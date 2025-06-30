5 tips for taking your kids to Disney for the first time that will save your sanity and wallet
There's no such thing as too big for a stroller.
Whether you're heading to Disney World or Disneyland, it can cost thousands of dollars. From park tickets to hotels, food and souvenirs, there isn't an easy way to get around spending several paychecks to take a family trip to Disney so most people try to pack in as much as possible for their days at the park. Of course, people like to get their money's worth so they find themselves pushing themselves to spend long hours in the sun with children that are increasingly becoming more whiney as the day progresses.
I've taken my kids to Disney World three times and Disneyland once and I'm here to tell you if you're planning your first family trip to Disney, it doesn't have to be that way. There are ways to avoid turning a fun family trip under the Florida or California sun into meltdown city. Preparation for a less stressful, less expensive trip to Mickey's house starts before you book your trip and with Disney's new "Cool Kid Summer," little ones can feel involved in planning.
Family all smiles receiving bag from Disney hotel staffPhoto by Bennett Stoops/WDW PR
Here are 5 things that will save your budget and your sanity on your first family trip to Disney:
1. Disney resorts are amazing but they're not a requirement
It's easy to get caught up in the idea of staying at one of the fantastic Disney resorts, they have so many cool decorations, pools and everyone is ridiculously kind. But unless the resort is your final destination, those couple of thousand dollars can be used elsewhere, like a mortgage payment.
Disney locations are surrounded by hotels that aren't owned by the park so you can stay the same length of time for a fraction of the price. Hotels nearby typically have free shuttles that will take you to the parks. They also offer free breakfast in most cases so there's no need to spend money on breakfast at the park or a Disney resort unless you want to. Disney resorts don't offer complimentary breakfast and the price tag can be a little high.
Mickey shaped cinnamon roll with white icingCourtesy of Jacalyn Wetzel
2. Avoid kids becoming hangry
Most people get a little grumpy when their blood sugar drops from hunger, kids are no exception. But when you combine little kids, hungry bellies, excessive heat and a change in routine, parents are in for a meltdown of epic proportions. To avoid inevitable hangry behavior and an empty wallet, going grocery shopping for your hotel room can be a game changer.
Disney allows you to bring in outside food and drinks as long as nothing is in a glass container. This means you can pack plenty of snacks and lunch to bring with you in the park. Because it can be so hot, it may also be a good idea to bring some powdered electrolytes like Liquid IV or Gatorade to make sure everyone stays hydrated. Food and drinks at Disney can most certainly break the bank and when children are throwing a fit because they're hungry, parents are more likely to duck into the closest food establishment regardless of price. Packing your own food will help avoid spending unnecessary money.
Rae and Storm Troopers inside Star Wars Rise of the Resistance attractionCourtesy of Jacalyn Wetzel
3. Disney is hot, be prepared and plan cooling breaks
Disney World is hot nearly year round and there's just no escaping that fact. The park sells battery operated fans attached to spray bottles so you can cool off faster. Those nifty little gadgets will run you around $30 a pop if you buy one while walking the park, believe me, you'll covet every passerby's fan after about 10 minutes of walking in the heat. They sell the same misting fans at Five Below for $4, Walmart for $10 and Home Depot for $12. When you're preparing for your trip buy the fans locally and toss them in everyone's bags to bring with them at the park.
Because the fans will not be enough as the day wears on, be sure to work in some cooling breaks. Taking the kids to see The Little Mermaid or Villains: Unfairly Ever After if they're little or Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance for school agers in Hollywood Studios for a little heat break. In Epcot has several indoor attractions, so does Magic Kingdom but if you're looking for a day with the least amount of excessive heat exposure, Animal Kingdom will be your friend. It's very well shaded with lots of trees that create a noticeable difference in temperature compared to the other parks.
Disney villain Maleficent with glowing scepterPhoto by Steven A. Diaz/WDW PR
If your hotel isn't far away, don't be afraid to head back to the hotel room for a siesta before tackling more of the park. Your resilience levels will thank you. Creating magic for little ones is hard and it's totally fine if parents are the ones needing a break.
4. Renting a Disney stroller may make you weep with gratitude
There's something about the rented double strollers at Disney that makes the world feel right. They're easy to push and large enough to fit kids that outgrew a traditional stroller years prior. This is one of the few areas where I never mind spending money while at Disney though surprisingly, stroller rental is cheaper than buying one of those misting fans. The double stroller is for kids 100 lbs or less so let your bigger kids rest, promise no one will bat an eye at an 10-year-old in a stroller at Disney. It's hot and you can easily walk over seven miles in just a few hours at the park.
Strollers at Animal KingdomPhoto by Adam Fagen/Flickr
The strollers also come in handy for tossing in your bags, sweatshirts, ponchos or anything else you're tired of holding. There are handy stroller parking lots all over the park outside of rides and attractions. So if you're going to be walking around with kiddos 10 and under, you'll never regret renting a stroller.
5. Get the Lightening Lane Passes for rides you don't want to miss
Lightening Lane Passes do cost money but this is an area you'll want to set money aside to use for rides you or your kids have your hearts set on. Lines for rides like Avatar Flight of Passage and Expedition Everest tend to have wait times that exceed 90 minutes so if you don't think your Disney trip will be complete without a ride, get the Lightening Lane Pass.
Sebastian from The Little Mermaid with a mother and childCourtesy of Jacalyn Wetzel
The way Lightening Lane works is you purchase the pass through the Disney park app and it tells you what time frame you can use it. This frees up your time to ride something else, get food or watch a show until it's time for you to ride. Once you get back to the ride you just tap your phone or Magicband on the silver ball with Mickey's head on it and when it lights up green you bypass everyone else standing in line. It can make you feel like a celebrity without the paparazzi.
Disney is a once in a lifetime trip for some families and every one that goes deserves to be able to enjoy their trip. You don't have to spend a ton of money at the parks if you don't want to or don't have it. There are plenty of ways to enjoy your trip to Disney without eating ramen for a month after you get back and by planning ahead you can cut down on little ones having big emotions. Using the Cool Kid Summer maps that have easily identifiable cartoon pictures of attractions and a fun scavenger hunts on the back can help littles feel more in control of their fun, too.
Adventure guides for family fun at Disney's parks!Photo by Bennett Stoops/WDW PR
If you're heading out to Disney this summer just remember, cooling breaks, hydration and snacks will make the trip much more pleasant for every member of your family.