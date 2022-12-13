+
Sign up for
The Upworthiest
Our top stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.
Joy

Liquor store employee caught on video giving prized Jordans to a man wearing boxes on his feet

'I see his feet and I just automatically took my shoes off.'

homeless people, airjordans, ta leia thomas
via Karl-Heinz Kasper/Flickr

A homeless man who has massive holes in his shoes.

People are praising Ta Leia Thomas for being the perfect example of someone who would give you the shirt off their back. Thomas, known by her friends as “Ace,” was working at the Brooklyn Center Liquor Store just outside of the Minneapolis-St. Paul area when she saw something that’s all too familiar in America these days, a homeless person digging through a trash can.

“He put on two makeshift boxes on his feet," Thomas told Kare11. "I was mid-transaction and I was like, 'hold up, let me go outside and talk to him.'"

"I said, 'What size you wear?' and he said 10 or 10½," Thomas recalled. "I just looked around, grabbed my shoes, unlaced them and gave them to him right at the door." The shoes she gave the man were more than just run-of-the-mill sneakers, they were her purple retro Nike Air Jordans.

Thomas’ shoes were purple as a tribute to her favorite football team, the Minnesota Vikings.

"He said nobody would ever give me shoes like that. And I said, well, I’m not everybody. And he was like thank you so much and I see him walking away and he’s walking away with pride," Thomas told KTUL.

Store manager Tom Agnes saw Thomas working her shift wearing only socks and wondered what was wrong. "I came back from lunch on Tuesday and Ace is helping customers and helping people out in her socks," added Agnes. "You know the old saying give the shirt off your back? She literally gave the shoes off her feet," Agnes said.

The store put up a post on its Facebook page praising Ace for her generosity.

“This is a true example of empathy, compassion, and holiday cheer. We can all appreciate a story like this during the holiday season,” the store’s post said. “We applaud Ace for her selflessness and her willingness to help those in need!”

The post went viral, earning nearly 1,000 shares.

"Ace, that was a very kind gesture, especially during this holiday season. Some people forget the reason for this season, but, not you. May GOD Bless you and send many blessings your way," Tasha Brown-Hughey commented on the post. "Thank you for being a remarkable human being in a world that is so often uncaring. Your kindness is a true gift," Teri Mich Davids added.

Multiple commenters tagged the Minnesota Vikings in their posts and the team is aware of Thomas’ generosity. An official told Kare11 that it's aware of the story and looking for ways to celebrate her generosity.

Agnes and some friends raised $450 to repay Thomas and get her some new Jordans, but before they gave it to her they learned she needed much more than a pair of shoes. Thomas takes care of her mother who sleeps in her bed at night so Ace has to make do on the floor.

“We don't need to get Ace a pair of shoes we need to get Ace a bed. So, I gave her cash instead of the shoes to get mom a bed,” Agnes told CBS News.

Thomas’ story is incredible because even though she could use some help herself, she still gave what she could to someone less fortunate.

"Everybody in the world deserves to be loved," she said.

From Your Site Articles
homelessness
Badge
KFC
KFC
Joy

KFC tackles food insecurity this holiday season with its Sharemobile food truck

True

The last thing children should have to worry about is where their next meal will come from. But the unfortunate reality is food insecurity is all too common in this country.

In an effort to help combat this pressing issue, KFC is teaming up with Blessings in a Backpack to provide nearly 70,000 meals to families in need and spread holiday cheer along the way.

The KFC Sharemobile, a holiday-edition charitable food truck, will be making stops at schools in Chicago, Orlando, and Houston in December to share KFC family meals and special gifts for a few select families to address specific needs identified by their respective schools.

These cities were chosen based on the high level of food insecurity present in their communities and hardships they’ve faced, such as a devastating hurricane season in Florida and an unprecedented winter storm in Houston. In 2021, five million children across the US lived in food-insecure households, according to the USDA.

“Sharing a meal with family or friends is a special part of the holidays,” said Nick Chavez, CMO of KFC U.S. “Alongside our franchisees, we wanted to make that possible for even more families this holiday season.”

KFC will also be making a donation to Blessings in a Backpack, a nonprofit that works to provide weekend meals to school-aged children across America who might otherwise go hungry.

“The generous donations from KFC could not have come at a better time, as these communities have been particularly hard-hit this year with rising food costs, inflation and various natural disasters,” Erin Kerr, the CEO of Blessings in a Backpack, told Upworthy. “Because of KFC’s support, we’re able to spread holiday cheer by donating meals for hunger-free weekends and meet each community’s needs,” Kerr said.

This isn’t the first time KFC has worked with Blessings in a Backpack. The fried chicken chain has partnered with the nonprofit for the last six years, donating nearly $1 million dollars. KFC employees also volunteer weekly to package and provide meals to students in Louisville, Kentucky who need food over the weekend.

KFC franchisees are also bringing the Sharemobile concept to life in markets across the country through local food donations and other holiday giveback moments. Ampex Brands, a KFC franchisee based in Dallas, recently held its annual Day of Giving event and donated 11,000 meals to school children in economically disadvantaged neighborhoods.

If you’d like to get involved, you can make a donation to help feed students in need at kfc.com/kfcsharemobile. Every bit helps, but a donation of $150 helps feed a student on the weekends for an entire 38-week school year, and a donation as low as $4 will feed a child for a whole weekend.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
holidays
Joy

His aunt died on Thanksgiving and his 'rap' about how the family handled it is hilarious

The 95-year-old's 'bold, creative decision' to die on Thanksgiving when the whole family was at her house led to this chaotic masterpiece.

@dairy.n/TikTok

A viral video tells a wild, oddly hilarious tale of a guy's aunt dying on Thanksgiving.

A loved one dying on a holiday isn't normally something to laugh about, but there are exceptions to every rule. This video is one of them.

TikTok user Darien (@dairy.n) shared a story about his family's Thanksgiving Day that is so gloriously bizarre and delightfully real, it's hard not to laugh, despite the fact that it's about his aunt dying. The fact that he tells the tale in the style of a "One thing about me" rap is extra hilarious, and judging by the comments of some of the 6.7 million people who've watched it, it's struck people's funny bones.

Dark humor? A little bit. But his aunt was 95 and she died of natural causes, which helps the hilarity feel not quite so inappropriate. She also apparently had a fabulous sense of humor that she used to cope with her own difficulties throughout her life, so the video is more like a fitting tribute than a what-the-heck storytelling.

Keep ReadingShow less

Steve Martin and Martin Short reprise their 'Father of the Bride' roles in hilarious skit

The legends teamed up again to create comedy gold on 'Saturday Night Live.'

SNL/YouTube

"Father of the Bride, Part 8."

There’s hardly any comedy duo on this planet more enduring than Steve Martin and Martin Short. The legendary BFFs have not only brought us quotable classics like “Three Amigos,” but have enlisted a whole new generation of fans from their hit show “Only Murders in the Building'' on Hulu.

All this to say—when these two appear together on an episode of “Saturday Night Live,” you know you’re in for a treat.

As the episode’s co-hosts, Martin and Short brought their A game to a slew of different sketches, but the one still on everyone's minds is the parody sequel of “Father of the Bride.”

Keep ReadingShow less
Music

The legendary Kevin Bacon has given us the surprise Christmas song of the season

Time to add 'Here It Is Christmastime' to the holiday playlist.

MarvelMusicVEVO/YouTube

Kevin Bacon sings 'Here It Is Christmastime' with Old 97's.

Holiday music is a funny thing. On the one hand, there are the old classics that we replay year after year—Bing Crosby's "White Christmas," Nat King Cole's "Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire," Burl Ives' "Have a Holly Jolly Christmas" and so on. On the other hand, we have the ever-increasing repertoire of modern Christmas music, since every artist seems to feel the need to release a holiday album.

If it weren't for modern Christmas music, we would never have been blessed/cursed with "Last Christmas" or "All I Want for Christmas Is You," and there's no question that such songs can be a mixed bag. But this year's surprise breakout holiday hit comes from a rather unexpected source—the one and only Kevin Bacon—and it's simply delighful.

Even more unexpectedly, Bacon's Christmas song comes from Marvel's "The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special." If you didn't know there was a "Guardians of the Galaxy" Christmas special, you're not really missing much—except this Kevin Bacon song.

Keep ReadingShow less
kevin bacon
Celebrity

Rediscovered clip of Michael Jackson's 1984 Grammy acceptance speech is beyond sweet

Katharine Hepburn even got him to take his sunglasses off.

Wikicommons

Michael Jackson's 1984 Grammys acceptance speech.

Michael Jackson was an icon, it seems since he was born. The way he captivated audiences with his dance moves and larger-than-life stage presence stood in contrast to how shy the late star was when he wasn't performing. In a resurfaced video of his Grammy acceptance speech, you get to see quite how shy he was and also how important family was to him.

In 1984, Jackson broke records with his seventh Grammy win and when he got up to the microphone his face flushed as he smiled nervously. It's a smile that was contagious. Before he began his speech, he asked for his sisters to join him on the stage.

After La Toya joined him, he waited for his other two sisters, Janet and Rebbie, to join him on the stage. The whole moment is sweet as he points out his mother, who he says is too shy to come to the stage.

Keep ReadingShow less
michael jackson
Trending Stories