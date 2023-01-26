+
Science

Finding the perfect job just got a whole lot easier

Bluecrew uses technology to give workers more control over their job search.

Finding a job is never easy. But finding a flexible, shift-based, or part-time job that actually fits your life, pays fair wages, and offers competitive benefits? That can feel downright impossible, especially when you use employment tools and staffing resources designed with only the employer’s needs in mind.

Want to make it easier to find a job that meets your needs? Then you need to check out Bluecrew, a modern staffing solution that helps workers find the flexible employment opportunities they deserve.



With record inflation causing food, gas, and housing prices to soar, just about everybody could use a little extra money. An estimated 70 percent of American workers are looking for additional employment to make ends meet. So why did 10.5 million jobs go unfilled in November? Why are so many companies saying they still can’t find employees?

Some people will tell you it’s because today’s workers are lazy or they’ve become too accustomed to government handouts. But that’s not the case. People want to work. They just need jobs that fit their lives. And the reality is hiring, and employment practices have not evolved to meet new economic realities.Modern Solution For A Modern Workforce

That’s where Bluecrew comes in. This company was founded on the idea that the traditional approach to hourly staffing is broken. So they set out to create a new platform that streamlines the entire process in a way that works better for everybody.

Finding The Perfect Fit Just Got Easier

A traditional job search requires a bunch of phone calls, emails, and paperwork. But half the time, you go through the entire application process only to find out that the employer can’t offer you the shift you need or the job just isn’t right for you for one reason or another. But with Bluecrew it’s so much easier.

Bluecrew is an online staffing agency and workforce management platform that lets you search for part-time, full-time, temporary, or ongoing job assignments that fit your location, skills, and schedule. Because you will be an employee of Bluecrew, you only have to fill out one application to access dozens of job opportunities. And all of them are sent right to your phone through the Bluecrew app, along with the wage, location, job description, and company reviews.

With Bluecrew, you can decide if a job is right for you, and there are never any penalties for declining a position. Best of all, you get peace of mind knowing that Bluecrew guarantees essential protections like timely payment, overtime, paid sick leave, and workers comp.

If you’re tired of making your life fit your work and ready to make work fit your life, take a look at Bluecrew. They specialize in giving workers the power to find the perfect fit.

Pop Culture

Brendan Fraser showed up at a screening of 'The Mummy' completely decked out in costume

The audience went wild.

Brendan Fraser might be making the greatest career comeback ever, racking up accolades and award nominations for his dramatic, transformative role in “The Whale." But the OG Fraser fans (the ones who watch “Doom Patrol” solely to hear his voice and proudly pronounce his last name as Fray-zure, for this is the proper pronunciation) have known of his remarkable talent since the 90s, when he embodied the ultimate charming, dashing—and slightly goofball—Hollywood action lead.

Let us not forget his arguably most well known and beloved 90s character—Rick O’Connell from the “Mummy” franchise. Between his quippy one-liners, Indiana Jones-like adventuring skills and fabulous hair, what’s not to like?

During a double feature of “The Mummy” and “The Mummy Returns” in London, moviegoers got the ultimate surprise when who should walk in but Brendan Fraser himself, completely decked out in Rick O’Connell attire. The brown leather jacket. The scarf. Everything.

Pop Culture

Violinist performs a duet with her washing machine and it's actually a banger

When your spin cycle is set to classical.

"The Trout," performed by Samsung.

One might expect to hear Franz Schubert’s "Die Forelle," more widely known as "The Trout," at the philharmonic orchestra. However, Boglarka Gyorgy noticed her washing machine playing the catchy classical tune. Apparently, this is a feature for a particular Samsung line of washing machines.

Being a professional musician herself, she couldn’t resist the urge to grab her violin and perform an impromptu duet with her appliance—and then post it to Instagram, of course. The result was a hilarious, impressive and viral hit.
Education

Woman without an internal monologue explains what it's like inside her head

“She's broken my mind. I don't even understand what I'm not understanding."

An estimated 50-70% of the population doesn't have an internal monologue.

The notion of living without an internal monologue is a fairly new one. Until psychologist Russell Hurlburt’s studies started coming out in the late 90s, it was widely accepted that everyone had a little voice narrating in their head. Now Hurlburt, who has been studying people's "inner experience" for 40 years, estimates that only 30-50% of the population frequently think this way.

So what about the other 50-70%? What exactly goes on inside their heads from day to day?

In a video interview originally posted in 2020, a woman named Kirsten Carlson gave some insight into this question, sharing how not having an inner dialogue affected her reading and writing, her interactions with others and how she navigates mental challenges like anxiety and depression. It was eye-opening and mind-blowing.
Democracy

Surprising Australian interview from 1974 shows just how weird it was for women to be in a bar

“You think women are going to be shocked by your language—that’s why you don’t want them in here?"

Surprising interview from 1974 shows how weird it was for women to be in a bar.

Once upon a time, things were weird. This is sure to be a sentiment that children of the future will share about the rules and customs of today, but knowing that fact doesn't stop things from the past from seeming a bit strange. In a rediscovered video clip of an Australian *gasp* female reporter in a bar in 1974, it's clear pretty quickly that she's out of place.

It's almost as if she's describing her movements like Steve Irwin would do when approaching a wild animal in its natural habitat. Her tone is even and hushed as she makes her way into the bar telling viewers how she's going to make her way to the barkeep, who also looks to be a woman. So I guess women were allowed to work in bars but not drink in them?

Honestly, that part was a little confusing for me but seemed the norm by the reporter's reaction. But what was not normal was a woman squeezing between men and ordering a drink and the men letting the reporter know that the bar was no place for a woman...unless you're the bartender. Who knows? 1974 was a wild year apparently.

Love Stories

Women are celebrating 'self dating' using Miley Cyrus' 'Flowers' as their anthem

"When you're the boyfriend you've always wanted…"

Self-dating is one of TikTok's latest trends.

Miley Cyrus' official music video for her new single "Flowers" is less than two weeks old, and it's already racked up a whopping 108 million views on YouTube. The smash hit also broke Spotify's record for the most streams in a single week, knocking K-pop superband BTS and their hit song "Butter" out of the top spot.

There's a reason "Flowers" is making waves. It's not only a catchy tune, but an empowering one, especially for women who've been socialized to believe they need a significant other to make them happy.

While most post-break-up songs are filled with heartache and lament and perhaps a bit of resentment, "Flowers" takes a different tack. While Cyrus sings about not wanting a relationship to end, she ultimately realizes she can give herself what she wants from a partner and it's incredibly liberating.

Joy

Woman gets job after printing resume on cake: ‘Don't be afraid to do something out of the box’

She has some great advice for pursuing your dreams.

The cake that Karly Blackburn sent to Nike.

Even though the United States is going through a labor shortage, high-profile jobs are still tough as ever to get. In a world where hundreds of applicants send in their resumes for the same job, it can be hard to stand out.

Karly Pavlinac Blackburn of Wilmington, North Carolina, was lamenting that the jobs she wanted were too competitive when a colleague suggested the 27-year-old do something dramatic to get her name out there.

"I was actually talking to my former colleague about getting in front of employers—and he was like, 'Well, Karly you need to do better ... show up in a creative way ... what about a resume on a cake?'" she told Good Morning America.

So Blackburn did just that.

