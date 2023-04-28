+
Family

Grandma's infectious laughter at her wild new hair color has the internet in love

It's instant joy for the ears.

hair color
@thecolourchemist/Instagram

She had too much fun.

If you are needing a masterclass in loving life, proof that childlike joy can be had at any age or simply a reason to smile today…look no further. Betty Mae Jinright has you covered.

Betty Mae has lit up social media after her granddaughter and hairstylist, Kourtnee Jinright, filmed herself dying Grandma’s hair in some pretty outrageous colors. People simply can’t get enough of Betty Mae's infectious squeal of laughter that comes with each new shade.

"This [color] is called acid spill," Kourtnee Jinright says at the top of the clip while plopping the brightest, most neon shade of green you’ve ever seen right onto her grandmother’s sweet ol’ noggin.

"I'm so glad to know that," Betty Mae quips, before going into a fit of giggles as soon as she sees the green dye hit her pearly white strands.

Kourtnee continues splashing on various vibrant shades of purple, blue and red. With each brush stroke, Betty Mae’s laughter escalates.

Honestly, it’s like she’s riding the best roller coaster of her life. And thanks to the now-viral clip, we’re along for the ride.

Watch:

What made Betty Mae choose to get her hair colored in the first place, you ask? Why, the chance to support her granddaughter, of course.

Kourtnee told “Good Morning America” that she had entered a contest for the hair color brand Pulp Riot, focused specifically on their Wild Ride line of hair colors. Entrants were encouraged to create their “boldest, brightest looks” using Wild Ride for a chance to win a trip to Los Angeles and meet the Pulp Riot team, plus film a transformation video.

When Kourtnee asked Betty Mae to “be her guinea pig,” there was no hesitation.

"My grandmother would do anything for her grandbabies to help them out in their career," Kourtnee told GMA.

So far, Kourtnee’s video, which she posted to Instagram, has been liked over a million times, with people absolutely gushing over her grandma.

“Absolutely love this, Holy cow! 🤣 biggest smile on my face the entire time, laughing right along with her,” one person wrote.

"She is the CUTEST!!!! Really made me miss my grandma’s love that you can create such special memories with her," another added.

Betty Mae’s instant popularity came as no surprise to Kourtnee, who told GMA that “all of the people in my life are obsessed with her and I knew the whole world would be too. At this point, she's everyone's grandma."

A grandma we are so lucky to have. Thanks, Betty Mae, for brightening up the internet. Glad to see you have a hairdo now as colorful as you are.

joy
Family

Mom's video on why parents should give their kids adult names, not baby names, has parents debating

Over 11 million people have watched the video.

via rubyyvillarreal/TikTok and Adele Morris/Pixabay

Parents are debating over whether to give children "adult" or "baby" names.

The names we choose to give our children can significantly impact their lives. Multiple studies from across the globe have found that a person’s name can influence their employment, social and economic outcomes.

Unfortunately, humans make snap judgments about one another, and having an unusual name can lead people to make unflattering assumptions. “We’re hardwired to try to figure out in a heartbeat whether or not we want to trust somebody, whether we want to run from somebody,” Northwestern University researcher David Figlio said, according to Live Science.

However, an increasing number of parents are giving their children non-traditional names to help them stand out. “Parents are trying to be original, almost branding their kids in an era where names are viewed on the same level as Twitter handles or a website URL,” writer Sabrina Rogers-Anderson said.

Ruby, a mother on TikTok, took a hard stance on parents giving their children names that sound childish in a post that’s received over 11 million views. Ruby says she named her kids as “adults, not babies” hoping they would never “outgrow” their names.

@rubyyvillarreal

#stitch with @nikkiruble love having nicknames as they are younger and it doesnt mean they will perfer it over their name as they get older. Just gives them options 🤷🏻‍♀️ #nicknames #babynames #babytok #adultnames #pregnancytiktok #toddlersoftiktok #momtok #momlife #babynames #babyname

“The whole concept when I was trying to look for a name and choose a name for her is I did not want her to outgrow her name,” she said in the viral video. “I wanted the name to fit her as a baby, as a toddler, as a child, and into adulthood. So, it's like I really am happy with what I ended up with naming her and it just fits her so well.”

She captioned the video, “love having nicknames as they are younger and it doesn’t mean they will prefer it over their name as they get older. Just gives them options.”

People in the comments responded with modern names they think that kids will outgrow.

"My name is Koazy and I’m here for a job interview," Stalker joked. "Hello sir, I am Bluey Mason Garrison! I was called in for a job interview last Tuesday," Pastel Purr added.

"I can’t imagine knowing [a] 30-year-old named Emma or Posie," Mikey wrote.

However, a lot of people commented that names that seem like they’ll be outgrown will sound fine in the future when those names are popular with the new generation. “Kids grow up with their generation having their own names on trend. They will be normal adult names when they are grown,” Kerry wrote.

“Names grow with the generation,” Lauren added. “The name Dennis sounded like a baby name once too. Names grow up just like generations.”

@rubyyvillarreal

Replying to @19eighty_5 my kids name and the process 😬 #babynames #nicknames #babytok #adultnames #momsoftiktok #momlife #momtok #pregnancytiktok #toddlersoftiktok #babyname #babyfever

In a follow-up video, Ruby shared the names she gave her children. Her girl is named Karla Esmerelda and her boy is called Deluca.

“I just really liked how simple, how bold, and strong that the name by itself just really kind of is. Doing some research names with the letter K tend to be like very bold and powerful names, so I really wanted it with a K and not with a C,” she said.

She named her son Deluca, after a doctor on “Grey’s Anatomy.” She said she chose the name because there was nothing to connect it to, and it sounded “nice.”







parents
Pop Culture

Kevin Smith receives a flood of support after sharing how childhood trauma affected his identity

Fans are applauding his honesty and calling for destigmatization of mental health conversations.

People/Youtube

Let's normalize talking about our mental health.

For many of us, the impacts of childhood trauma linger on insidiously. Aspects of our adult identity become shaped by those terrible chapters in our early years without us even realizing it. And because this happens at such a young age, it can take years of soul searching, not to mention professional support, before a person can sift through those painful memories to recover a real sense of self.

Yes, it’s a taxing and scary process, with perhaps the most daunting aspect being the fact that you once again have to bring that trauma to light by talking about it. But as we have seen many times over, being open and honest about our struggles often results in the support, healing and transformation needed to improve our mental health. In other words—the rewards outweigh the discomfort.

Filmmaker Kevin Smith is a celebrity pretty well known for being candid about his personal challenges, especially when it comes to health and well-being. After suffering from a heart attack back in Feb 2018, the “Clerks” director has made his weight loss journey and the insights from it a major part of his presence online. You’d be hard pressed to find a fan that didn’t know about this part of his life.

However, in an exclusive with People, Kevin Smith revealed for the first time that the root cause of his previous weight struggles had been related to sexual abuse he experienced at 6 years old, when an older boy forced him to perform sexual acts with a young girl in the neighborhood.
mental health
Joy

Vet tech hilariously reenacts how different dog breeds react to nail clippings

Dog owners in the comments are rolling over the accuracy.

@ktbergeron/TikTok

Viral TikTok shows how different dog breeds act when it's nail trim time.

All dogs are different, but specific breeds have unique tendencies that are recognizable to people who know dogs. And few people know dogs as well as veterinarians, vet techs and dog groomers. Vets are animal experts, of course, but many people take their dogs to get cleaned and primped far more frequently than they take them in for health checkups, so groomers see a huge range of dog breeds on a regular basis.

Basically, if you want to know about typical dog breed behavior, look to the people who trim their claws, whether they work at an animal clinic or the PetSmart grooming salon.

A TikTok video from @ktbergeron shows what appears to be two vet techs doing a reenactment of how different dog breeds respond to having their nails clipped, and it's hilariously spot-on.

dogs
Family

Construction workers take time out of their day to let a toddler be part of the job

The kid was over the moon.

via IWishIcouldSleep/TikTok

A toddler looks on as construction workers fill his dump truck with dirt.

There are many reasons why toddlers are fascinated by construction workers and their equipment. The loud noises, flashing lights, and sheer size of these machines can be both exciting and intimidating, which creates a sense of wonder and curiosity.

Construction toys also offer a type of play that is easy for kids to understand. Toy construction trucks do simple things; they dig, transport sand and roll around on wheels. They also give kids a sense of power and control, which is alluring and comforting to them.

"Little ones love big trucks like diggers because to a preschooler, those trucks seem larger than life," Crystal Paschal, early childhood educator and founder of the website Feminist Books for Kids, told Romper. "They are real machines that do the work of superheroes. Diggers, bulldozers and cranes stimulate their imaginations and allow them to picture themselves controlling something big and powerful."

children
Teachers

91-year-old calculus teacher connects with students using tried and true old-school methods

"If I had a wife, she'd probably leave me within a week. I mean I'm sitting there working all night trying to grade papers. Don't have time to run around."

CBS Mornings|YouTube

91-year-old teacher is using his knowledge to connect with students.

There are some people who work well beyond retirement simply because they enjoy working. While many people look forward to retiring, not everyone is content sitting at home or spending much time traveling around the world. In fact, my own grandfather was one of those people who worked beyond retirement, ran five miles a day and boxed until he was well into his 70s.

But Lou Kokonis has surpassed people working into their 70s and even 80s. Kokonis is 91 and still working at the same high school in Virginia that he's been teaching at since 1959. We're not talking about coming in for an hour or so a day to teach a class and then going home to nap. The math teacher has a full class load, rolling in every morning before most other teachers arrive and staying up into the night to grade assignments.

Kokonis is the real deal, and while his handwriting may be a little shakier, his mind is still as sharp as ever. What's even more remarkable than his continuing to work into his 90s is the fact that he's able to build genuine connections with his students regardless of the multigenerational age gap.

wholesome stories
Pop Culture

Wrinkle the Duck goes to PetSmart, tries on cute outfits, makes new friends and spreads joy

Watching her waddle through the aisles may result in instant smiles.

Seducktive/Youtube

She had the best time.

So, a man and a duck walk into a PetSmart…

No, this isn’t the beginning of a joke, although this story is plenty funny.

Wrinkle the Duck already captured the hearts of millions (including ours) back in 2021 when she ran the New York City Marathon. A clip showing her speed-waddling along in her wee little duck shoes was borderline too pure for this world.

Well friends, there’s even more adorable content where that came from. Wrinkle goes on all kinds of adventures with her owner, who graciously shares them online to make the internet a better place.


Recently, Wrinkle took a trip to PetSmart. Unsurprisingly, delightful moments ensued.
joy
