Education

Social skills coach shares 4 prompts to keep conversations 'rolling' so they never get awkward

Knowing the right follow-up question makes all the difference.

conversation, couple talking, white wine, laughing man, laughing woman,
via Canva/Photos

A man and a woman having a pleasant conversation over wine.

Making small talk can be frustrating for many reasons. It's nerve-wracking to come up with things to talk about with someone you hardly know that aren't "How's the weather?" or "So, what do you do for a living?" Some folks try to avoid it altogether because they find small talk boring.

However, being good at small talk can be a huge benefit, whether it helps you come across as more charming on first dates, build better rapport with coworkers, or make more friends at a party. Small talk is great for your romantic life, social life, and professional advancement. The problem is that many people are afraid of getting stuck in an awkward silence or in a conversation that isn't going anywhere.

Social skills coach Andrew Godwin offers a group program that helps high school boys master conversation skills, build real friendships, and develop unshakable confidence. He's also a popular TikToker who shares tips for building confidence and improving communication.

@andrew.godwin

Small phrases that keep things roollliinnngggg #conversationtips #peopleskills #andrewgodwin

Godwin says the key to keeping every conversation "rolling" and avoiding awkward silences is knowing how to use open-ended questions and phrases. Here are four that he recommends:

1. "Tell me more"

"Somebody's telling you any story, or they give you a little glimpse of something. 'I had a crazy weekend.' 'Tell me more. Tell me all about it. Tell me, I wanna hear more.' That's a beautiful open up. Give them the floor," Godwin says.

2. "What was that like?"

"They went on a trip to Italy. They went to the freaking new market downtown. 'What was that like?' Just open the floor for them beautifully," he says.

3. "How'd you get into that?"

"Somebody does anything interesting at all, they're like, 'I went fly fishing the other day.' Or they play pickleball. Or they even, like, do board games on Sundays. 'How'd you get into that? What got you into that?' The reason behind stuff is always the way to go," he adds.

4. "What were some of the highlights?"

"I've learned that 'What was your favorite part?' never really pans out well. But you can say, like, 'What were some of the highlights?' Or 'What caught your eye?' about literally anything," he concludes.

conversation, women drinking coffee, woman in cafe, conversation Two women enjoy coffee together.via Canva/Photos

"Notice how none of these are yes-or-no questions," Godwin says in the video. When you ask someone a yes-or-no question, you're often dooming the conversation because it gives you nothing to follow through on. It can feel like you have to start a whole new topic out of nowhere.

Open-ended questions begin with who, what, when, where, why, or how, and they encourage your conversation partner to think before responding, which usually elicits a more interesting (and longer) response.

In the video below, Celeste Headlee explains how to ask good open-ended questions in her TED Talk, "10 ways to have a better conversation."

- YouTube www.youtube.com

After hearing Godwin's tips, you might be thinking, "When do I get to talk in the conversation if I'm always asking questions?" The good news is that studies show the more questions you ask someone in a conversation, the more they will like you back. So don't worry if you haven't had enough time to talk about yourself. If you're asking engaging questions, chances are they already enjoy talking with you.

PlanetSponsoredScienceCultureJoyCommunityLove StoriesArt
Trending Stories