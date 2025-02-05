Woman praises stranger for his reaction when she asked him to be her husband at Walmart
He may have saved her life.
TikToker Julie Sivia recently found herself in a scary situation while shopping at Walmart. A creepy guy followed her around the store, even coming as close as peering over her shoulder as she shopped. So, she found a man in the store called John, wrapped her arm around him, and asked him to pretend to be her husband.
“I just want to say thank you to the man named John that I walked up to in Walmart,” she said in a video with over 800,000 views. “I grabbed your arm and told you to act like you were my husband because there was a strange guy following me.” After the two linked up, John confronted the stranger who got scared and walked the other way. Sivia was shocked at how aggressive her fake husband was in Walmart.
“He turned around and looked at that guy and asked him, ‘What the [expletive] was he following [for]?’” she remembered. “He raised his voice and that guy, God, I wish I could have caught it on video,” Sivia said in a follow-up video. “He was like, ‘No, man, no, no, no.’ And turned around and went in the opposite direction.”
John chalked up his heroic behavior to doing his husbandly duty. “Well, if I’m your husband, I have to defend you,” he told her. “And I would ask that guy why he was following my wife.” After the confrontation, John and Sivia checked out together, and he walked her back to her car. “He said he couldn’t wait to tell his wife this story, that she would appreciate it,” she said.
There r good men out there ladies that will step up and make you feel safe !! #walmart #danger #John #ThankYou
Sivia thought more women knew the technique she used to scare away the Walmart stalker. However, many women in the posts’ comments had never considered that idea. “I swear, I have never thought to do that when I didn't feel safe. Thank you for this,” Susan wrote in the comments.
To help these women out, Sivia created a follow-up video explaining the concept of “get safe,” which encouraged her to approach John. She also said that the number of good guys ready to help vastly outnumber those who aren’t safe to be around.
Warning: Graphic language.
Replying to @Susan thank you so much for leaving this comment. You are exactly who I made this video for!! The point of the video. IF U FEEL UNSAFE GET SAFE.!! #men #bear #walmart #stories
“I don't think a lot of women realize that there are safe people around you at all times. There are more people like you in your reality than sh**bags,” she said. “There are more Johns than there are sh**bag weirdo guys. And if you don't feel safe, get safe.” She also encouraged women to feel comfortable confronting people in public. “Do not be afraid to be seen. Do not be afraid to be heard. If somebody is making you uncomfortable, make them uncomfortable. Turn the spotlight right back on them.”
Sivia’s videos are important because the majority of women will, at some point in their lives, be sexually harassed by someone in public. A report published by Tulane University found that 73% of women and 24% of men have reported harassment in locations like streets, parks, beaches, gyms, stores, buses, or subways. Being harassed can cause people to panic or even freeze. By teaching tens of thousands of people a safe tactic to use when being followed in a store, Sivia may have saved countless lives.