Pop Culture

Woman shares 5 questions to ask potential employers and people are taking notes

"Being in both senior leadership and directly involved in candidate recruitment, these questions are fire. 10/10 recommend."

job interview; jobs; interview advice; interview questions; tiktok
KyyahAbdul/TikTok

TikTok creator gives people 5 questions to ask potential employers.

You know the end of the interview where they ask, "Do you have any questions for us?" It's a dreaded question for a lot of people. Even though you know it's coming, the question still catches you off guard and you wind up asking something possibly irrelevant or nothing at all. Then the whole ride home, approximately fifteen questions pop into your head.

But don't you fret, because TikTok creator Kyyah Abdul has a list of five questions to keep tucked in your brain's pocket to close out an interview. And folks in the comments are applauding the creator's ability to figure out if the company is a fit for you and clarify any concerns the interviewer may have. Her advice was so genius that even a person who is involved in candidate recruitment chimed in saying, "Being in both senior leadership and directly involved in candidate recruitment, these questions are fire. 10/10 recommend."

The video has well over 800,000 views on TikTok and nearly 200,000 likes. In the nearly 3-minute video, Abdul is sitting in her car and explains how one of her questions always trips up interviewers, but says, "It would give me the opportunity to address any concerns they had as a result of my interview."

One of the first questions on her list is, "How do you and senior leadership respond to errors made in the workplace?"

Most people who have held more than one job have experienced being in an environment where minor mistakes were ridiculed or caused you to be micromanaged. So asking this sort of question in the interview seems like it would give you a better understanding of that company's work environment.

Some commenters have tried her methods and others are eager to continue to soak up her knowledge.

"I always incorporate your questions and am told that this was the best interview they ever had," one commenter wrote.

"This is the first interview question video I've seen NOT from a recruiter or manager. And it was actually really helpful. Thank you so much," someone else wrote.

"I used these questions during my last interview and they thought I was brilliant," another person said.

Clearly viewers think Abdul's interview hacks are invaluable. Watch the video below to hear the rest of the questions:

@kyyahabdul

A lot of people have asked me about interview questions so I am reposting my most viral interview video #interview #interviewtips #interviewquestions #interviewtipsandtrick #interviewprep

This article originally appeared on 5.26.23

