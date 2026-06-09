Woman learns a valuable lesson after guy ends their date and apologizes to the waitstaff

How you treat people in the service industry is often used as a measure of what kind of person you are. Arguably, the same could be said for how you treat anyone in a customer-facing job, whether it be the sales associate at a department store, the cashier at McDonald’s, or the janitor in your office building.

While people may think that these jobs are not skilled positions, they do require an immense amount of skill that has to be learned. Sadly, though the skill itself is valuable, it usually isn’t as valued by society as a whole, and often leads to people treating those in customer-facing jobs poorly. But in 2023 when a woman went on a date with a potential partner, her poor behavior towards the waitstaff caused him to pause.

The story was shared by a woman by the name of Barbara NOT Barb on X with a lengthy thread about her daughter’s recent interaction. Though the details were juicy, a deeper message about kindness clearly came to the forefront of the story.

What actually happened that night

Barbara’s daughter works as a server at a high-end restaurant in Los Angeles, and she was asked to bring water to a couple’s table in someone else’s section to help out. But according to the X thread, when her daughter arrived at the table, the woman at the table started berating and insulting her.

Apparently, the couple, who were on their first date, were waiting for their drink orders from the bar. If you’ve ever worked in a restaurant, you know that servers don’t have anything to do with how quickly your food or drinks get made. They keep an eye out for the items as they care for other tables, but either this woman didn’t realize that or didn’t care, because she yelled at the server for how long their drinks were taking. The only mistake this particular server made was being kind to a co-worker and offering to drop off glasses of water. My daughter is a server in a high end Los Angeles restaurant. She got asked by another server, who was slammed with tables, to deliver water to one of his tables. As she set the water down, the customers' appetizers arrived. The lady got belligerent and started hurling insults at— Barbara 😷 NOT Barb! (@bigskybabs) July 18, 2023

After the server tried unsuccessfully to de-escalate the situation, the woman demanded to speak to the manager. It’s not clear if this was the woman’s first date ever, but it was her first date with the stunned man at the table. Since people generally attempt to put their best foot forward on a first date, it’s not surprising that the man decided to end the date right then and there. But before he did that, he gave a lesson in kindness.

Then the man did something unexpected

Before the manager could reach the table, the likely embarrassed man intercepted him.

“He asked to close out the tab. Explained it was a first date and that the woman’s behavior disgusted him. He paid the tab at the bar and then requested my daughter and the original server come talk to him. He apologized profusely for his date’s behavior,” Barbara wrote. “Needless to say, everyone was floored, in the best way. The woman had somehow been informed that the date was over. She walked out, head down, and was no longer talking down to anyone.” Be kind. But more than that, stand up for what is right. If you let a Karen slide, you are also a Karen. Word of the apology spread through the restaurant staff and lifted the morale of the entire team that night. Well done, sir, whomever you are.— Barbara 😷 NOT Barb! (@bigskybabs) July 18, 2023

The takeaway everyone’s talking about

Being kind to others is one of the easiest things to do. Maybe the woman in question was having a bad day, everyone has them, but our bad days probably shouldn’t bleed over onto unsuspecting strangers. Hopefully, the servers and the date got a lesson in kindness and standing up for others.

This article originally appeared three years ago. It has been updated.