A beautifully simple Korean phrase said to loved ones having a hard day is bringing people to tears
"I have no words to explain how this made me feel."
No one is above having a bad day, but in South Korea, there's a specific phrase said to loved ones to acknowledge the bravery it takes just to show up. Often, when you're having a bad day, week, or even month, it can feel never-ending. The hits seem like they won't stop coming, and it can feel impossible to escape the dark cloud that decided to rain on any thought of a parade you could have.
When these things happen, it can feel isolating, as if no one understands how hard you're trying to keep moving forward without falling apart. No matter how much money or security someone has, they're not immune to this very human experience. That's likely why the Korean phrase 수고했어, pronounced "soo-goh-het-suh," is bringing so many people to tears as they learn about it for the first time.
Joyful embrace against a vibrant red backdrop.Photo credit: Canva
Korean actor and real estate agent Hana Kim recently shared the saying with her followers on Instagram. In the video, she tells a story about her mother's nightly routine of texting her before bed. She explains:
"In America, people say, 'You did a good job.' In Korea, we say, 'soo-goh-het-suh,' but we don't say it because you've succeeded. This is what my mom texts me every night before I go to bed, and it makes me feel really supported."
Kim explains that the phrase means, "You've carried your pain, but you still kept going." Saying it to another person acknowledges that you see both their pain and their perseverance in the face of it.
"So if today felt long soo-goh-het-suh," Kim says. "If no one noticed how hard you worked today, soo-goh-het-suh. If you wanted to give up everything but you said, 'just one more time,' soo-goh-het-suh. And you don't have to carry this alone."
Commenters were moved by the simple phrase for acknowledging life's struggles and the willingness to keep going. Several people said it brought them to tears, with one sharing:
"Not me suddenly bursting into tears. I've been so overwhelmed and struggling with balancing my life since my mom passed. The thought of getting a text or message from her saying that is both heart wrenching and comforting. Thank you for sharing this."
Someone grieving a loss welcomes the message:
"THANK YOU, omg you had me in tears, it's been so hard for me since we lost our girls after fighting so hard to keep them alive, I still can't believe we lost them and sometimes is even hard to leave my bed, every day I get up I feel like I overcame my pain, my anger, my thoughts, my anxiety. So, yes your words felt like an act of kindness where we recognise that for some circumstances, the simple things become an achievement and a sign of success."
A mother and daughter share a joyful hug by the window.Photo credit: Canva
Another person writes, "Wow! I'm crying at work. I needed this!!!! Thank you for sharing," while someone else adds, "Now I'm sitting in my car crying. That's so much more fitting than any phrase in English to acknowledge someone's struggle and see that they keep carrying on."
Someone else chimes in to share their appreciation for the newfound phrase, saying, "This is the most beautiful praise, recognition, and supportive message that truly means so much yet could seem small to some. Thank you for sharing."
One person simply declares, "I have no words to explain how this made me feel."