A cozy bookstore in Scotland lets you sleep upstairs while you 'live out a dream' selling books
The money raised goes to support the town's annual book festival.
Burrowed in the green Dumfries and Galloway county of Scotland, is a cozy bookstore. But this isn't just any bookstore. Sure, it has plastic-covered hardback books lining old wooden shelves. Yes, it has the occasional stool for sitting and reading a chapter or two. But what makes this particular bookstore stand out is one can actually rent and live in it, and help sell books.
It's called "The Open Book," and it's a bookshop with a warm, cheery flat upstairs. A person can rent it out for a snippet of time using Airbnb, and work at the store downstairs in whatever capacity they choose. Chris Lawlor (self-described Scotland promoter) shared a clip on his Instagram breaking down the whole genius operation.
Over various photos of the unique spot, a voiceover of Lawler asks, "Did you know that in Scotland, there's a bookshop you can actually live in and run yourself for a week? It's part of a unique experience where you're handed the keys before heading up the stairs to relax and sleep. Then waking up and opening the doors to live out a dream job of running a cozy bookshop called The Open Book in Wigtown."
The street is riddled with other bookstores Lawler shares: "With eight bookshops on your doorstep...the money collected during your stay goes toward the town's annual book festival."
While versions of this Reel have been posted by others, Lawlor's clip has well over half a million likes and thousands of comments from enthusiastic travelers. Some are just in disbelief. "What? I just watched this 3 times to make sure I wasn't dreaming. I can live in and run a bookshop? Dreams do come true! Holy smokes. I'm shook. This is the coziest, dreamiest, most brilliant idea ever!" wrote one.
A person browses at The Open Book in Scotland.Photo Credit: Colin Tennant, Flickr
A few note the ingenious business model, with one writing, "Cracking business idea. Free staff!"
And though some point out that the waitlist is rather long, they're adding it to their "to do" lists. One writes, "As a retired librarian, this would be a dream vacation--wait, I visit Scotland every year for the last 11 years. Why haven't I done this already? Lol OK, new item on my bucket list."
Having begun in the 1990s, the Wigtown Book Festival is quite the event. On a page of their website they explain, "Booked through Airbnb, paying guests live in the self-catering apartment upstairs and run the bookshop below it for the duration of their stay. During their stay, guests are free to change displays, price books, re-categorise them, and make inventive use of the blackboard that entices visitors in to browse or chat. Some guests are happy to quietly run the bookshop, while others come with firmer plans and creative ideas!"
The bedroom for rent above The Open Book in Scotland.Photo Credit: Colin Tennant, Flickr
Writer Freya Parr documented her experience at the shop in 2019 for The Guardian. After explaining it was the "brainchild" of Jessica Fox, she shares that she and her boyfriend had a wonderful time. " If we weren’t being entertained by the customers, it was the other booksellers, who welcomed us like old friends. We became as much of a tourist attraction for the locals as the place was for us, and the conversations we had were worlds away from those back home. Nobody cared what our jobs were–they were more interested in what had brought us here."
On the Airbnb site, they add how it works: "The first ever bookshop holiday / residency experience, Scotland's National Book Town welcomes you to play-bookshop for a week or two. We'll give you your very own apartment and bookshop below, supported by a team of friendly volunteers to make your trip as lovely as possible. Set up by The Wigtown Festival Company, The Open Book's aim is to celebrate books, independent bookshops, and welcome people around the world to Scotland's National Book Town."
The reviews from people who have taken part in this unique experience as recently as last month are stellar. One writes, in part, "Running The Open Book bookshop for a week was utmost fun! We met lots of travelling booknerds who popped in and many of the friendly Wigtown locals. It's a charming little town surrounded by beautiful nature. We got home yesterday and I miss being in the bookshop already."