10 gift ideas for that one family member that you never quite know how to shop for
They're not picky, they're selective. Here's a little help.
Shopping for holiday gifts can be exhausting in general but there are a few groups of people that make picking out gifts even more challenging. Those groups are the people who already have everything, teenage boys and people that tend to be a little persnickety when it comes to gifts. This doesn't mean that they don't want to receive gifts, they're just a little trickier to please.
So how are you supposed to shop for the persnickety present receiver? The truth is, unless they're shopping for themselves you'll never quite know if you've found them the perfect gift. But there are a few gift ideas that might help you get a little closer to putting a genuine smile on their face, you just might have to do a little detective work to personalize it to their liking.
Whether you have time for sleuthing or not, here are some quick gift ideas for the picky present person in your family that might make them feel like you didn't give up on trying to make their holiday special.
Gifts that make them feel bonita
There's nothing like getting to feel pampered for a little while or the feeling of something luxurious against your skin. If you've got a few extra coupons, reward points or some extra money to spend splurging on making that hard to shop for person feel special, spring for a something with a little more pizazz.
1. Something leather or cashmere
This can be anything from a nice wallet, handbag, a beautiful scarf or shawl. Nothing says luxurious like the smell of real leather or the feel of cashmere. You don't have to break the bank either. Utilize your store reward points, find something clearance or stick to the smaller items but have them packaged professionally at the store to add to the experience and feel of luxury.
2. A fancy tea or coffee sampler
These high-end samplers usually already come in pretty packaging so you should be safe to just toss it in a gift bag and zhuzh up the tissue paper. If you know they're a tea or coffee enthusiast, you can take it a step further by doing a subscription from their favorite brand.
3. Indulgent bath products
We aren't talking Bath & Body Works here. We're talking things like French milled soaps with a creamy lather and light scents that make you feel like you're walking along side lilacs. Handmade bath bombs, lotions and scented candles from a local artisan who carefully crafts each individual item.
4. The gift of books
If you know the person you're buying for is an avid reader, you can try to find an autographed copy or first edition of their favorite book. You can also buy them an upgraded e-reader with one of the latest book from their favorite author downloaded on it. Or if you know they love to read but just don't know what books they love, purchasing a gift card to the local bookstore in their town could go a long way.
Gifts to make them feel seen
Some of the best gifts are the ones that let people in your life know that you notice them. It's not always something fancy and expensive, sometimes it's the extra care when picking it out that counts the most. That can lead to amazing gift exchanges of uniquely personalized gifts.
5. Artwork can speak to people
Finding a local artist that has unique artwork that can't be picked up at a chain store can feel extra special. Not only are you supporting a local artist, but you're also proving that you've paid attention to the type of art the gift receiver likes.
6. Personalized keepsake
Maybe this particular family member lost a pet or person close to them. You can get a custom portrait painted of them and their loved one. There are also companies that make teddy bears out of old clothes complete with a little voice memo from the deceased loved one pulled from old voicemails or home videos.
7. A full belly
A gourmet food basket could do the trick for that picky relative. They're filled with all sorts of artisan cheese and delicacies for those who enjoy high-end snacking. There are also companies that will do a subscription for foods and snacks from around the world that can be perfect for trying new things.
Give them the gift of experiences
If you're feeling extra generous, gifting an experience can be a big winner for the hard to please person. It doesn't have to be a trip to Martha's Vineyard or Paris to count as an experience, though if you have that kind of gift giving money, go for it. But there are plenty of smaller things that would fill the role of an experience gift.
8. A spay day
This does not mean you necessarily have to splurge on a full day at the spa doing all of the services they have to offer. Plenty of spas have massage packages that allow the participant to spend as much time as they'd like enjoying amenities like the sauna, jacuzzi and steam room. Of course you can always spring for a full spa package that includes a facial, manicure, pedicure and more. The options are fairly extensive.
9. Tickets to something they want to see
Whether it's a musical, play or one of their favorite bands, gifting a pair of tickets is a fantastic option for a gift. This is also one that requires a little detective work on your part if you don't have this sort of information handy from the interactions you have with them. Once you know what they've been dying to see or hear, grab a pair of tickets and put them in a fancy gift box for them to unwrap. They'll be thrilled.
10. Cooking classes
No, that's not telling them that you think they're a terrible cook, though if they are a terrible cook this may not be the gift for them. But if you're confident that they enjoy cooking, gifting them cooking classes for Italian, French or some other cuisine could be a fun experience for them to have. Come on, who wouldn't want to tell people they make their own pasta from scratch after learning it from an Italian chef?
Pleasing everyone during any time of the year is impossible but that unlikelihood increases exponentially when it comes to holiday gift giving. Some people will always be Visa gift card gifts because you've tried everything in the book to try to ensure they like their gift to no avail. But the hope is that something on this list does the trick or sparks an idea that may be perfect for that difficult gift receiver in your family. Just remember that in the end, spending time with people you love is the goal, not who gave the best gift.