Ancient Romans loved their dogs. Here's what their heartbreakingly beautiful epitaphs said about them.
Ancient Romans—they're just like us. At least when it comes to how much they love their dogs, that is.
Pliny the Elder (23–79 A.D.), the Roman author and scholar, described dogs as "man's most faithful companion" in his Naturalis Historia. He also wrote: "The dog alone knows his master, and he alone recognizes his own name. He alone, too, in his master’s defense, will lay down his life; and, let his master die, he will remain on the watch by the body."
The Romans' devotion to their dogs was made clear in the epitaphs they wrote for their dogs as inscriptions on their tombstones. David Ian Rowe, an American anthropologist and archeologist who specializes in ethnocynology, "the study of dogs in human cultural contexts," shared a number of heartbreakingly beautiful epitaphs the Ancient Romans wrote in honor of their beloved dogs. (They'll surely bring a tear to your eye.)
Howe explains in the video's intro that these epitaphs were originally written in Latin. Here are ancient Roman epitaphs that expressed how much they loved their dogs.
Epitaph #1
"Myia never barked without reason. But now she is silent."
Epitaph #2
"Surely even as thou liest in dead in this tomb, I deem the wild beasts yet fear thy white bones."
Epitaph #3
"My eyes were wet with tears our little dog, when I bore you to the grave. So Patricus, never again shall you give me a thousand kisses. Never can you be contentedly in my lap. In sadness have I buried you, and you deservest. In a resting place of marble, I have put you for all of time by the side of my shade."
Epitaph #4
"Here the stone says it holds the white dog from Melita, the most faithful guardian of Eumelus. Bull, they called him when he was yet alive. But now his voice is imprisoned in the silent pathways of the night."
Epitaph #5
"Ye who pass this monument laugh not, I pray thee, for this is a dog's grave. Tears fell for me and dust was heaped above me by a master's hand."
Epitaph #6
"I am in tears while carrying you to your last resting place. Much as I rejoiced when brining you home in my own hands fifteen years ago."
From other sources
The last epitaphs come from The British Museum and the University of Arizona, respectively:
Epitaph #7
"Gaul gave me my birth and the pearl-oyster from the seas full of treasure my name, an honour fitting to my beauty. I was trained to run boldly through strange forests and to hunt out furry wild beasts in the hills never accustomed to be held by heavy chains nor endure cruel beatings on my snow-white body. I used to lie on the soft lap of my master and mistress and knew to go to bed when tired on my spread mattress and I did not speak more than allowed as a dog, given a silent mouth No-one was scared by my barking but now I have been overcome by death from an ill-fated birth and earth has covered me beneath this small piece of marble. Margarita (‘Pearl’)." - The British Museum
Epitaph #8
"How sweet that one was, how kind, who, while she was living, used to lie down in the folds of my toga always aware of sleep and a bed. O what a wicked deed, Myia, that you have perished. Just now you would bark, if any rival were lying down near your lady, wanton one. O what a wicked deed, Myia, that you have perished. Now the lofty tomb holds you unaware of life, you are neither able to rage nor leap, nor will you shine back to me with flattering bites." - University of Arizona