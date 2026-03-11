Culture

Kevin Nealon shares the big lie he told Robin Williams so that he could be his friend

“Robin, can I give you a ride home?”

Comedians and old friends Robin Williams and Kevin Nealon.

Comedian Kevin Nealon and the late, great Robin Williams first became friends in 1979 in Los Angeles. But according to Nealon, as kind and lovely as Williams was, it took a little bit of maneuvering on his part to make it happen. In fact, Nealon claims he had to outright lie to lock the friendship in.

He recently took to X and Threads to recount a heartwarming memory of pretending he knew anything about cars just to spend a little time with the brilliant comic.

X user @ISScottDavenport shared this Ellis Rosen cartoon. Photo credit: Scott DavenPort, X

“Robin Williams had done his set and left the comedy club. Soon after, he walks back in annoyed.

I said, what’s going on?

He said his car wouldn’t start.

I go, maybe I can help. I know absolutely nothing about cars. He doesn’t know that. I just wanted to make him think I was helping him.

So we go outside. He’s got a Range Rover.

We open the hood. He’s leaning in, swearing.

I’m looking around. Nodding. Like I’m a mechanic.

I have no idea what any of it is.

After a minute, I say, ‘Yeah… I don’t have my tools with me. You might need a mechanic.’

Then I said…’Robin, can I give you a ride home?’”

@jeff.rock

#robinwilliams #80s #snl #jeffrock #comedyvideo @Adorkable Ora @Leigh Ann🍻 @Jerald Branch @ᘺσσԃყ🫶🏼Dσρρҽʅɠαɳɠҽɾ.ԃσʂ @🎭❤️Jodi ❤️📺 @Emiliya R. R. @BlueMoon ♬ original sound – Jeff.Rock

The simplicity and honesty in this one post have so many fans of both comedians truly engaged. Some share their own funny takes. “A technical comedian is an oxymoron,” jokes one X user. Another writes, “The classic mechanic technique: nod seriously and suggest a mechanic.”

Another commenter notes how wholesome Nealon’s story is: “‘I don’t have my tools with me’ is the perfect punch line for a guy who knows nothing about cars. You gave a legend a ride home and a great story to tell. That’s a win-win.”

This person shared their own story of seeing Williams when he dropped in as a surprise guest at the San Francisco Punch Line: “I saw him do a surprise, unannounced set at Punch Line SF, right after Brett Butler. He was a whirling dervish across the tiny stage, blessing us in the front seats with his frenetic sweat. It was amazing, and I’ll never forget it.”

One Threads user shared how much they love stories like these, writing, “I could listen to people recount stories about Robin Williams for hours and hours. That’d be such a great podcast (or something). Just actors sharing stories about their good friend, Robin.”

In past social media posts, Nealon has heaped praise and love on his old friend.

On Instagram, he shared a painting he made of Williams, relaying how their friendship began and blossomed over decades:

“My caricature painting of the brilliant Robin Williams. This was the Robin I first met in 1979 in a Los Angeles comedy club. (Before ‘Mork and Mindy.’) No one was quicker or funnier! I was absolutely floored by his wit, movement, improv skills, characters, and voices. Pure genius on the level of Jonathan Winters. As much as I laughed, I also found myself depressed because I knew I could never be that funny.

He was Amadeus Mozart, and I would be Antonio Salieri at best. But, I eventually realized that Robin couldn’t be everywhere at once (but almost), so I would probably, at least, get some work. It was always a thrill for me whenever Robin hosted SNL when I was a cast member. Absolutely brilliant! So missed!”

