A woman surprised her husband with a custom love song and now everyone's in tears
His reactions are priceless.
Humans are enamored with love. We've written poems, books, movies, plays, songs and every other art form we can think of to express our love for love. Of course, a good percentage of those stories are about heartbreak—we can't look away when love doesn't work—but occasionally a genuinely uplifting story comes along to restore our faith that true love can and does endure.
A video that starts with a man bopping along to the car stereo has gone viral because of the delightful surprise it contains. Clearly, the man thinks it's just some random song, but soon the lyrics become oddly specific—and personal.
At first he looks confused, then delighted as he looks at his wife who was driving and asks, "Is this us?"
He laughs as the song alludes to how he and his wife met, calls out their lasting love and mentions him by name. But when his daughters' names come up, he gets emotional.
And when the song says his mom is proud of him, looking down on him from the heavens, it's all over. Grab a tissue and enjoy this sweet moment:
The woman used the service Songfinch to create the custom song. Users can choose the style of music they want and Songfinch will match them up with one of more than 1,200 songwriters. One custom song will set you back $199, which really isn't bad for an unforgettable gift that doesn't take up any space and will never be discarded.
Songfinch shared the full video on Instagram, crediting the songwriter @millyannamusic and revealing that the couple's last name is Polk.
What a sweet way to celebrate long-time love. Here's to many more years of marital bliss, Mr. and Mrs. Polk.