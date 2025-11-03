The secret side of Disney World that runners use to maximize their vacation and relaxation
Disney's been keeping a secret.
Unless you belong to the exclusive club of Disney adults, going to Disney World seems like a family trip that involves a little crying, long lines, and too much junk food. Disney is for kids and Disney adults looking to relive their childhood fun, or at least that's what some might think. But there's another side to Disney that others may be unaware of: runDisney and the rejuvenation Disney parks offer for those who know where to look.
If you've never heard of runDisney, you're not alone. It's an event that takes place before the parks open and after they close, so the average park-goer may not realize the events exist. They're not even advertised on the same site as park tickets, but multiple times a year, thousands of runners descend upon Disney World and Disneyland, some dressed as characters, others just in running gear. This year, I witnessed a man dressed in a full Captain Hook costume, complete with a wig, run the Wine & Dine 5K.
runDisney is actually one of the largest race organizers in the United States, but what makes them even more unique is that the runs aren't just for runners. Disney makes the races friendly to those who wouldn't consider themselves runners, with the 5K being untimed. Several runners bring their children to run in the shorter races, though most runners were adults, it's still Disney, so kids will also enjoy the races.
Fun run with creative costumes: pasta and pups!Courtesy of runDisney
Runners can choose from the 5K (3.1 miles), the 10K (6.2 miles), the half-marathon (13.1 miles), or they can do the challenge, running the 10K and half-marathon for a special medal. My friend and I signed up for the 5K so we could take our time and enjoy the experience before heading to the parks for some sans-kid fun.
Aside from runners dressed up as their favorite Disney characters as they raced along the course (I was dressed as Snow White, my friend was Cinderella), runners can catch characters cheering them along. There are also several photo opportunities with characters, because even though some races can be competitive, fun is at the top of the priority list for Disney. In addition to the characters, live bands, live choirs, and park employees cheer runners along the route. The race really leaves you pumped up, forgetting you were out running at 5 a.m.
Galactic adventure awaits at nightfall in Batuu!Courtesy of runDisney
For the runners in timed races, they were there to beat their personal record and possibly come in first place to qualify for other races. Diana Bogantes Gonzalez of Costa Rica crossed the half-marathon finish line in 1:19:25, making her the first woman to cross. She followed Josh Baden of Kansas, who won the race with a time of 1:15:57, according to runDisney.
But we runners didn't come just to race; we also came to vacation. Baden tells runDisney after his win, "I just love Disney in general. I mean, Disney is amazing. My wife and I are huge Disney fans. We're raising Disney kids now and we are annual passholders so we come back as much as we can.’’
Runners celebrate crossing the finish line at the 2025 Wine & Dine Half Marathon!Courtesy of runDisney
When you're at Disney World as an adult for a race weekend, the focus is on you taking your time to stroll through the parks and utilizing the Disney facilities for relaxation. It's an amazing experience for young adults who are just at Disney to run and ride all the rides they can. Because there's no pressure to be anywhere, standing in line for Everest or Avatar's Flight of Passage isn't a big deal. You're taking the time to enjoy every thrill ride the park has to offer before heading to the rarely talked about coves of relaxation.
While many of the resorts are geared towards families, there are several that are more focused on adults, which can make the resort feel more like a private getaway for your run-cation. So, if you're going to Disney to run and relax, the resort you choose can make all the difference in when the relaxation starts. There's also no need to worry about getting off track with eating healthy. We found healthy food options at the resorts and the dine-in restaurants in the parks, like micro green salads and grab-n-go "runner's packs."
Disney's Tower of Terror photo with spooky bellhops.Courtesy of runDisney
People can maximize the relaxation of their run-vacation by booking a spa treatment at The Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, which offers relaxing massages, facials, manicures, and more. The spa also has a wet room where you can soak in the jacuzzi or detox in the steam room. Spa guests can even just hang out in their robes, drinking tea while they rest on the lounge chairs. There's no rush to get to the next place before or after your spa appointment, but even if you don't have plans to go to the spa, the resorts have hot tubs as well, so soaking your aching muscles doesn't have to cost runners anything extra.
If you're not a runner, no worries. You can be a spectator and cheer along the runners or you can enter the untimed 5K and walk the course. It's certainly an experience that keeps runners coming back year after year, because it's like a huge private party with all your favorite characters. This is an experience where people come for the run and stay for the fun.