Career coach shares the best way to answer the question 'Why do you want to leave your current job?'
"Why do you want to leave your current job?"
This common interview question can trip up even the most qualified candidates. Should you share specifics, and if so, which ones? Would being vague raise suspicion? Could some details come off as too negative? One career coach offers a smart approach that keeps the focus on the one thing everyone is invested in: filling the vacant role.
"You should frame it as a pull instead of a push," career coach Madeline Mann said in a TikTok video.
Rather than answering the question with common replies such as wanting a different opportunity or having no room for advancement in your current role, which "push" you away from your current employer, shift the focus of your answer to the "pull" of the open position. That includes the job description, the appeal of the company, and the factors that drew you to apply or prompted a recruiter to reach out.
Instead of saying, "I'm looking for a different job," try something like: "I wasn't actively looking for a new role, but after learning about this position, I wanted to know more and share what I could bring to the team."
@selfmademillennial
Nearly every company will ask you why you left your job or why you are leaving your current job, it will sound like: “why did you leave your job?” “Why do you want to leave your current job?” They asked this in the job interview to get an understanding of your motivations and desires. They will also make assumptions that history will repeat itself, so be careful with your answer and what it says about you! Here is how to answer it with answer examples and samples. Follow for more job interview strategies and tips. #JobInterviewTips #JobSearch #jobinterview
Mann said this approach helps you avoid any generic, and sometimes uncomfortable, responses. She argued that it positions you as a qualified candidate who is excited to join the team, rather than someone who can't wait to leave their current one.
Other experts weigh in
Many of Mann's fellow career experts who spoke with Upworthy agreed with her approach and offered additional advice on how to answer, "Why do you want to leave your current job?"
"Madeline Mann's approach in the clip–developing a 'pull' narrative rather than a 'push' narrative–is absolutely spot on," said Lili Foggle, director of the Professional Association of Résumé Writers & Career Coaches Interview Institute. "An interview is a competition, and in most cases there's just one winner. A candidate who is miserable and desperate to leave their current role, is not going to be the number one candidate that they can't wait to hire."
@emily.the.recruiter
How to answer “why are you looking for a new job” in an interview #careertips #interviewtips #interviews #recruiterhack
"'Why are you leaving your current job?' is a common trap," said career coach Brian Pulliam. "Honestly, it's none of their damn business, but it is an opportunity to share more about yourself to help you stand out."
"Responses to questions like these reveal more than 'why' you're really leaving a company. A good manager or HR professional is seeking to learn more about you by asking this," said Dr. Antoinette M. Boyd, a former HR professional and current assistant professor at Maryville University. "For this reason, the best answers combine honesty with information that helps the interviewer understand your current aspirations and future ambitions, so they have an understanding of why this opportunity and company are in alignment with your professional goals."
While the majority of Mann's peers agreed that focusing on the positive aspects of your current role and what you can offer a potential employer is a smart approach, not all of them felt it was the best way to highlight your strengths.
"I respectfully disagree with [Mann's advice] and here's why," remarked career coach Renessa Boley Layne. "There are two things employers are looking for with this question: performance risk and fit risk. Candidates who proactively address both in their answer are the ones who win. This advice, however, runs the risk of marking a candidate as a 'job hopper,' and that's a huge fit risk for managers."
@realisticrecruiting
When you get asked on a job interview, why you want to leave your current job? It is OK to be a passive candidate. It is OK to have options. The best candidates usually do. #jobsearching #jobsearchtips #careeradvice #jobinterviewquestions #jobinterviewtips
Formulaic interview questions or not, it's important to know that the interview process is just as much about you evaluating them as a potential employer as it is about appealing to them as a future employee.
"The biggest miss with interviews is treating it like a test," added Pulliam. "It's far more effective to think of it like 'Career Tinder': you need to know enough to decide if you want to swipe right on them, not just convince them to swipe right on you."