. They also found that it can improve understanding of speech in noisy places.
The scientists thought that music might play a role in improving listening and comprehension. So, they did an experiment where people listened to some songs before their hearing was tested, and that didn’t improve things very much. But they found that people who performed physical tasks, such as dancing or mild exercise, before having their listening checked found some improvement in speech recognition. But the best way was through “rhythmic priming,” meaning getting yourself ready by tapping out some beats.
Make a better connection when you can actually hear and absorb what someone is saying. via Canva/Photos
"These findings provide evidence for the functional role of the motor system in processing the temporal dynamics of naturalistic speech," the researchers noted.
Why is it important to be a good listener?
Improving listening skills can be a huge advantage, whether looking to make friends, advance your career, or meet the person of your dreams. While great talkers often get all the attention and accolades, people with excellent listening skills are likely to be seen as likable when making a first impression.
No matter how noisy it is, you can make the other person feel heard. via Canva/Photos
Matt Abrahams, a Stanford communications expert and host of the Think Fast, Talk Smart podcast, says that people should stop feeling the pressure to be interesting and instead work to be interested.
“A lot of us put tremendous pressure on ourselves to be interesting,” Abrahams told Inc. “We want to say exciting, valuable, relevant stuff, and it’s the wrong mindset. I think many of us see small talk as a tennis match where the goal is to get the ball over the net and score. I think we should see it more like hacky sack. The goal is to serve it to the person so they can get it and serve it back to you. Success is when you all work together.”
Being a great listener is a superpower that most people overlook. It gives you a distinct advantage over others, whether you’re trying to get a second date or a promotion. Now, we can improve our listening and comprehension in distracting environments by tapping out our favorite song on our index fingers before the big sit-down.
