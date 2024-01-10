+
Tight budget? Walmart has a new 'buy now, pay later' self-check-out option.

This is going to change how a lot of people shop.

walmart affirm, walmart bnpl, debt
via Mike Mozart/Flickr and Mike Mozart/Flickr

Walmart announces a new buy now, pay later program at self checkout.

Americans have suffered from rising rents, mortgages and grocery bills over the past few years and now 60% live paycheck to paycheck. Even people in higher income brackets are feeling the pinch, with over half of Americans earning over $100,000 having little to no money left after expenses.

To help Americans spread out their expenses and get a little financial breathing room, Walmart is now offering buy now, pay later loans through Affirm for the first time at self-checkout kiosks at more than 4,500 locations.

"Eligible shoppers can easily pay over time for their favorite electronics, apparel, toys, and more in simple monthly payments when checking themselves out in-store," Affirm said in a news release.

Now, shoppers who spend more than $144 at Walmart, excluding groceries, can spread their payments over 3 to 24 months. Loans are capped at $4,000.

The process is pretty simple. Customers can enter items at the self-checkout kiosk and then when finished, log on to the Affirm website and enter the last 4 digits of their social security number. Once the customer has input their information and they are approved, they will receive a barcode to complete the payment.

The payment option will also be available in Walmart Vision and Auto Centers. So, if you get a flat tire or break your glasses, you can get them fixed even if you’re strapped for cash.

Affirm says that this new financial option is something that customers have wanted for a while.

“Recent Affirm research revealed that more than half of Americans (54%) are looking for retailers to offer a buy now, pay later option at checkout. Moreover, we’ve found that 76% of consumers would either delay or not make a purchase without Affirm,” Pat Suh, Affirm’s SVP of Revenue, said in a statement. “Expanding our partnership with Walmart and bringing Affirm’s transparent monthly pay-over-time options to their self-checkout kiosks in the U.S. will help even more consumers increase their purchasing power during the holiday shopping season and beyond.”

Buy now, pay later apps such as Affirm, Klarna and Afterpay have surged in popularity recently as Americans are looking for more options to stretch their spending and credit card debt has reached an all-time high. The $309 billion industry is expected to grow by more than 25% by 2026.

“The consumer is incredibly adept at finding ways to stretch their spending and, healthily or not, BNPL has certainly provided that outlet,” Simeon Siegel, an analyst with BMO Capital Markets, told The Washington Post. “It’s not the only way, but I think it has been the easiest way in recent years.”

Even though it’s great for people to have more options to pay for their essentials, some economists worry that buy now, pay later loans will make the average American’s debt problems even worse. “[Buy now, pay later loans] could lead to an increase in consumer debt, as consumers may be more likely to take on additional debt if they know they can spread out the payments,” Tim Quinlan, senior economist at Wells Fargo, told CNBC. “You can bury yourself in low monthly payments.”

Decluttering top of mind for 2024? This Facebook group can help

With the new year comes plenty of resolutions we all vow to keep up with the best of intentions. But by February 1, our resolve has often waned as life gets in the way and things go back to how they were. What we all need a little more of is motivation.

When we participate in something collectively, it’s easier to meet goals and maintain the enthusiasm to get things done. While the support of a friend or two is great, imagine having the power of an entire online community cheering you on and offering advice along the way.

This is where the Daily Decluttering Challenge Facebook group comes in. This online community offers easy-to-implement advice for decluttering, organizing, and cleaning up your home and your life with support from 125,000 members.

“By building a network of people who can support and encourage you along the way, you can make progress towards your goals faster and more effectively. Remember, no one achieves success alone, and having a strong support system can make the difference in a goal set versus a goal achieved,” says Kristin Burke, a goal achievement coach.

In addition to tips for tidying up around the house, members share advice on how to tackle one thing at a time, where to donate excess items, and what they do to exercise more willpower to avoid buying new things.

For anyone hoping to declutter their lives in the new year, this Facebook group has the perfect challenge to get you started.

Optical illusion that looks like a person with two dogs has people totally tripping

It takes a while to see it, but there are not two dogs in the photo.

@Rainmaker1973/X, @farhadge/X

Where is the third dog in this photo?

Optical illusions are wild. The way our brains perceive what our eyes see can be way off base, even when we're sure about what we're seeing.

Plenty of famous optical illusions have been created purposefully, from the Ames window that appears to be moving back and forth when it's actually rotating 360 degrees to the spiral image that makes Van Gogh's "Starry Night" look like it's moving.

But sometimes optical illusions happen by accident. Those ones are even more fun because we know they aren't a result of someone trying to trick our brains. Our brains do the tricking all by themselves.

Mom's hilarious grocery cashier character created during playtime has people rolling

Mom Aubrey Sanchez might have invented "Rosey" for her daughter, but now everyone is entertained.

@aubreysanchezx3/TikTok

We've all met Rosey.

Playing pretend isn’t always something that comes as naturally to adults as it does to kids. But as we become more aware of just how important playtime is to a child’s development, more and more parents are rolling up their imaginary sleeves to put in the work.

Of course, some parents have absolutely no problem committing to the bit. Aubrey Sanchez is clearly one of those parents.

On January 1st, Sanchez debuted Rosey, a salty-but-charming grocery cashier created during a bit of play time spent with her daughter, in a video clip that racked up a whopping 61.3 million views on TikTok.
People share the 18 things that are a 'subtle sign' someone is really smart

"They effortlessly communicate complex concepts in a simple way."

via PixaBay

Albert Einstein

One of the strangest things about being human is that people of lesser intelligence tend to overestimate how smart they are and people who are highly intelligent tend to underestimate how smart they are.

This is called the Dunning-Kruger effect and it’s proven every time you log onto Facebook and see someone from high school who thinks they know more about vaccines than a doctor.

The interesting thing is that even though people are poor judges of their own smarts, we’ve evolved to be pretty good at judging the intelligence of others.

Grieving father explains why he's changing the way he talks about his teen son's death

"We are doing this the wrong way."

David Booth/Facebook

David Booth is on a mission.

Losing a child is every parent's worst nightmare, but losing a child to a preventable accident is a unique kind of grief. Such bereaved parents are often haunted by what ifs, and many choose to channel their grief into helping prevent whatever killed their child from happening to other people.

That's what David and Jennifer Booth decided to focus on when they lost their 18-year-old son Nicholas in a car accident in April of 2023. Nick and his friend Will had left lacrosse practice and were driving along a treacherous road near Richmond, Virginia, when they lost control of the car around a curve. The car hit a retaining wall, flipped and burst into flames, killing both teens. The Virginia Department of Transportation estimated that the car was traveling in excess of 80 mph when it struck the wall.

After another local teen was killed in a car crash two days before the new year, Booth reflected on how he talks about his son's death. He took to Facebook Live in January of 2024 to share his thoughts.

Man surprises his wife with homemade Japanese hibachi complete with flying utensils

That's one way to satisfy a craving.

Dan and Sam|TikTok

Husband surprises pregnant wife with hibachi reenactment

Eating hibachi at a Japanese restaurant is an experience. The hibachi chef wheels out his cart, cleans off the cooking space and the next thing you know there are flames shooting two feet in the air from an onion volcano. Spatulas go flying, eggs spin on end and with each squirt of oil the flame dances wildly while the heat warms your face.

It's truly a show of skill and entertainment that you simply don't get with other dinning experiences, so it's no wonder people enjoy it. But when you add in pregnancy cravings, it takes that enjoyment to a whole new level and this woman's husband got the memo. The couple, Dan and Sam uploaded a video to their TIkTok channel where it has gone viral with over 1.5 million likes.

In the video, Sam, who is pregnant is laying in the bed craving hibachi when her husband comes to beckon her into the kitchen.

Jimmy Kimmel masterfully responds to Aaron Rodgers' tasteless, false allegations about him

He’s “too arrogant to know he’s ignorant.”

via Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube

Jimmy Kimmel has some harsh words for Aaron Rodgers.

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers should have thought twice about making false allegations about late-night host Jimmy Kimmel. It’s probably not a great idea for an NFL quarterback to pick a public fight against a man who spent decades taking shots at people in the news.

It all began when Rodgers speculated that Kimmel would be on the Jeffrey Epstein client list, basically insinuating that he’s a pedophile, on the January 2 episode of ESPN’s "The Pat McAfee Show." It was a tasteless, baseless accusation that Kimmel denies and he hasn’t appeared in any of the unsealed court documents.

Keep ReadingShow less
jimmy kimmel
