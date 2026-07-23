Culture

Family

Nature

Science

Subscribe

Paralyzed kitten was too small for a wheelchair. So the shelter made one out of random junk.

The key item: Hot Wheels.

By

Heather Wake

gelato kitten, kitten hot wheels chair, foster kitten
Photo credit: @cincyanimalcare/Instagram (Used with permission)Lil' Gelato sporting his DIY wheelchair.

When a sweet little kitten named Gelato showed up at Cincinnati Animal CARE, a spinal injury left his back legs too weak to support his weight. But the little fella could still move his legs and retained bowel and bladder function, leaving the vet “optimistic” about his recovery. 

Sure enough, Gelato’s curiosity and playfulness were unfazed. He still very much “wanted to play and walk around,” Medical Director Dr. Amanda Gilbert told LOCAL 12 News

The only problem was he physically couldn’t walk around. And while the facility had animal wheelchairs, they were all too big for this tiny little patient. 

An unexpected solution

That’s when Veterinary Assistant Lead Mallory Smith and Cincinnati Animal CARE’s medical team decided to get creative. They rummaged through what they had lying around, and Frankensteined together a perfectly Gelato-sized wheelchair. 

The makeshift chair included: wooden rulers, zip ties, tape, and perhaps most important: a set of Hot Wheels.

The DIY project worked like a charm, turning Gelato into the most adorable kitty Transformer you’ve ever seen. 

It wasn’t long before Smith and the CARE team got praise for the ingenuity. 

“Necessity is the mother of invention. Well done, and thank you for caring,” one person commented.

Another shared, “This is the best problem-solving I have ever seen!!! Great job!”

“Great job MacGyver,” quipped another.

“Creativity at its best!!👏👏👏👏”

“As a former clinic cat, I can confirm: sometimes the most important medical equipment begins with a few rulers, zip ties, a Hot Wheels car, and a team that refuses to give up. Gelato, you are in wonderful hands,” wrote the Instagram account of “Retired Veterinary Clinic Cat” Sir Maximillian Tux.

What’s more, Smith was happy to report that the pint-sized patient has already begun gaining enough strength in his own legs to bear his full weight. 

Creativity can change an animal’s future

Homemade mobility carts have been helping injured and disabled animals for years. Rescue organizations, veterinarians, and pet owners have fashioned custom wheelchairs from PVC pipe, stroller wheels, bicycle parts, and other readily available materials when commercial carts weren’t the right fit. Some animals use them while recovering from surgery or injury, while others rely on them long-term as they continue running, playing, and exploring.

corgi, animal, wheelchair, enhancement, special needs
Corgi in wheelchair. Canva

Gelato’s unique Hot Wheels wheelchair is another reminder that a little resourcefulness can have a big impact, especially when it helps an animal get back to doing what it loves. 

As Cincinnati Animal CARE perfectly summed it up on Instagram: “Sometimes, all it takes is a little creativity, a lot of heart, and someone who refuses to give up.”

Add to Google News

Tags

More for You

reading, book, woman, couch, man
Science

Book lovers will be happy to learn that reading is the greatest ‘cognitive enhancer’ known to man.

love, relationships, heartbreak, breakups
Making Sense of Science

Scientists use brain scans to show love and heartbreak actually rewire your brain

hyperphantasia, mind's eye, imagination, apple, mental imagery
Making Sense of Science

People with rare ‘hyperphantasia’ condition share what having an incredibly vivid imagination is like

narcissist, psychology darvo, therapy, couples
Health

Nearly 30 years after DARVO was coined, people are seeing this gaslighting tactic everywhere

Stevie Nicks, Tom Petty, Edge of Seventeen, music
Pop Culture

Stevie Nicks misunderstood a Southern woman’s accent. It inspired one of her most iconic songs.

Get stories worth sharing delivered to your inbox.

Advertisement

Featured

All Featured Stories →
childbirth, newborn, holding baby
Family

His wife went into a coma after childbirth. He made sure she’d be the first to hold their son.

Adam Albright-Hanna
dance, choreography, aging
Culture

An old woman and a young man improvised a dance together. It’s pure, tender intimacy.

Annie Reneau
fatigue, overwhelmed, scientific study, evolution
Mental Health

Scientists find the ‘evolutionary mismatch’ that makes modern life feel constantly exhausting

Erik Barnes
angela duckworth, grit, ted talk, success, psychologist, therapist
Education

It’s not brains or talent. Expert says high achievers have two traits anyone can learn.

Tod Perry & Upworthy Staff