Washing machines are basically magic. Of course, more than clothes can be thrown in there.
“I’ve never dry-cleaned an item in my life."
Your washing machine is basically a superhero in disguise. Sure, it can handle a t-shirt or bundle of socks, no problem, but did you know that your trusty appliance can also tackle a mountain of other random objects? But don’t start tossing everything and the kitchen sink into the washer, because there are also some serious no-nos, when it comes to laundry day. From surprising additions to machine-breaking mishaps, knowing what can and cannot go into your washer can be the difference between a small household catastrophe and simple, easier living. Let’s unlock the mysteries of the appliance.
10 things you CAN stick in the washing machine
1. Stuffed animals: Your beloved teddy bears and Squashmallows are usually perfect fits for the washing machine. “Most plush toys can be washed in a washing machine,” Real Simplereminds. “However, be careful with stuffed animals that have sequins, hats or fragile clothing (e.g., sheer), buttons and other plastic accessories, and glued-on eyes.” For the best protection, toss your cherished companion into a mesh laundry bag, turn the dial to cold water, wash on a gentle cycle, then air dry.
2. Baseball caps: Think about how many times greasy, sweaty fingers graze the tips of baseball caps. Yuck. Although experts recommend washing baseball caps by hand, “if you’re determined to use a washing machine, be sure to place your hat in a mesh bag and wash it on a gentle or delicate cycle in cold water,” writes the New York Times. Always remember to air dry to maintain that head-shaped mold: nobody wants an ill-fitting cap.
3. Yoga mats: It’s time to give your yoga mat the deep-clean of its dreams. Wipes and pat-downs are great for the short-term, but as REIreports, yoga mats are “a near-perfect storm for harboring germs” in which bacterial growth and unwanted odors can fester. Check your mat for specifics, but in most cases, use a delicate cycle with minimal detergent, then skip the spin cycle entirely. Air dry away from direct sunlight. Remember: yoga mats should be cleaned every month or so.
4. Shower curtains and liners: “Shower curtains are designed to withstand lots of hot water, so you should be able to wash any shower curtain in the washing machine on a low heat cycle,” says Pro Housekeepers. You can even toss them in with a few towels on a gentle cycle with warm water! But keep in mind: cold water can make plastic curtains crack and rip, so always stick to warm.
5. Small rugs and mats: Clean the rugs in your entryways or hallways and the mats in your kitchen and bathroom with a few rounds in the washing cycle. “Whether your rug is washing machine friendly depends on its size, material, and care label instructions. Cotton and some synthetic fibers are usually good to go, but wool, silk, jute, and shag aren’t typically washer friendly,” advises Whirlpool. Shake out the dirt first, then wash on gentle with cold or warm water; always air dry to prevent shrinkage or backing damage.
Knowing how to properly clean your washing machine-safe items is important. Photo credit: Canva
6. Backpacks and lunch bags: It’s important to clean these: just imagine how dirty the floors you’re setting them down on are! Many lunch boxes and backpacks can be thrown into the washing machine “to save you lots of hard scrubbing by hand,” writes Speed Queen. Turn inside out like a pillowcase for an extra gentle clean.
7. Oven mitts and pot holders: “These kitchen essentials handle grease and heat daily,” says Alicia Sokolowski, the president and co-CEO at AspenClean to The Washington Post. “Give them a refresh in the washing machine to keep them looking and smelling clean.” These items can handle a normal wash cycle with warm water, so feel free to throw them in with your towels. For extra saucy, grimy, kitchen disaster-y mitts, pre-treat with a spritz of white vinegar first, rinse, then wash separately.
8. Pillows (down and fiberfill only): It’s not just the shams and pillow covers—the entire thing can be thrown in the washing machine. “Most pillows, including those filled with cotton, feathers, down, and fiberfill, can be cleaned in a washing machine using warm water on the gentle cycle,” reports Martha Stewart. Wash two at a time to maintain balance and use minimal detergent. Rinse twice then dry thoroughly, with tennis balls or dryer balls, for maximum fluffiness.
9. Sneakers: This is one of the best kept secrets, one so obvious, that it could just…sneak by. Remove the laces (which you can wash in a mesh bag), toss the shoes in with some towels to soften the noise, always use cold water, and air dry. By cushioning your sneakers and preventing them from banging against the drum, you’ll be protecting the machine (and your ears.)
10. Reusable shopping bags: One of life’s simple pleasures: a good, reusable shopping bag. But over time, shopping trips in grocery carts and carrying fresh produce can really create some damage...and germs. So, turn your bag inside out, use warm water, turn on a gentle cycle, and air dry. In a 2010 study funded by the American Chemistry Council, 97% of the people interviewed never washed their reusable bags. Don’t be one of these people.
Your washing machine is a superhero. Photo credit: Canva
Your washing machine is a superhero, but that doesn’t mean it’s invincible! Always check care labels, use mesh bags when washing small or delicate items, and balance the load when dealing with heavy items like shoes or rugs. Good luck—and enjoy exploring your washing machine’s unknown powers.