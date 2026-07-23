Paralyzed kitten was too small for a wheelchair. So the shelter made one out of random junk.

When a sweet little kitten named Gelato showed up at Cincinnati Animal CARE, a spinal injury left his back legs too weak to support his weight. But the little fella could still move his legs and retained bowel and bladder function, leaving the vet “optimistic” about his recovery.

Sure enough, Gelato’s curiosity and playfulness were unfazed. He still very much “wanted to play and walk around,” Medical Director Dr. Amanda Gilbert told LOCAL 12 News.

The only problem was he physically couldn’t walk around. And while the facility had animal wheelchairs, they were all too big for this tiny little patient.

An unexpected solution

That’s when Veterinary Assistant Lead Mallory Smith and Cincinnati Animal CARE’s medical team decided to get creative. They rummaged through what they had lying around, and Frankensteined together a perfectly Gelato-sized wheelchair.

The makeshift chair included: wooden rulers, zip ties, tape, and perhaps most important: a set of Hot Wheels.

The DIY project worked like a charm, turning Gelato into the most adorable kitty Transformer you’ve ever seen.

It wasn’t long before Smith and the CARE team got praise for the ingenuity.

“Necessity is the mother of invention. Well done, and thank you for caring,” one person commented.

Another shared, “This is the best problem-solving I have ever seen!!! Great job!”

“Great job MacGyver,” quipped another.

“Creativity at its best!!👏👏👏👏”

“As a former clinic cat, I can confirm: sometimes the most important medical equipment begins with a few rulers, zip ties, a Hot Wheels car, and a team that refuses to give up. Gelato, you are in wonderful hands,” wrote the Instagram account of “Retired Veterinary Clinic Cat” Sir Maximillian Tux.

What’s more, Smith was happy to report that the pint-sized patient has already begun gaining enough strength in his own legs to bear his full weight.

Creativity can change an animal’s future

Homemade mobility carts have been helping injured and disabled animals for years. Rescue organizations, veterinarians, and pet owners have fashioned custom wheelchairs from PVC pipe, stroller wheels, bicycle parts, and other readily available materials when commercial carts weren’t the right fit. Some animals use them while recovering from surgery or injury, while others rely on them long-term as they continue running, playing, and exploring. Corgi in wheelchair. Canva

Gelato’s unique Hot Wheels wheelchair is another reminder that a little resourcefulness can have a big impact, especially when it helps an animal get back to doing what it loves.

As Cincinnati Animal CARE perfectly summed it up on Instagram: “Sometimes, all it takes is a little creativity, a lot of heart, and someone who refuses to give up.”