Joy

93-year-old grandma does the most adorable 'get ready with me' for her first date in 25 years

Her excitement is contagious and the internet loves that for her.

grandma; first dates; GRWM; wholesome video; funny tiktok
Lillian Droniak|TikTok

Grandma has first date in 25 years, so she does a GRWM.

There is nothing more nerve wracking and exciting than getting ready for your very first date with someone you're feeling smitten with. But imagine having been out of the dating pool for 25 years. You might be a little rusty and maybe a tad bit more nervous than you would've a quarter century ago.

But in the age of social media, when you're feeling a little nervous or excited before going somewhere, you can turn on your camera and invite thousands of your closest friends to get ready with you. That's exactly what this 93-year-old grandmother did before her first date in more than two decades. Lillian Droniak has gone viral before with her dating advice and rules for a funeral, but this time she's going viral for going on her first date with a man she met at bingo.

The grandma stood in front of the mirror in a tan dress with blue flowers on it as she invited her followers to get ready with her. She has clearly been taking notes from the younger creators on TikTok because she pulls off the GRWM—get ready with me—trend flawlessly, including the storytelling along the way.

"I'm getting nervous now. I met him at bingo and that's the way it goes. He's really handsome and I couldn't say no," Droniak admits before putting on lipstick. "I might kiss him, you never know."

At the end of the video, she shows the finished product and does a little twirl so you can get the full effect of the dress and reminds her followers that if her date doesn't like her outfit then he can leave.

@grandma_droniak

i couldnt say no to a first date because its been too long and im not getting any younger

Of course, her followers wanted an update after her big date, and she delivered in a follow-up video. Unfortunately for the internet's favorite grandma, the date didn't go well and she will not be going out with him again. Grandma has high standards. Doesn't seem to be much of a concern for Droniak, since she's racked up over 8.9 million honorary internet grandchildren and she keeps them entertained with her shenanigans.

Watch her sassy update on the date below:

@grandma_droniak

Replying to @neens3251 i keep looking out the window because im nervous hes gonna come back here

Planet

T-Mobile sets another industry-leading goal to achieve net-zero emissions by 2040

It’s great for the planet and good for business, too.

True

We’ve all been hearing urgent warnings from scientists, government, and corporate leaders on the need to limit the planet's global temperature warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius to avoid the most devastating impacts of climate change.

Several studies, including research from the National Academy of Sciences indicate if we continue on the path we are on, we will likely hit that pivotal moment of global warming in the early 2030s. It’s clear that more needs to be done —and faster—to avoid the worst impacts of climate change and secure a thriving and sustainable economy for everyone.

Broader research is also showing people care more than ever about what companies are doing to address this challenge. In a 2022 global survey from IBM, 51% of respondents said environmental sustainability is more important to them now than it was the year before. And a 2022 Yale survey found that 51% of U.S. business students would even take lower pay to work for a company with better environmental practices — a signal of the topic's importance.

T-Mobile is an example of a company that has led the wireless industry in these efforts starting with its pledge in 2018 to source 100% of its total electricity usage with renewable energy and being the first in U.S. wireless to set science-based carbon reduction goals and then reach them in 2021. This year, T-Mobile stepped up even more by becoming the first U.S. wireless provider to announce a net-zero target for its entire carbon footprint.

Pop Culture

A contest for the 'worst science stock photo' has taken the internet by storm

“Talk to Us, Dr. Chicken," is a must-see.

Dr Kit Chapman/Twitter

They've blinded us with science.

Stock photos of any job are usually delightful cringey. Sure, sometimes they sort of get the essence of a job, but a lot of the time the interpretation is downright cartoonish. One glance and it becomes abundantly clear that for some careers, we have no freakin’ clue what it is that people do.

Dr. Kit Chapman, an award-winning science journalist and academic at Falmouth University in the U.K., recently held an impromptu contest on Twitter where viewers could vote on which photos were the best of the worst when it came to jobs in scientific fields.

According to Chapman’s entries, a day in the life of a scientist includes poking syringes into chickens, wearing a lab coat (unless you’re a “sexy” scientist, then you wear lingerie) and holding vials of colored liquid. Lots and lots of vials.

Of course, where each image is 100% inaccurate, they are 100% giggle inducing. Take a look below at some of the contenders.

Pop Culture

Move over corsages—goats are this year's coolest prom trend for high schoolers

The bizarre Gen Z fad is a nod to the acronym "greatest of all time."

@get_your_goat_rentals/TikTok, @nukkgirll/TikTok, @duhh.itskera/TikTok

Goats are the latest prom trend.

Prom season is upon us, and you know what that means. Fancy dresses, elaborate promposals, rented limousines…and goats.

Yes, you read that right. Goats. They’re this year’s hottest prom trend, thanks to TikTok.

High schoolers are posting videos across the platform showing off their formal attire while posing next to a rented-out, real-life goat as a tongue-in-cheek nod to the popular sports phrase G.O.A.T., meaning “greatest of all time.”

Pets

Snoopy is real, her name is Bayley and the internet can't get enough of her

Everyone's childhood hearts just melted into a puddle.

assets.rebelmouse.io

Stop what you're doing. There's a dog that looks just like Snoopy.

Soooo, there's this dog and I'm pretty sure it's the actual Snoopy come to life. Seriously all the dog needs is a red dog house out back and a little yellow bird that follows it around. If you think it can't be true, then you're going to have to fight the entire internet about it because nobody can get enough of how much this sweet dog looks like the iconic cartoon character.

Snoopy is Charlie Brown's pet from the comic strip "Peanuts" that eventually spawned several movies and cartoon series, and Bayley is a dead ringer for the black and white animated pup. Since we live in a digital age, people across the country have been falling all over themselves to get to the pooch's Instagram account and admire her cartoonish mug.

Bayley is a 1-year-old mini sheepadoodle, which is a cross between a miniature poodle and an Old English Sheepdog. Her sweet face is something you have to see to believe and even then you may question if she's real.

Identity

Tori Roloff shares how she talks to her 5-year-old son with dwarfism about being different

The “Little People, Big World" mama says, "I WANT him to know he’s different.”

via Instagram/TLC

The Roloff family from "Little People, Big World"

It isn’t easy having to explain to a child who is different that they aren’t quite like other children. Most parents would probably prefer to downplay the situation, saying "It's no big deal. You aren’t quite the same as the other children, but everyone is different.”

However, Tori Roloff, 31, star of the TLC’s long-running “Little People, Big World,” has decided to go the other route. She’s asking her 5-year-old son, Jackson, to lean into his uniqueness and use it to help others.

Tori is married to Zach Roloff, 32, who’s been a star of “Little People, Big World” for 24 seasons. Zach and Tori have three children: Josiah and Lilah, 3, and Jackson, 5. All three of them have achondroplasia, the most common form of dwarfism.

Joy

Man invites day workers to Disneyland and their reaction to a day of fun is so wholesome

He gave them $200 and tickets to Disney for a day off.

Jesús|TikTok

Day workers get paid to spend the day at Disneyland.

Most people would love a free impromptu trip to Disneyland. It's one of those destinations that doesn't have an age limit; no matter how old you are, you get to go explore the park and feel like a kid again for an entire day. And the best part is, since you're an adult, there's no one to tell you no to ice cream before dinner or to drinking a fancy margarita with Mickey ears at 1:00 in the afternoon. You truly just get to escape and pretend you have no responsibilities.

Some lucky day workers got to do just that recently. In a video uploaded to TikTok, Jesús drove a local hardware store to see if any day workers wanted to accompany him and the person filming to Disneyland. The group was skeptical, especially when he wasn't offering work, but a day of fun—and when he told them they'd be paid to join him.

This offer would be a head-scratcher for just about anyone, but these guys decided to lean into the curiosity and hopped in for a full day of working hard at playing.

Pop Culture

Tense video shows a woman filming herself after sensing a man following her. She was right.

“See this gentleman behind me? Yeah, this is what this video’s about.”

@lacie_kraatz/TikTok

Lacie films as the mysterious man visibly gets closer.

It’s no secret that even the most seemingly safe of public places can instantly turn dangerous for a woman. Is it fair? No. But is it common? Absolutely, to the point where more and more women are documenting moments of being stalked or harassed as a grim reminder to be aware of one’s surroundings.

Lacie (@lacie_kraatz) is one of those women. On April 11th, she was out on a run when she noticed a man in front of her displaying suspicious behavior. Things got especially dicey when the man somehow got behind her. That’s when she pulled out her phone and started filming—partially to prove that it wasn’t just her imagination, and also out of fear for her safety.

“Hello. I’m just making this video so that women are a little more aware of them,” she begins in the video. “See this gentleman behind me? Yeah, this is what this video’s about.”

