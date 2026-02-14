Professor challenges Gen Z students to answer obscure history questions using only library books

In one recent video, Dinin's students were tasked with answering as many obscure questions as possible using nothing but the books in their library. Yes, just like back in the day.
After tossing their phones into a box, students were given a printed-out catalog of books to help them find the answers to questions like "When was Kentucky founded?" and "What makes Pickett's Charge important?"
Many Gen Zers admitted this was the first time they had ever looked something like this up in a book. Dinin quipped that, to them, the whole experience must have felt like "time travel." He also clearly enjoyed watching students come up exhausted, saying, "This is what research used to look like. This is why my PhD was so hard!"
And yet, the students managed. One even learned how to use an index, aka an "underrated piece of technology."
As Dinin pointed out, anyone these days, not just Gen Zers, would almost certainly just Google this kind of information. And because of that, "being able to answer questions isn't nearly as valuable in the modern world as knowing which questions are worth chasing in the first place," which is perhaps an even bigger takeaway for students than learning how to use a library.
Down in the comments, parents and fellow teachers alike couldn't wait to try the exercise out on their own kiddos.
"This is awesome and I will be showing this to my 11 year old who was beside himself when I took away his iPad and gave him a physical dictionary to double check his ELA homework."
"This is brilliant! I need to do this with my middle schoolers!"
"What a GREAT experience! It's like Escape Room, library edition!"
Others were simply grateful for the trip down memory lane.
"Thank you for sharing this! I remember to actually looking for info for any research paper in like an encyclopedia Britannica🥴😂🤫"
"Is it nerdy to say that I actually had fun researching this way back in college (even though it was laborious)?!? Gen Xer here…"
On his website, Dinin shared that he was inspired to create learning opportunities like this after spending two decades "watching brilliant students sabotage their futures because they were scared to be wrong." He knew that, in order to combat that, he'd need to design classes that "make failure survivable (and maybe even a little bit fun)," rather than "chase success."
And this is truly a great example of that. In our fear of failure, our enmeshment with experience, and our reliance on having knowledge at our fingertips, we run the risk of forfeiting autonomy and resilience. There is always a balance to strike, but doing so requires the willpower to ignore the alluring siren song of convenience. Perhaps in this day and age, that kind of willpower is one of the most valuable skills teachers can bestow on their students.
In March 2023, after months of preparation and paperwork, Anita Omary arrived in the United States from her native Afghanistan to build a better life. Once she arrived in Connecticut, however, the experience was anything but easy.
“When I first arrived, everything felt so strange—the weather, the environment, the people,” Omary recalled. Omary had not only left behind her extended family and friends in Afghanistan, she left her career managing child protective cases and supporting refugee communities behind as well. Even more challenging, Anita was five months pregnant at the time, and because her husband was unable to obtain a travel visa, she found herself having to navigate a new language, a different culture, and an unfamiliar country entirely on her own.
“I went through a period of deep disappointment and depression, where I wasn’t able to do much for myself,” Omary said.
Then something incredible happened: Omary met a woman who would become her close friend, offering support that would change her experience as a refugee—and ultimately the trajectory of her entire life.
Understanding the journey
Like Anita Omary, tens of thousands of people come to the United States each year seeking safety from war, political violence, religious persecution, and other threats. Yet escaping danger, unfortunately, is only the first challenge. Once here, immigrant and refugee families must deal with the loss of displacement, while at the same time facing language barriers, adapting to a new culture, and sometimes even facing social stigma and anti-immigrant biases.
Welcoming immigrant and refugee neighbors strengthens the nation and benefits everyone—and according to Anita Omary, small, simple acts of human kindness can make the greatest difference in helping them feel safe, valued, and truly at home.
A warm welcome
Dee and Omary's son, Osman
Anita Omary was receiving prenatal checkups at a woman’s health center in West Haven when she met Dee, a nurse.
“She immediately recognized that I was new, and that I was struggling,” Omary said. “From that moment on, she became my support system.”
Dee started checking in on Omary throughout her pregnancy, both inside the clinic and out.
“She would call me and ask am I okay, am I eating, am I healthy,” Omary said. “She helped me with things I didn’t even realize I needed, like getting an air conditioner for my small, hot room.”
Soon, Dee was helping Omary apply for jobs and taking her on driving lessons every weekend. With her help, Omary landed a job, passed her road test on the first attempt, and even enrolled at the University of New Haven to pursue her master’s degree. Dee and Omary became like family. After Omary’s son, Osman, was born, Dee spent five days in the hospital at her side, bringing her halal food and brushing her hair in the same way Omary’s mother used to. When Omary’s postpartum pain became too great for her to lift Osman’s car seat, Dee accompanied her to his doctor’s appointments and carried the baby for her.
“Her support truly changed my life,” Omary said. “Her motivation, compassion, and support gave me hope. It gave me a sense of stability and confidence. I didn’t feel alone, because of her.”
More than that, the experience gave Omary a new resolve to help other people.
“That experience has deeply shaped the way I give back,” she said. “I want to be that source of encouragement and support for others that my friend was for me.”
Extending the welcome
Omary and Dee at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Vision Awards ceremony at the University of New Haven.
Omary is now flourishing. She currently works as a career development specialist as she continues her Master’s degree. She also, as a member of the Refugee Storytellers Collective, helps advocate for refugee and immigrant families by connecting them with resources—and teaches local communities how to best welcome newcomers.
“Welcoming new families today has many challenges,” Omary said. “One major barrier is access to English classes. Many newcomers, especially those who have just arrived, often put their names on long wait lists and for months there are no available spots.” For women with children, the lack of available childcare makes attending English classes, or working outside the home, especially difficult.
Omary stresses that sometimes small, everyday acts of kindness can make the biggest difference to immigrant and refugee families.
“Welcome is not about big gestures, but about small, consistent acts of care that remind you that you belong,” Omary said. Receiving a compliment on her dress or her son from a stranger in the grocery store was incredibly uplifting during her early days as a newcomer, and Omary remembers how even the smallest gestures of kindness gave her hope that she could thrive and build a new life here.
“I built my new life, but I didn’t do it alone,” Omary said. “Community and kindness were my greatest strengths.”
The timing of this woman's tattoo could not have been worse.
It's amazing to consider just how quickly the world changed in early 2020. One day, we were all just casually going along, living our lives. And then the next day, everything was different. If you were to have told someone in February of 2020 that the entire country would soon go on some form of lockdown, nearly everyone would be wearing a mask, and half a million people were going to die due to a virus, no one would have believed you.
Yet, it happened. And in addition to changing the world as we know it, it also sparked a sharp political and cultural divide here in the United States.
Leah Holland got one of the most poorly-timed tattoos ever
PPE masks were the last thing on Leah Holland of Georgetown, Kentucky's, mind on March 4, 2020, when she got a tattoo inspired by the words of a close friend.
"We were just talking about things we admire about each other and he said, 'You courageously and radically refuse to wear a mask,' like meaning that I'm undeniably myself. I thought that was a really poetic way of saying that," Holland told Fox 13.
So, she had "courageously & radically refuse to wear a mask" tattooed on her left forearm.
It's a beautiful sentiment about Leah's dedication to being her true self. It's also a reminder for Holland to remain true to herself throughout her life.
However, the tattoo would take on a very different meaning just two days later, when the first case of COVID-19 was reported in Kentucky. Almost immediately, everyone in the country was advised to wear masks whenever they left the house. Some refused, citing their own personal freedom to do with their body as they wish. Holland had, completely inadvertently, taken sides in a massive culture war with some simple black ink on her forearm.
"It basically looked like I'm totally, you know, anti-mask or whatever, which is not the case," said Holland.
Now, she was embarrassed to be seen with the tattoo for fear she'd be associated with the anti-maskers who either deny the existence of the virus or refuse to wear a mask to protect others. Either way, it's a bad look.
So Leah started wearing long-sleeve shirts and cardigan sweaters whenever in public to cover up the tattoo.
TikTok users asked each other to share their 'dumbest tattoo'
#stitch with @hannanicbic I could NOT have had worse timing. #fyp #foryoupage #tattoo #worsttattoo #winner P.S. I’m not anti-mask I promise 🤦🏻♀️
In her video response, she talks about how her tattoo was about "not pretending to be something you're not," but then revealed it to show how — in an incredibly ironic twist — it made her out to be someone she isn't. "I just kind of wanted people to laugh with me because I think it's funny now, too," said Holland. At least the tatoo was able to spark a little levity in some dark times.
Plenty of people on TikTok laughed along with her with one user suggesting she update the tattoo with the phrase: "Hindsight is 2020." Another playfully accused her of "jinxing" the world and causing the virus outbreak. Another suggested adding an asterisk and "except during COVID" to the tattoo.
Some commenters tried to make her feel better about her poorly-timed body art. "Maybe tattoo a pair of theatre masks (one smiling, the other crying) on top, but for now, wear a hoodie," one user wrote. "Don't worry, in 15 years it will have its original meaning again!" another added.
"I was dying laughing. I'm like, I'm glad there are people that find this as funny as I think it is," said Holland.
"It will be a funny story to tell years from now," she said. "I don't think it will ever not be a funny story."
As the pandemic abated, Holland still had to explain her tattoo. The risks associated with COVID have decreased, but a fierce debate still raged over personal freedom versus responsibility to the greater good. Should you wear a mask in public when you're sick? Should you ever be required to wear a mask? How do you balance individual rights with our need to live in a cooperative society? Most won't soon forget the COVID-19 era in America, and there's no doubt that many will still feel passionate about those who refused to wear masks. Just don't lump Holland in with that group because of a poorly timed, but quite beautiful, sentiment. She'd never wear a mask, unless it were to protect herself and others from a deadly virus.
Running in skirts and dresses changed everything for Deb Voisin.
Activewear is a $400 billion industry, with no shortage of brands selling moisture-wicking tops, running shorts, yoga pants, and all manner of athletic clothing designed for exercise. In fact, we've become so accustomed to "workout gear" that the idea of exercising without it feels almost wrong.
Enter Deb Voisin, who not only challenges the notion that people need to run in any particular clothing, but runs herself barefoot and in skirts or dresses, like a preschooler—one with a keen understanding of biomechanics, that is.
Voisin says she could "barely walk" due to an injury caused by overstretching, and she hadn't been able to find a healing method that worked. Not wanting surgery, she studied biomechanics and natural movement and made an interesting discovery about sprinting.
"Once I realized that a sprint is an amplified walking pattern, I knew that if I could learn how to sprint beautifully, I could walk pain-free," she shares.
To hone her form, she filmed herself sprinting on a curved treadmill. But there was a problem: she hated looking at herself.
"So I wore skirts and played dress up like a little girl," she says. "It worked!"
Voisin tells Upworthy it worked on multiple levels.
"I started wearing skirts because they helped me stop hating looking at myself—and I realized they also make healthy movement visible," she says. "Aligned movement is wavy and alive, not rigid. Running is timeless and human, and the fabric lets you actually see that flow."
She says she always hated running, but sprinting in skirts shifted her perspective.
"Once I realized that sprinting is the ultimate expression of a naturally aligned body, I aimed high and shot past pain into ease and power I don't think I ever felt growing up," she explains. "Now I help others find their way back to that feeling."
Voisin also says the comments on her video, which has been viewed more than 4 million times, made her weep.
"I had no idea how healing it would feel to be so openly accepted for something that even people close to me didn't understand," she says. "I just knew there was beauty and healing in it."
Here are some of the viewer comments that made Voisin cry:
"Something about a running, whimsical lady in a skirt and no shoes is so magical."
"Every time a human loves herself, is a win for all the universe."
"Who noticed, the more she practices, the more she looks younger just like a little girl happy running and discovering the world that she sees as a beautiful and happy place? Beautiful lady, am glad seeing you running, run run run.."
"You literally look like you aged in reverse in the process! Amazing how healing joy can be for our bodies."
"Every single shot of you running in a skirt looks like it comes from a movie I'd love to watch."
"People forget, we often don't like doing things that are good for us, because we copy how everyone else is doing it. Make it fun for you, do it the way you want to do it. Find those joys in your life. It's your first time living."
"I also just love the kick in the face to traditional 'workout' clothes. It's just more consumerism, you don't need special clothes to workout. Just use what you have!"
"I loved the reel, the fabric movement, the timelapse, the self love, the deep desire to heal, fit body at later ages… all of it made me smile at how we all creatively approach our problems."
"I've been an avid runner in my life, but haven't run much for a few years now. This brought tears to my eyes, your beauty and grace and commitment. I am inspired to run again, for the sheer joy of it!"
It's amazing what can happen when you infuse joy into physical activity. Maybe joy for you isn't running in a skirt and watching it flow in slo-mo, but something else entirely. Whatever joy looks like, leaning into it may help you reclaim the motivation you lost somewhere along the way and empower you to keep your body moving and healthy.
The benefits of getting a good night's sleep are too vast to name. Sleep is as essential for our brains as food and water are for our bodies. If you're not getting enough, sleeping better has been shown to elevate your mood, improve your memory, and even boost your physical health. And then there's the obvious: when you don'tsleep well, you'll have less energy and generally perform worse on tasks that require any kind of effort or thought.
However, we're all human, and, sometimes, humans sleep terribly. Your infant might wake you up, or a car alarm might go off outside, interrupting your regularly-scheduled REM. It's not always our fault when we don't sleep well, but there might be an interesting way to fix it.
A study from 2014 may have demonstrated the existence of something called "placebo sleep," or tricking your brain into believing you slept better than you did.
The placebo effect, of course, has been studied relentlessly over the years and has shown that the human body can do amazing, almost impossible things, when the brain gets on board. The classic example is when symptoms of disease get measurably better after a patient takes a "fake" pill. Another study out of Harvard showed that people who were told their jobs qualified as exercise showed improved health and fitness markers compared to people who did the same job. Placebos even work when the person knows they're taking a placebo. It's called an "honest placebo" and is considered a legitimate, ethical treatment method for many ailments.
The researchers in 2014 wanted to find out if the placebo effect could also apply to sleep. So, they lectured a group of participants about the importance of REM sleep and how it can effect cognitive functioning. The participants were then split into two groups and monitored overnight while they slept. The next morning, one group was told they achieved 28.7% REM sleep, which is terrific, and the other group was told they only spent 16.2% of their sleep time in REM, which is below average. The numbers, however, were complete fiction.
Stunningly, the participants who believed they achieved top quality sleep performed better the next day on a series of arithmetic and word association tests compared to the other groups.
In their conclusion, the authors wrote, "These findings supported the hypothesis that mindset can influence cognitive states in both positive and negative directions, suggesting a means of controlling one's health and cognition."
The key to feeling great and performing as if you had a great night's sleep may lie in simply believing that you did.
There are a lot of ways to "placebo your sleep" in order to generate that belief. For starters, you can adopt a new routine or technique or even supplement in order to prime your brain.
John Cline Ph.D. asserts for Psychology Today that the popularity of sleeping aids like melatonin may be tied less to the fact that they work, and more to the fact that people believe they work. But you don't need to take any supplements or medications. Having a slow evening wind down with a book and an herbal tea, trying a new sleeping position, or practicing some measured breathing might work just as well. Or, rather, they might work precisely because you believe they will.
You could take the concept a step further and alter your morning routine on nights you know for a fact you didn't sleep well. Perhaps it's by using a new coffee brand, doing some stretches before getting out of bed, or meditating before starting your day. Anything that you truly believe might help make you more alert and focused may just work.
One viral social media sleep trend capitalizes on this research perfectly. Researchers have shown that forcing your mouth into a smile has been shown to improve your mood. Turns out, similarly, you may be able to get sleepy by pretending to be super tired. Psychologist Erica Terblanche calls it the "alpha bridge," and it involves gently closing your eyes, fluttering them open just a tad, and then closing them again as you relax and breath. It simulates the feeling of "nodding off" and is said to create the alpha brainwaves that transition your brain from wakefulness to sleep. It's another clever way of tricking your own brain.
Here's a skill to help you fall asleep on an airplane or anywhere else for that matter. . Its called going over the Alpha Bridge. #EricaTerblanche #ThriveGuru #motivation #sleeping
It sounds cheesy, but the power of mindset and positive thinking is truly tremendous. Our beliefs and thought patterns can greatly influence our body, our behavior, and our mood. Sometimes, our mindset can even be stronger than actual reality. Now we have the data to prove that it applies to our precious sleep, too.
In a moment conservationists are dubbing "wildlife history," seven beavers were released into the crystal-clear waters of Glen Affric, marking a monumental homecoming for a species that disappeared from the area four centuries ago.
Forestry and Land Scotland (FLS), working alongside the charity Trees for Life, released a family of five and a breeding pair of beavers at two sites on Loch Beinn a Mheadhoin in the nature reserve in Invernesshire. These animals are now swimming in waters that haven't felt the paddle of beaver tails since the 16th century.
For the people of Scotland, and nature lovers around the world, this release offers a profound sense of hope. It signals that we have the power to repair what was once broken, and that nature, when given the chance, can return to its rightful glory.
The long road home
To understand the magnitude of this occasion, we have to look back at what was lost. The European beaver was once a common sight across Britain. These animals were architects of wetlands, shaping the rivers and valleys people know today. Over time, however, humans hunted them to extinction for their fur, meat, and musk oil, and they disappeared from Scotland's landscape roughly 400 years ago.
For generations, ecosystems managed without them, but their absence was felt. Rivers flowed too fast, and wetlands dried up too quickly.
The tide began to turn in 2009 with the Scottish Beaver Trial in Knapdale Forest. This marked the UK's first licensed release of a mammal into the wild, bringing European beavers back to Argyll. The trial proved to scientists that beavers could once again thrive in Scottish waters. Since then, populations have grown in the Tay and Forth catchments, with current estimates suggesting more than 1,500 beavers now call Scotland home. The release in Glen Affric marks the next exciting chapter in this recovery, expanding their range into one of the country's most iconic nature reserves.
Nature's hardworking engineers
You might wonder why there's so much commotion over what, to many, looks like a giant rodent. The answer lies in the beaver's nickname, ecosystem "engineer." These creatures possess a remarkable ability to transform their environment, benefiting nearly everything around them.
When beavers build dams, they slow the flow of water. This creates complex wetland habitats, ponds and pools that become nurseries for fish, amphibians, and insects. These wetlands act like giant sponges in the landscape. During heavy rains, they hold back water, reducing the risk of catastrophic flooding for downstream communities. During droughts, they store water, keeping rivers flowing and providing a lifeline for wildlife.
Recent studies highlight the benefits of beaver reintroduction for ecosystems. Research led by the University of Stirling found that beaver dams can reduce peak water pollution levels by 95%. These dams act like the kidneys of a river system, filtering out agricultural runoff and helping keep the water clean. By bringing beavers back to Glen Affric, scientists have effectively reinstalled a natural life-support system for the entire glen.
Added bonus: a boost to local communities
The return of the beaver is good news for people, too. Across Scotland, the presence of these charismatic creatures is becoming a significant draw for visitors—and a boost to local economies. Wildlife tourism is booming, with "beaver safaris" in places like Perthshire often booked to capacity.
Estimates now suggest that a single reintroduction site could eventually inject an estimated £2 million—roughly $2.7 million—into the local economy each year. Visitors come for the chance to see a beaver gliding through the water at dusk or to spot the telltale signs of gnawed wood and dams. This interest in the environment supports local hotels, guides, and cafes, breathing new life into rural areas.
Crucially, the Glen Affric release was not a top-down decision. FLS and Trees for Life spent years engaging with local communities, listening to concerns and building a plan that works, for the most part, for everyone. This model of community consultation helps ensure holistic sustainability and that the beavers are welcomed neighbors rather than a nuisance, setting a high bar for conservation projects worldwide.
A bright vision for the future
This release is part of a larger picture. In 2022, the Scottish Government published "Scotland's Beaver Strategy 2022-2045," an ambitious roadmap endorsed by more than 45 organizations. The mission is simple but powerful: to see the beaver population actively expand across Scotland.
The strategy recognizes that beavers are essential allies in tackling the twin crises of biodiversity loss and climate change. By restoring wetlands, beavers help sequester carbon and create natural firebreaks in forests. Scotland is hoping for a future in which beavers are no longer a novelty but an integrated, widespread part of the natural world.
Navigating challenges
Of course, bringing back a species that's been gone for nearly 400 years comes with its own learning curve. In low-lying areas, beaver activity can cause localized flooding that impacts farmers on prime agricultural land.
This is where the beaver strategy shifts from pure conservation to vigilant, careful management. Mitigation comes first: tree guards protect timber, and "flow devices" are installed on dams to regulate water levels. If conflicts remain unresolved, beavers are translocated, with experts trapping and moving them to areas where they are wanted and needed, such as the family relocated to Glen Affric.
Approaches like these balance and respect the needs of land managers while acknowledging the broader benefits to biodiversity. They recognize that living alongside wildlife requires compromise and adaptation, but that the rewards are well worth the effort.
A legacy of hope
As the seven beavers settle into their new lodges in Glen Affric, scientists look forward to them building dams—and a legacy. These animals represent a meaningful shift in how we relate to the natural world, moving from a mindset of exploitation to one of restoration.
Steve Micklewright, the chief executive of Trees for Life, described the release as a "moment of wildlife history." In a world where we often hear about what we're losing, the return of the beaver after 400 years is a powerful reminder of what we can regain. It offers a tangible sign that with patience, cooperation, and a little help from our furry friends, we can heal our landscapes and leave a richer, wilder world for future generations.
Canadians are feeling their broader connection to the Americas.
The Super Bowl LX halftime show was one for the ages, both for its record-breaking four billion social media views after the first 24 hours and for the chatter and debate it sparked. Puerto Rican music star Bad Bunny performing the official halftime show entirely in Spanish highlighted the complexities of defining "American identity," a reality the artist addressed directly as he paraded flags from countries across North, Central, and South America and shouted out their names in a call for unity.
While heated controversy around the show swirled in the United States, our neighbors to the north had a hilarious reaction to it. Like the sweet, unassuming kid who stays out of middle school drama but still yearns to be included, some Canadian viewers found themselves tickled by Bad Bunny's shoutout and embraced their Latinized identity.
"It's Canadá until further notice!" one TikToker wrote.
Social media users are sharing where they're from in "Canadá," using Bad Bunny's Spanish accent with a sense of pride to name their country, province, city, and sometimes even their neighborhood. Some add "mi gente latino," meaning "my people," in reference to the broader Latino community, which is particularly endearing as commenters from Spanish-speaking countries refer to their Canadian brothers and sisters as "snow Latinos."
It's all in good fun, of course. One of the remarkable things about Bad Bunny's show is how distinctly and deliberately it broke down barriers while still honoring individual countries as part of a greater whole. Canadians putting on a Spanish accent and referring to themselves as Latinos might normally raise some eyebrows, but in the context of the current moment, it reads simply as a celebration of cross-cultural and cross-continental connection.
Next stop- VanCuba 🇨🇺 💃 #badbunny #superbowl #canadians
Canadians are sharing that they're from British Colommmbiaaaaa, Juancouver (or Van-Cuba), Saskatchejuan, Montreyál, Alberto, and other Latinized versions of their homeland. Some have dubbed themselves "Sorta Ricans," while Peruvians are calling Canadians their cousins because the two countries' flags are so similar. In the comments, Canada is being embraced by the broader Americas with open arms, with messages like "Welcome winter latinas," "Canadá is invited to the Quinceañera," and "Welcome to La Familia."
As one person wrote, "The whole point of this performance was to UNITE people and that's exactly what happened."
Indeed, to come out and boldly assert that American identity can be viewed in a broader sense, accompanied by the message "THE ONLY THING MORE POWERFUL THAN HATE IS LOVE" displayed in plain English, was a powerful statement. Holding up a football that read "GOD BLESS AMERICA" while defining America not only as the U.S. but as the collective lands and nations of the Americas was a bold choice, and one clearly intended to be unifying and inclusive.
Even a Brazilian comedian shared how much it meant for his home country to be included in that collective, saying that Brazil sometimes feels a bit on the outside in South America because it speaks Portuguese rather than Spanish:
The celebration of every nation in the comments is beautiful to see. The feeling of being connected to one another through our shared humanity and proximity, despite geographical and cultural differences, was felt by people of all ages, races, and nationalities.
So many people from around the world felt the message loud and clear: we are one human family, and diversity doesn't have to mean disunity. Questions of geopolitics and immigration policy remain and will, of course, continue to be debated, but they often overshadow the bigger-picture reality that lines on a map, political ideologies, and cultural prejudices are all things humans made up.
International relations may not be that simple, but what the Super Bowl halftime show demonstrated, in a powerfully creative way, is that we as individuals can choose to see ourselves differently by expanding our circle of "we" until we see "them" as "us."