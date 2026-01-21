Viral video of the last day of high school in 2001 has millennials noticing these 5 things
It was filmed just a few months before things changed forever.
Although hard to measure, nostalgia certainly feels to be close to an all-time high. Millennials, in particular, are one of the key drivers of nostalgia, with 14% preferring to think about the past rather than the future, according to market research firm GWI. Even younger Gen Zers are extremely nostalgic for what they view as a simpler time.
We live in a highly divisive and chaotic era, so it's no wonder that people in the Millennial age bracket—late 20s to early 40s— look back fondly at the "before times," notably, the early 2000s.
A recently unearthed clip of the last day of high school in 2001 has millennials feeling all kinds of emotions.
In the viral video, a student films a few brief interactions on his last day at the unnamed school, with classmates wishing each other well and offering cheery goodbyes. He even runs into a few other students filming on their own comically gigantic cameras, predating modern camera phones by about a decade.
Though the dialogue and interactions are simple and sometimes hard to hear in the old footage, you really get a visceral sense of being there from the grainy clips. If you lived it, you can still smell the school cafeteria and feel the painted stone walls in the hallway. These 48 seconds are a perfect encapsulation of what it was like to be a graduating high school senior in 2001.
The clip racked up over 3 million views on YouTube. Here are the 5 things that stood out to millennials who lived through this period themselves the most.
1. Teenagers looked different back then.
Teen style in the 2000s was extremely casual, with most of the girls in the footage wearing tank tops and jeans while the boys wore short-sleeve button downs or t-shirts. (Okay, the one exception might be the guy wearing the sideways Adidas visor with matching track suit.) But otherwise, commenters were struck by how normal everyone looked.
"Kids looked happier, healthier, and more stylish 24 years ago"
"Girls looked so normal, it's almost weird to see them like that, they weren't with that much of make-up and they looked very friendly"
Several viewers pointed out how, pre-social media, teenagers weren't under nearly as much pressure to look perfect compared to their favorite celebrities and influencers at all times. Of course, '90s and 2000s beauty standards were incredibly brutal, especially for women, but the pressure wasn't as ever-present and it was still OK to wear a t-shirt to school instead of "looksmaxxing."
2. Millennials pointed out how refreshingly awkward and camera shy a lot of the students seem to be.
Several students in the clip seem to go out of their way to not to be captured on film, and there are cheesy smiles and waves galore. In 2001, there were no TikTok dances, and, in fact, selfies didn't even exist yet. Most people had no idea how to behave in front of a camera. The innocence is so endearing.
"We used to dodge cameras, remember?!" one commenter wrote.
"Look how they shy away from the camera, its so natural, so beautiful."
"Having grown up in this era, I honestly forgot that people are sometimes shy about being on camera. It seems like everyone these days must be the main character, especially with a camera or phone around."
The lack of awkwardness in modern teens is a common source of commentary and comedy on social media.
3. It could just be because the video is from the last day of school, but the teenagers in the clips definitely have a joyful brightness about them.
"Anyone else notice how genuinely happy and soulful they are…?" someone wrote.
"Look at how happy and interactive everyone was. These weren't good times, they were great times."
"Everyone looked so happy, healthy, and very 'in the moment'."
"It’s hard to put my finger on, but there was a unique spirit and lightness everyone had the"
"Listen to how we talked and treated each other back then 'I’m gonna miss you' 'I love you', I feel like we treated each other so much better back then. We weren’t perfect and we had our demons, but it felt like the sun shined differently in the 90’s"
Yes, there is some nostalgic fawning coloring some of the comments, but the data doesn't lie. Teens and young adults today have been shown to suffer more depression and anxiety, with happiness for 13 to 18-year-olds peaking in the early 2000s.
4. Crucially, the video is an amazing snapshot of a pre-9/11 society. The world would change forever just a few short months after it was filmed.
Anyone who was there can remember exactly where they were when news broke of the planes hitting the Twin Towers on September 11, 2001. What we didn't know at the time was how fundamentally everything would change after that day. Politics became sharply more divisive, the country went to war, and travel and the economy were altered forever.
Sobering clips of students sitting in class and learning about the tragedy have been going around social media for years.
The clip of the final day of high school in 2001 from a few months prior has struck so many viewers as one of the last moments untainted by what would ultimately happen.
5. So many commenters admitted they would do almost anything to go back.
High school wasn't kind to everyone, of course. Even through our rose-colored glasses of the time, we can remember there was bullying, racism, and cruelty. But almost all Millennials yearn for a time that was, if nothing else, simpler.
Many commenters quoted Andy Bernard from The Office as they looked back on a time where they probably couldn't wait to grow up and see what else life had in store for them: "I wish there was a way to know you're in the good old days before you've actually left them."