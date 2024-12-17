High school teacher breaks down every high school clique that (still) exists
There's something loveable about every clique.
Think back to all those centuries ago (😉), when you were but a wee teen in high school. Suddenly, identity exploration and finding a sense of belonging become paramount. In those pivotal years, you meet other like-minded individuals with similar tastes and interests, and those people become your exclusive group of friends, otherwise known as a clique.
High school might look very different now than how it once did, but this rite of passage is still very much alive and well. Just ask Ms. C, who goes by the handle @stillateacher on TikTok.Ms. C recently went viral for sharing a look at high school cliques from her perspective as a teacher, honing in on what she liked about teaching each clique. Her observations illuminate not only that yes, cliques persist (and with them their inherent problems) but that there’s something genuine, sweet, and loveable about each one.
First on deck—the goth kids, primarily because Ms. C admits to being scared of them when she was a kid. But now, after actually connecting with a few, she insists that underneath those dark and gloomy exteriors lies genuine kindness.
“A common interaction between me and a goth kid is throughout class, they're just kind of like giving me a death glare…And then after class, they just like linger around by my desk and I'm like, ‘Hey, what's up?’ And they'll just like lightly knock over something on my desk and be like, ‘You're a really good teacher. This is my favorite class.’ and then just walk out,” she says in the clip.
So yeah, goth kids are just like cats. Misunderstood in the way they show love.
@stillateacher Something loveable about every clique #teacher #teachersoftiktok #teachertok #highschool #clique ♬ original sound - Ms. C
On the opposite side of the spectrum are the theater kids. Sure, this group has a big personality (perhaps too big for some), but Ms. C appreciates their brazen self-assurance.
“They reeeeealllly don’t care what anyone thinks,” she says, explaining that while other students add well-known pop singers to her class playlist, theater kids will shamelessly put in their favorite show tunes. Why? Because it’s “the best musical of all time!” Duh.
Plus, Ms. C commends their “really strong literacy skills from reading and memorizing all of these plays.”
For jocks, there are actually sub-cliques within the group “depending on which sport you play.” But despite each sport team having different personalities, Ms. C notes that a supportive coach makes all the difference.
“I've literally before picked up my phone and called the coach and then be like, ‘So and so is having a tough day,’ and they come and talk to them in the hallway and the student is like immediately changed, inspired, transformed,” she says.
And while she admits that the teacher/jock relationship is often portrayed as contentious, she can’t help but commend jocks for their passion and commitment.
“A lot of the kids are just like die-hard for whatever sport they play. That keeps them coming to school consistently. It keeps them having something to do,” she says.
After her initial post received over 800,000 views, Ms. C began reviewing even more cliques like band kids, who are “clever,” “sarcastic," fond of outdated memes, and generally “lead a fun, joyful existence.”
@stillateacher Replying to @juan pablo Suarez band kids get a 5 star review #teacher #teachersoftiktok #teachertok #highschool #clique ♬ original sound - Ms. C
Or art kids, who are “self-deprecating” but “brilliant” and “generous” and “unproblematic royalty” overall.
@stillateacher Replying to @Escape_My_Reality ♬ original sound - Ms. C
Ms. C has even advocated for the AP overachievers, who are often labeled as "insufferable" in their eagerness.
@stillateacher Replying to @520momo_mama I will defend overachievers to the death #teacher #teachersoftiktok #teachertok #highschool #clique ♬ original sound - Ms. C
“You all have an edge and an intensity that you can leverage to lead truly extraordinary lives,” she says, before joking that they’ll “also need a lot of therapy, so many blessings to you on that journey, and the earlier you start the better.”
Requests for more clique reviews are still rolling in, asking Ms. C to cover the skater punks, the nerds, the speech and debate team, cheerleaders and dancers, …and a lot of folks have suggested choir kids. So, be sure to follow Ms. C for more wholesome entertainment.
High school cliques might evolve with the different generations, but one thing that will never change is that they each have something unique to offer.
This article originally appeared last year.
- 79 years ago she quit high school when her husband went to war. Today, she got her diploma. ›
- Jimmy Fallon asked his viewers why their high school was 'weird' and the responses were great ›
- Entire class of high school graduates return to retired kindergarten teacher's house to thank her ›
- Teacher shares the 'subtle bullying' she sees in her class - Upworthy ›