upworthy
Add Upworthy to your Google News feed.
Google News Button
Friendship

5 retro ways Gen Z can learn to be frugal while still having a great social life

Not every meal has to be a feast.

friends, Gen Z, picnic, social life, fun
Photo by Vitaly Gariev on Unsplash

Friends enjoying a picnic with guitar and drinks.

It's a tough balance, enjoying one's youth like there's no tomorrow but also putting away some savings in case there is. As a Gen Xer, I recall getting my paycheck on Fridays and immediately heading to Sunset Boulevard for margaritas "on me." (Lucky for my friends, not so fortunate for my savings account.)

The issue is, as with every generation after the Boomers, it's simply harder to keep up. In a recent YouTube video, Tyreke Simmonds claims that Gen Z is dubbed "The poorest generation," and asks, "Did Baby Boomers kill the American Dream? Why is every generation financially worse off than the last one?"

How generations under the boomers have struggled. www.youtube.com, Tyreke Simmonds

Right away, he points out that while some of Gen Z struggles financially, this story is like a broken record. Economists said the same thing about Millennials and Gen X as well. To find out why exactly, he turns his attention to The Silent Generation and the Baby Boomers. Having come out of the Great Depression, the Silent Generation, in particular, were "raised with the mindset of scarcity and uncertainty when it comes to money," so they often saved as much as possible.

Simmonds continues to explain that In the 1950s, there was an economic boom with factories who once made weapons for war now making affordable consumer goods. He claims when the Boomers came along, they "hadn't experienced such hardship." While many of their fathers' salaries were "modest," housing, groceries, and gas were affordable.

In fact, according to David Beren's article, "6 Financial Benefits Baby Boomers Got That Future Generations Will Likely Never See Again," he notes that pensions were more common (and higher), house prices had not yet soared, and college was actually within financial grasp. "Can you imagine a world today where the average tuition cost for a single year of a four-year college program was only $2,469? Millennials and Gen Xers would be over the moon if this were the case. Unfortunately, this was the price of college in 1975, when many early Baby Boomers were first starting their higher education journey."

He points out that for Gen Z, it's even more of a hardship. "Over the last twenty years, education costs have increased astronomically. Private college and fee costs have risen 126%, out-of-state tuition rose by 112%, and in-state tuition increased by 133%." Not only that, with the FOMO caused by social media posts, the desire to "keep up with the Joneses (or should we say the Kardashians)" is even more prevalent than ever.

kardashian, jenner, kendall jenner, poolside, social life Kendall Jenner gives a thumbs up. Giphy E!

Richard Barrington, Financial Analyst for Credit Sesame, shared with Upworthy, "Even if we're not in a recession, it certainly feels like one for a growing number of workers—especially younger workers. Total job growth over the past six months has been the weakest for any six-month period since the pandemic lockdown months of 2020.”

But there are ways for Gen Z (and other generations) to live fun, exciting, social lives without breaking the bank. Dawn Allcot writes in a piece for Aol.com, "Millennials and Gen Z, in particular, struggle with finding a balance between socializing and saving money. A recent Ally Bank survey revealed that 59% of people in these generations have seen their financial goals blindsided by activities with friends."

But, she points out, that doesn't have to be the case. Quoting Lindsay Sacknoff, head of Ally's consumer banking: “I absolutely believe you can have both—meaningful friendships and healthy finances—it just takes a little planning."

GAME NIGHTS AT HOME

There's no reason you can't hang with your friends in the comfort of your own home. Snag some chips and salsa and bust out old-school games. (It's legit more fun than it might sound.) Or, if you (or your apartment complex) have some kind of fire pit, grab some marshmallows and make s'mores. It harkens back to a simpler time when we weren't on our phones and could make do without photo ops.

game night, frugal living, hungry hungry hippo, games People having fun playing an old game. Giphy GIF by Reconnecting Roots

STREET FAIRS, BLOCK PARTIES, AND FREE CONCERTS

Allcot suggests looking to "free local events in your community too, from concerts to street fairs." One can find this, simply by Googling 'events nearby.'" Whether you're in a big or small town, there's usually something going on and often, at very little cost. Local coffee houses sometimes offer open mics in terms of music and comedy and one never knows what kind of gem they might find.

THE GREAT OUTDOORS

Hiking, skateboarding, rollerblading…these are all free things one can do to be with friends, and be healthy to boot. If you're like me and would rather not work up a sweat, a good old-fashioned picnic can do the trick. Have people bring their favorite cheese/wine/grapes and just hang on a blanket. It might be the breath of fresh air people need right now.

skateboarding, activities, gen z, frugal living Rodney Mullen skates a ramp. Giphy

MAKE CONTENT

Speaking of FOMO, for some it's hard not to attend the big events because they want to curate the illusion of an exciting life. But the truth is, you don't have to go to a stadium concert, or to Paris, or on a boat trip to have fun. You could spend a day with friends making fun videos on your phone. In an article for theshelf.com, they share (and it's no surprise) that Gen Z spends a lot of time consuming content. "While they’re not huge proponents of doom-scrolling, or even of using social as their go-to for work, Gen Zers rely on social media for leisure–using it for entertainment and connection."

So how 'bout instead of scrolling through content — make it with your friends!"

GO THRIFTING WITH BUDDIES

On the subreddit r/GenZ, someone asks, "How does Gen Z save money?" A few of the many excellent suggestions included thrift store shopping (from clothes to records to art). This Redditor got more specific: "STOP BUYING NEW, you can get an entire wardrobe for 150 at Goodwill, filled with brands from the mall."

From Your Site Articles
frugal
FriendshipJoy
Humor

Gen X mom reenacts 'coming home from school in the 80s' and it couldn't be more perfect

"This is why we turned out self sufficient, independent and successful."

Canva Photos

If you lived through an 80s childhood, this will send you back.

Generation X, made up of those born between 1965 and 1980, has many claims-to-fame in their younger years game. Gen X brought the world Prince and Kurt Cobain. We were The Goonies and The Breakfast Club. We took down the Berlin Wall while watching MTV.

But perhaps the most iconic thing about Gen X is our semi-feral childhoods of benign neglect. The standards of parenting and child rearing have shifted a lot in the past 40 to 50 years, as has the technological landscape that kids grow up in, so naturally, today's kids won't have the same childhoods previous generations had. But there's something particularly nostalgic about being a child of the 80s for those who lived it.


One mom nailed the experience with a video reenactment of what it was like to come home from school in the 80s.

Elizabeth Stevens (@BennettPeach on YouTube) arrives at the front door in her backpack, then pulls out a house key on a string around her neck. (Ah, the "latchkey kid" era when children were expected to come home to an empty house and let themselves in.)

Then she goes into the kitchen in her Care Bears t-shirt and finds a handwritten note—in cursive, of course—on the back of an envelope. "Working late—make your own dinner, watch your brother and the dishes better be done when I get home from bowling. – Mom"

- YouTube www.youtube.com

That's right. Mom wasn't just working late, she was also going bowling while her kids were home caring for themselves.

Then we see her washing the dishes despite barely being able to reach the faucet, even with a stool, and then her making a Gen X staple—the cinnamon-sugar and butter sandwich. On white bread, of course.

In just one minute, Stevens managed to capture the essence of so many Gen X memories, as commenters shared:

"The mom notes on an unopened bill is memories."

"Nailed it! The best thing about growing up in the '70s/'80's was being ALLOWED to grow up."

"Why this video made me almost cry?? How quiet it is inside the home. Lovely."

80s childhood, 80s, 80s nostalgia, gen x, latchkey kids, gen x nostalgia, generational differences, generational humor Wash the dishes before I get home from bowling! Photo by CDC on Unsplash

"Facts!!! No babysitter, go in the house, read the note, do the chores n not let anybody in!!!! I remember the homemade the 'cinnamon bun.'"

"70s and 80s … latch key kid here elementary, junior high and high school. we turned out self sufficient, independent and successful."

"Just so frickin on point!!! All of it from the clothes to the key on the necklace to the note. Even what you chose to do for a snack. Too good!!! The windbreaker that's memories. It's all coming back to me now lol thank you for this. You have brought a huge grin to both me and my inner child."

80s childhood, 80s, 80s nostalgia, gen x, latchkey kids, gen x nostalgia, generational differences, generational humor music video 80s GIF Giphy

"I was met with a note everyday, too. On the back of an envelope, my daily chores would be listed. If I was in trouble, I would cry as soon as I saw the note....lolol Love you momma. How I wished I could have saved those notes! They were historical treasures."

Tons of people gushed over the nostalgia of remembering those "good old days" when they were given both freedom and responsibility, with many saying kids today have no idea. One thing that might surprise the younger generations was how young the theoretical kid in this video could have been. We're not talking about young teens here—kids as young as 5 or 6 could be latchkey kids, and kids any older than that were often given responsibility for looking after younger siblings. Even official babysitting jobs could start around age 11, or sometimes even younger.

Gen X kids had learned to take care of themselves early on, which has its pros and cons. The rose-colored glasses many Gen X adults view their childhoods through can sometimes cloud the parts that were not so great about growing up in the 70s and 80s. Sure, that benign neglect resulted in resilience and independence, but for some that came at the cost of parental relationships and a sense of safety and security. We have more knowledge now about things like mental health support, parent-child attachment, and healthy relationship dynamics, and some of that learning is reflected in shifting parenting practices.

As often happens, the pendulum may have swung too far from the absent parents of the 70s and 80s to the helicopter parents of the 90s and 2000s, of course, and the "right" approach (if there is one) probably lies somewhere in the middle. But it is still fun to look back on those iconic childhood experiences with joy and humor and appreciate that they helped us become who we are today.

This article originally appeared in April. It has been updated.

From Your Site Articles
gen x
HumorJoy
Pets

Dogs really do have favorite people, and here's how they decide who it will be

Sometimes their favorite people don't live in their house.

Photo credit: Canva

Dogs really do have favorite people. Here's how they decide

When my sister's dog, Junior, was on this side of the Rainbow Bridge, I was one of his favorite people. This dog would get full body wags every time I came around, and we'd spend most of the day cuddled up with each other. Now my dog, Cocolina, behaves in the same way whenever my sister comes to visit. But what goes into a dog deciding who their favorite person is? Spoiler, it's not always the person they live with.

Like humans, animals have their own personalities. You might rescue a dog thinking it will be the perfect companion, only to have the furry adoptee spend every waking moment following your partner around. You could spend hundreds of dollars on vet checkups, new harnesses, treats, and all the squeaky dog toys you can find, but that still won't be enough to convince a dog to love you. Instead of showering the giver of treats with kisses, they make goo-goo eyes at the pet sitter. It turns out they have their reasons.

dogs; dogs favorite; dog's best friend; pets; people and pets; rescue animals Corgi cuddles spreading joy and smiles!Photo credit: Canva

Since our canine friends can't talk, we have to rely on the experts to explain what the deal is with how dogs pick their favorite human. Carol Erickson, a Pennsylvania SPCA animal advocate, gave a brief interview with CBS News Philadelphia to explain her take on how dogs determine their bestest, most favorite person.

"What it comes down to for all dogs is they decide their very favorite family member by who gives the most consistent, high-quality attention, play, and physical affection: ear rubs, scratches, that sort of thing. Dogs get positive associations from being around people who consistently provide positive experiences, including treats, meals, play that they enjoy, and remember also that early association in those first six months can influence who a dog may like better later on," she tells the outlet.

Rover backs up Erickson's claim that the first six months are crucial in determining who will become the dog's favorite person later in life. The website says, "Many dogs bond hardest to whoever cares for them during their key socialization period, which occurs between birth and six months." However, they later note that dogs can still be socialized appropriately even as adults.

The dog-sitting website also explains that it's not uncommon for people who are not the dog's primary caregiver to be their favorite person. Pointing out that physical affection is vital to dogs, if the mailman gives out head scratches daily but the owner doesn't, the mailman may become the dog's favorite person. While physical affection and treats go a long way for some pooches, those aren't the only things that get puppy eyes melting with love.

dogs; dogs favorite; dog's best friend; pets; people and pets; rescue animals Joyful moments with furry friends! 🐶❤️Photo credit: Canva

"While positive experiences play a big role, a dog’s favorite person isn’t always just the one holding the treat bag. Dogs also respond to emotional connection, tone of voice, and even body language. Their preferences are shaped by a mix of familiarity, trust, and how well a person understands their needs," explains Elle Vet Sciences. They later add, "Dogs also take emotional cues from us. If a person is stressed, loud, or inconsistent, a dog may be less likely to form a deep bond with them. On the other hand, someone who offers reassurance and stability often earns the title of 'favorite' without even realizing it."

In short, if you want to be your dog's bestie, being consistent with affection, actions, and even training and grooming will get you there a lot faster than treats alone. Dogs aren't trying to be persnickety; just like humans, they enjoy being around people who show them that they enjoy their company—and maybe some treats.

From Your Site Articles
rescue animals
PetsJoy
Mental Health

There's a new personality type called the 'otrovert' and one major trait sets it apart

"I feel seen for the first time in my life!"

Photo Credit: Canva

A person stands out in a crowd.

So many of us have the desire to compartmentalize our personality traits into neat little boxes. "Oh, she's such an INFJ. Oh, he's such a Gemini." Some of it is rooted (well sort of) in psychology, such as the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator, based loosely on Jungian ideas. Others rely on arguably less scientific data like stars and "rising signs." Humans aren't usually that simple.

That said, there's still value in understanding one's own personality and inclinations. Here's a confession: I've taken countless personality tests because I just couldn't figure out if I was an extrovert or an introvert. Neither description quite fit, and as someone constantly trying to understand what makes me tick, this has been frustrating.

Turns out, there are other options. The term "ambivert" got popularized in the 1930s (after being coined by Edmund S. Conklin in 1923), and it refers to a person "who has features of both an introvert (someone who prefers to spend time alone) and an extrovert (someone who prefers to be with other people) in their personality."

@tedtoks

Replying to @Factura🛄 now knowing what an ambivert is, how would you describe yourself? #ambivert #introvert #extrovert #adamgrant #psychology #TEDTalk #worklife

But for those who still don't quite relate, meet the otrovert. Just recently, psychiatrist Rami Kaminski published The Gift of Not Belonging, in which he discusses his coined term to describe a whole new type of personality. In an Insta-reel captioned "What is an Otrovert?" Kaminski mentions the polarization of introverts and extroverts. "When Jung invented the terms extrovert and introvert, he saw them as two fundamental orientations of the personality. I see the otrovert in the same way. A personality trait that faces away from the group."

He continues, "Extroverts and introverts are inherently communal, while the otrovert is an outsider to the group. In itself, it is not a problem or condition, nor is it a diagnostic label. It simply means that while most people learn to develop a sense of belonging to a specific group through social conditioning, otroverts remain social but not communal."

In writer Sarjna Rai's piece, "Struggle to Fit the Mold? The 'Otrovert' Personality Explains Why" for Business Standard, they write: "Unlike introverts or extroverts, otroverts are not defined by where they draw their social energy. Instead, the concept captures people who constantly feel like outsiders, and tend to look in a different direction altogether, not necessarily aligned with the rest of the group."

While it's impossible to group people into perfect categories, Rai explains that Kaminski claims the main thing that sets otroverts apart is their "reluctance to conform to group norms."

Writer Avery White lists signs one might be an otrovert in the article "7 Signs You Might Be an Otrovert" for VegOut. Among them is preferring "high-signal conversations and low-maintenance relationships." They give this as an example: "You’ll happily spend three hours exploring one idea with one person—and then not speak for weeks without either of you taking it personally. In other words, low pressure, low expectations, high connection.

Another on the list—and this is a big one according to Kaminski—is: "You can look extroverted in public—yet feel fundamentally 'other.'" This is actually the crux of the term, and in fact, what Kaminski formed The Otherness Institute for: as their website says, "those who feel they don't belong."

The site also shares that recognizing aspects of this type in yourself and others (if it applies) will help "balance between your individuality and your function as part of the social matrix that determines your well-being. The experience of otherness in a togetherness-minded world can be emotionally bruising. Often misunderstood and misdiagnosed, otherness may lead individuals to feel strange, lonely, and unwelcome in groups. Left unidentified, otroverts' non-belonging can result in a frustrating, futile lifetime effort of trying to 'fit in.'"

Some Redditors are scrambling to figure out if they fit into this category. In the subreddit r/INTP (referencing one of the Myers-Briggs personality types), the OP asks, "Maybe I am an 'otrovert?'" Under this, they write, "Dr. Kaminski described the otrovert child as 'neurotypical, friendly, curious, well-adjusted, and often popular' yet 'they resist being pressured into group activities.'"

While this can seem inconsequential in childhood, joining the peer group "becomes critically important" in adolescence, said the psychiatrist, and teens "start to gauge their self-worth based on the group’s ranking of popularity (or unpopularity).'

"Membership in a group, no matter how lowly, is better than being an outsider," he added. "Otroverts, however, are comfortable with being outsiders and find it impossible to feel like insiders, regardless of how welcome they are.'

There are a handful of commenters who feel seen, but many push back, claiming the term could easily apply to other personality traits. One writes, "I think it's easy to resonate with this description... but as some warning noted, there aren't enough studies done about this term that people should be running to adopt it. I resonated with it after reading about it... But I have ADHD and persistent depressive disorder... both of which coincide with the descriptions of an otrovert."

Time will tell if this new term sticks, but for now, it's helping a lot of people feel more understood.


From Your Site Articles
personality types
Mental HealthHealth
Pop Culture

Ethan Hawke puts the 'Who's your favorite Beatle?' debate to bed forever in passionate exchange

He uses a night out with the guys metaphor to prove his point.

via Montclair Film/Flickr and Scanpix/Wikimedia Commons

Ethan Hawke and The Beatles.

One of the biggest debates over the last century of popular music is "Who is your favorite Beatle?" This began in 1962, when the Fab Four had their first big hits in England, and young girls wore badges featuring photos of John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, or Ringo Starr, proudly proclaiming their favorite.

Who you choose as your favorite says a lot about you. If you liked Paul, you’re like the cute one who you could take home to your mother. John's fans enjoyed a guy with a bit more edge and a sharp sense of humor. George's admirers loved “the quiet one” for being a bit mysterious, but when he came out of his shell, he was just as charming and funny as the rest. And what's not to love about Ringo, the affable life of the party, who was the best actor in the group?

Ethan Hawke on The Beatles

However, actor and Beatle fanatic Ethan Hawke believes that there is only one correct answer to “Who’s your favorite Beatle,” and that is none of them. He shared his passionate opinion with Kareem Rahma on his wildly popular SubwayTakes social media series.

Using a microphone clipped to a New York City MetroCard, Hawke laid out his hot take on The Beatles.


“The magic of the Beatles. The reason why you care about John Lennon. The reason why I care about John Lennon is cause of the chemistry. It's the combination that created the greatest rock band in the history of the world. It is undeniable that what they did together is they were the sum of all parts. And to say I have a favorite Beatle, it's like saying I have a favorite ventricle of my heart,” Hawke says.


He then explained their unique chemistry as if they were four guys hanging out in a club. “Who makes the party happen? Ringo Starr. Here's the problem. If you're just hanging with Ringo, somebody please have a substantive conversation,” Hawke continues. “Somebody's gotta say, hey, guys, why were we born? Why do we have to die? And that's where George comes in. And somebody's gotta take the piss out of George, who's just as smart as him. That's where Lennon comes in. And Lennon starts hogging the conversation. And then you got Paul. Paul's like, ‘Hey, man, why don't we play some music?’”

Hawke shared a similar opinion when he created a mixed CD of music by The Beatles' members after the break-up for his daughter’s birthday. In the liner notes, he explained why, even though they were no longer in the same band, their solo hits complemented each other perfectly.


“There's this thing that happens when you listen to too much of the solo stuff separately—too much Lennon: suddenly there's a little too much self-involvement in the room; too much Paul and it can become sentimental—let's face it, borderline goofy; too much George: I mean, we all have our spiritual side but it's only interesting for about six minutes, ya know? Ringo: He's funny, irreverent, and cool, but he can't sing—he had a bunch of hits in the '70s (even more than Lennon), but you aren't gonna go home and crank up a Ringo Starr album start to finish, you're just not gonna do that. When you mix up their work, though, when you put them side by side and let them flow—they elevate each other, and you start to hear it: T H E B E A T L E S,” Hawke wrote.

The Beatles' incredible music never seems to fade away; it is passed down from generation to generation because it possesses a timeless quality that touches people as deeply now as it did in the 1960s. The band’s story feels just as important as that of four young men from a gloomy port town in post-war England, who took inspiration from rockers across the pond and created their own sound that transcended that of their idols. The Beatles remain intriguing figures because, despite being incredibly talented and charismatic individuals, they relied on one another to create something truly transcendent.

From Your Site Articles
the beatles
Pop CultureMusic
Education & Information

10 life-saving tips to avoid deadly freak accidents

Dead tree branches, snow-filled exhaust pipes, and more.

Photo credit: Canva

Always keep your exhaust pipe cleared of snow.

Freak accidents are scary and lead to morbid curiosity. While staying safe and being mindful of your surroundings are smart ways to avoid danger (and death), freak accidents (also referred to as unintentional injuries and deaths) can happen without warning.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, unintentional injuries caused 222,698 deaths in the United States in 2023. These include death from falls, car accidents, and poisonings.

In a Reddit forum, people curious about freak accidents discussed some lesser-known scenarios that can kill you almost immediately—and offered tips for how to stay safe:

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Dead tree branch caught in a tree canopy

Referred to as “widow-makers,” dead tree branches or limbs can fall on you with deadly force. Avoiding walking under them; looking up when spending time outdoors could save your life.

"I'm a very experienced outdoorsman, my father was a survival trainer for the military and my whole family are rural dwellers," one person commented. "The number of times I've seen people choose a 'perfect' campsite, without ever having looked up, is staggering."

Smoke inhalation

Inhaling smoke during a house fire is another deadly freak accident that can occur due to decreased oxygen levels, as well as the addition of inhaling noxious chemicals that may burn from materials like carpet and furniture.

"Smoke inhalation in a house fire can kill you in as little as two minutes," one person commented. "It is extremely important that you get as low as possible when evacuating your home to minimize your exposure. Most people know that smoke is dangerous, but they don't realize that you can die from inhaling it in such a short period of time."

Snow in exhaust pipe

During a snowstorm, it's essential that you make sure your car's exhaust pipe (muffler) does not get packed with snow, which can lead to carbon monoxide poisoning.

"Not that it will immediately kill you, but I learned about people stranded in snow storms, let's say on the highway, who don't know you need to keep snow clear of your tailpipe or it will start filling the car with carbon monoxide," another person explained. "I randomly learned about it reading a novel and had no idea, and now every few years I read about a death because of it."

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Confined, poorly ventilated spaces

Entering tight and poorly ventilated spaces can put you at risk for a lack of oxygen.

"Listen to me good. If you see someone go into a confined, poorly ventilated space, and they don't come out, DO NOT go in after them," one person shared. "If there's some sort of toxic chemical build up, it'll knock you out long before you get a chance to help the other person. I've heard multiple stories where four or five people died because they kept following each other into septic pits and what not. Toxic gas buildup can get you very, very quickly."

Another person added, "Firefighter here, can confirm. People die this way somewhat regularly. Not super often, but more than you'd think. Industrial tanks/vats, caves, train cars, etc."

Mixing different cleaning products

Cleaning your home can also be deadly if you mix certain cleaning products together, which can chemically react. Bleach is the most dangerous product to mix with other cleaners like ammonia or acids, and should be avoided. This can lead to the creation of toxic gases, like deadly chlorine gas.

"Chlorine gas is easier to accidentally create than you probably think, and if you don't realize what you've just done, you could be dead a lot quicker than you wanted to be. A clean bathroom won't help you then," one person noted.

Bacterial infection

Bacterial infections are pretty common in the U.S., with the CDC reporting more than 2.8 million cases of antimicrobial-resistant infections each year. Of those, more than 35,000 people die. To prevent it, the CDC recommends cleaning and covering wounds, washing your hands, and managing chronic conditions.

"I got a bacteria in my foot about 3 months ago, which went into my blood stream and got into my heart," one person shared. "I died in the OR and had to be revived before a 10 hour surgery to replace and repair 3 heart valves and a large hole in my heart. 3 weeks in ICU, 2 weeks in cardio ward after that. Don't let little infections become big infections. I had no idea this was happening in my body, but on the third day of not getting out of bed cause I was so tired, we called 911."

Aortic rupture

The Cleveland Clinic defines an aortic rupture (also known as an aortic dissection) as "a complete tear through all three layers of the aorta — like a rip or a hole — in the wall of your aorta", which can cause immediate death. Only 5 to 30 people per 1 million have an aortic rupture each year. Decreasing your risk of an aortic rupture includes managing high blood pressure, living a healthy lifestyle, avoiding tobacco, and talking with your doctor about genetic risks.

"Yep, a friend of mine survived years of addiction, straightened out his life and was a month away from his wedding when he dropped dead from an aortic rupture," one person shared. "He was in the kitchen and his fiancé heard him say her name, she said he sounded like he was in pain, she turned around and saw blood coming from his mouth and his 'eyes went dead.' He was dead before he hit the floor."

Charging your smartphone under your pillow

Charging your phone by your bed is commonplace for many people, but tucking it under your pillow while charging can be extremely dangerous.

"Had a friend get sent to the ER as their phone overheated and the battery exploded right under their face," one person shared. "It was bad as they had shrapnel of the battery enter into the left side of the brain that could have severed veins in the brain. Had to go into emergency room to remove the shrapnel in the brain along with some in their ear and neck. Doctors told them one piece was less than a quarter from the jugular as well so they were literally close to death. Best practice is to place your phone and charger away from you (preferably on a nightstand or table) and not in your bed!"

Antifreeze

Ingesting antifreeze can lead to deadly poisoning due to active ingredient ethylene glycol, which can cause fatal symptoms for the kidneys, nervous system, and more. It can also be dangerous to get on your skin.

"Also, antifreeze tastes delicious, so they had to add artificial taste to it to make it taste terrible, and you can think for a hot minute to think why this became a thing," another person commented.

Cone snails

Cone snails are found in tropical and subtropical oceans. While beautiful, they can kill due to a poison called "conotoxin."

"So many people see a pretty seashell, pick it up, feel a tiny pinch that they don't think much of and then die," one person commented. "There is no antidote and the best anyone can do is make sure you're out of the water (it causes paralysis so a lot of people die by drowning) and keep you breathing long enough for your body to metabolize it as best as it can. It's going to be hideously painful the entire time though, if you make it through, and you're probably going to end up with a lot of pain for a VERY long time and never quite be the same after."

From Your Site Articles
freak accident
Education & InformationEducation
Trending Stories