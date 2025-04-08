Historian uses the Lord's Prayer to demonstrate how different medieval English sounded
English is one of the most widely spoken languages on Earth, but that was not always the case. English didn't really start spreading beyond England until the British Empire began exploring and colonizing the globe in the 17th century. In the centuries before that, the English language barely resembled what we hear and speak today.
Through the medieval period (approximately 500 to 1500 A.D.), the way English pronunciation worked was very different than modern phonics. Old English, which was spoken from around 500 to around 1100, bears very little resemblance to modern English and is pretty much undecipherable to today's ears. After the Norman conquest of 1066, the Middle English period began and would span approximately 400 years. In Middle English, certain words being the same ones we use today, but with many phonetic differences that require knowing how letters were pronounced.
Medievalist professor Dr. Dorsey Armstrong shared with Wired what some of those pronunciation differences were and gave a demonstration of what medieval English sounded like by reciting portions of the Lord's Prayer from the bible, which begins, "Our Father, Who art in heaven, hallowed be Thy name." The variation she speaks is from around the 14th century, she said.
First, she said, all vowels would be pronounced like they would be in French, the basics of which are:
a = ah as in "father"
e = eh as in "bed" or "egg"
i = ee as in "see"
o = oh as in "go"
u = oo as in "moon"
You also pronounce almost every letter, so "knight" would sound very different (almost like "kuh-nee-gh-t").
Listening to her recite something familiar with many English speakers makes it clear that Middle English has some totally understandable words and some that sound like a mishmosh of various English accents and dialects with a couple of other European languages thrown in for funsies.
"Sounds like an Englishman trying to order a pint of Guinness in Dublin," wrote one commenter.
"Sounds like someone trying to talk to a highlander," wrote another.
"Sounds like a French Scotsman trying to be an Irish priest," added another.
People also noted that the pronunciation actually made more sense back then if you were to read each letter phonetically. None of this silent letter nonsense modern English is filled with.
Kids learn phonics much differently in modern times compared to medieval times.Photo credit: Canva
"Sounds like somebody who recently learned english but doesn't know about pronunciation rules."
"So 'silent' letters weren’t always silent. That makes so much sense."
"As a non-native English speaker, finally a dialect that makes sense!"
"I do appreciate that one time in the past, all the crazy English spellings were in fact completely logical as you pronounced every letter written."
If the Middle English that Dr. Dorsey Armstrong spoke sounded familiar-but-not-quite, this Old English recitation of Beowulf from medievalist professor Arthur Bahr will demonstrate how drastically English has changed over the centuries. In his Middle English recitation, there's a smattering of recognizable words, especially when you know how Middle English letters are pronounced. But in Old English, almost no words are discernable. It sounds like a completely different language.
So how did we get from there to here? One big influence that came after the medieval period was, perhaps unsurprisingly, William Shakespeare. The Bard had a significant impact on modern English, adding and popularizing many words and idioms we still use today. The widespread popularity of his work also helped to standardize parts of the English language.
It would still take a while for spelling to become standardized in both England and the American colonies, of course. And despite modern agreement on most spellings, the diversity English accents and dialects that now exist across the British Isles and American continent is a clear testament to the ever-evolving nature of language. Won't it be fascinating to see how or if English changes much more in the next 1,000 or so years?