Comedian's 'English lessons' highlight the absurdity of English spelling and pronunciation
Nothing but sympathy for anyone trying to learn English as a second language.
If you've ever tried to learn another language, you know what a daunting task it is to grasp different grammar, syntax, pronunciation and spelling rules, in addition to the exceptions to those rules. Other than something like Esperanto, the thousands of languages humans speak weren't purposefully invented, but evolved over millennia, which means the structures of them don't always make perfect, logical sense.
The English language is a perfect example.
English spelling and pronunciation are just utterly chaotic.
Despite being one of the most taught languages in the world, English is notoriously difficult to learn. So much of it is simply nonsensical, and there are so many exceptions to the rules it sometimes feels like there's no point to even having the rules. This is especially true when it comes to the way combinations of letters are pronounced differently in different words.
Comedian Bobby Finn highlights the absurdity of English spelling and pronunciation in his "English Class" videos, which showcase how futile it is to try to logic your way through learning the language.
For instance:
Finn's "You don't see how?" and "Why would you think?" are the perfect tongue-in-cheek responses to the confusion on the student's face when none of the logical conclusions he lays out add up.
And it just keeps going…
And he didn't even get to how "read and "read" and "tear" and "tear" and "lead" and "lead" are different pairs of words spelled the same but pronounced differently and with a different meaning.
Clearly the "ea" diphthong is an issue, but it's certainly not the only one. There is a seemingly endless list of English letter combos that combine in head-scratching ways as if they were purposefully designed to confuse and confound.
We've all been down the dreaded "ough" road, right? Imagine trying to learn this stuff as a second-language learner.
Teaching English requires either major gaslighting or admitting it's non-sensical
"Nooooo. Why would you think?" and "Remember what I said earlier." Hoo boy, you really can't teach English without either gaslighting the dickens out of students or just admitting that there's no rhyme or reason to anything. People who teach English and those who have had to learn it shared their delight at him nailing the assault on the brain that is English language learning.
"As an English major, former English instructor, and current supervisor of English, I vehemently agree that English makes no sense! 😂"
"The more of these videos i see, the more amazed i am that i actually learned English 😂."
"Oh man I’m reliving the trauma of my younger self learning English as a second language. 😆"
"OMG flashbacks of being in that seat having to answer the ESL teacher’s questions and all variations playing in my head knowing that there is no way I am going to guess the right one. Lol 🤣"
"I feel so awful for anyone that has to learn English as a second language. It’s chaotic."
"As a native English speaker, I apologise to everyone learning English for the chaos that it is. 🤣"
"As a teacher with lots of ESL students, when they ask 'how,' I just apologize. 😂"
"I love that there is no REAL explanation from teacher about why he is getting it wrong. Just the wonderful “NO” coupled with the wonderfully condescending repetition of the proper sounds. 😂💀👌🏼"
Why do so many people learn English if it's so hard?
English may be somewhat ridiculous, but it has become an increasingly important one to learn. It's an official language in 75 countries (39% of countries in the world) and is one of the six official languages of the United Nations. More than half of the world's scientific and technical periodicals are published in English and English has long been the language of international business.
In the absence of a truly universal language, English is arguably becoming a default common language. It's not unusual to travel to different countries and see signs in the country's language and in English. Even within the European Union, people from countries that speak different languages natively often find common ground in their basic command of English, which the most widely understood language in the EU.
As of now, somewhere between 15% and 20% of people on Earth speak English either as a primary or secondary language. Unless we get moving on choosing a more appropriate auxiliary language for everyone to learn in addition to their native language, it looks like English is a wise–even if frustrating—language to learn.
You can follow Bobby Finn on Instagram for more comedy.