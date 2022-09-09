+
Joy

A woman surprised her husband with a custom love song and now everyone's in tears

His reactions are priceless.

custom love song viral video
Image by Ri Butov from Pixabay

A wife's love song for her husband has gone viral.

Humans are enamored with love. We've written poems, books, movies, plays, songs and every other art form we can think of to express our love for love. Of course, a good percentage of those stories are about heartbreak—we can't look away when love doesn't work—but occasionally a genuinely uplifting story comes along to restore our faith that true love can and does endure.

A video that starts with a man bopping along to the car stereo has gone viral because of the delightful surprise it contains. Clearly, the man thinks it's just some random song, but soon the lyrics become oddly specific—and personal.

At first he looks confused, then delighted as he looks at his wife who was driving and asks, "Is this us?"

He laughs as the song alludes to how he and his wife met, calls out their lasting love and mentions him by name. But when his daughters' names come up, he gets emotional.

And when the song says his mom is proud of him, looking down on him from the heavens, it's all over. Grab a tissue and enjoy this sweet moment:

The woman used the service Songfinch to create the custom song. Users can choose the style of music they want and Songfinch will match them up with one of more than 1,200 songwriters. One custom song will set you back $199, which really isn't bad for an unforgettable gift that doesn't take up any space and will never be discarded.

Songfinch shared the full video on Instagram, crediting the songwriter @millyannamusic and revealing that the couple's last name is Polk.

What a sweet way to celebrate long-time love. Here's to many more years of marital bliss, Mr. and Mrs. Polk.

custom love song
Pop Culture

Hobbit actors share perfect response to racial grumblings over 'Rings of Power' casting

They made their statement in Elvish.

commons.wikimedia.org

These hobbits know a thing or two about handling trolls.

The Fellowship of the Ring has banded together once again in the name of solidarity and standing up for what’s right.

In response to racially centered backlash for the diverse casting choices in the new Amazon series “Rings of Power” (a situation disappointingly common for many modern fantasy franchises) the trilogy’s original Hobbits Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Billy Boyd and Dominic Monaghan took to social media—about as treacherous as Mordor, some might say—to show their support.

inclusion
Health

Woman uses her super sense of smell to help scientists detect Parkinson's in minutes

Joy Milne first smelled the disease on her husband 10 years before his diagnosis.

Photo by Fulvio Ciccolo on Unsplash

There is currently no definitive test to detect Parkinson's.

We don’t always choose our gifts. Joy Milne’s superpower, one she inherited from her mother’s side of the family, was having a highly acute sense of smell.

Milne might have never used her olfactory talent as a force for good, had it not been for her late husband, Les Milne.

According to NPR, Les and Joy met in their teens and it was love at first sniff. "He had a lovely male musk smell. He really did," she told NPR.

After many years of a happy marriage, Joy noticed her husband, then in his 30s, had developed an “overpowering sort of nasty yeast smell.” The running joke-slash-complaint was that Les “wasn’t washing enough.”

Eventually Les’ scent wouldn’t be the only thing to change. Joy told NPR that her once funny, thoughtful husband completely transformed, becoming “moody,” irritable and even aggressive. He wouldn’t receive a proper Parkinson’s diagnosis until the age of 45.

breakthroughs
Health

'I felt ill': Brendan Fraser describes sexual assault that nearly made him quit acting

This story originally appeared on 08.06.19


Remember Brendan Fraser? 10 years ago, he was one of Hollywood's biggest stars. Then, he suddenly disappeared.

If you were a kid in the late '90s and early '00s, chances are you saw a Brendan Fraser movie. The comedy and action star catapulted to fame behind blockbusters like "The Mummy" franchise, "George of the Jungle," "Looney Tunes: Back in Action," and the Oscar-winning film "Crash."

But after 2008, he largely disappeared from major starring roles. His absence wasn't due to drugs, a sex-scandal, or illness — despite memes and even reported articles speculating about his career arc, with many blaming it on poor career choices.

