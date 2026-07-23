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Book lovers will be happy to learn that reading is the greatest ‘cognitive enhancer’ known to man.

Pick up a book, supersize your brain.

By

Patrick Hamilton

reading, book, woman, couch, man
https://www.pexels.com/photo/man-reading-book-3585048/A woman reads on a couch while a man shops for a novel at a book store.

Doomscrolling, short-form videos, digital notifications…it can feel like social media dominates the way we consume information. We skim, we swipe, and we digest bite-sized snippets of news and knowledge at lightning-fast speed. Screens have the advantage of keeping us instantly updated anytime, anywhere.

Neuroscience research, however, reveals that nothing rivals the classic, deep-dive experience of getting lost in a good book. 

@siroqthedragon

Most people think reading is just entertainment. But every time you open a book, your brain is rewiring itself—strengthening memory, building empathy, improving focus, and creating new neural connections. The question isn’t whether books change us. The question is how much. What’s a book that changed the way you think? #BookTokContest #BookTok #ReadingTok #BookFacts #BrainFacts ♬ Sci-fi ambient with a desolate and lonely atmosphere(1418505) – harryfaoki

According to an exciting new study highlighted by Psycholinguist Dr. Falk Huettigreading isn’t just a pleasant pastime. Diving into a book is a powerful “neurological catalyst” that fundamentally rewires the human brain. Far beyond simply acquiring facts, cracking open a long-form novel or a work of non-fiction acts as the ultimate cognitive enhancer.

A gym workout for the brain right in your hands

Believe it or not, reading is a relatively recent cultural invention. According to a featured article on Neuroscience News entitled “Reading is the Ultimate Cognitive Enhancer,” scientists believed that our brains had to “steal” neural space from other visual systems—like face recognition—to be able to process written words. This is now known as “The Visual Recycling Myth.”  

However, recent research in Dr. Huettig’s newly released book The Perks of Being a Bookworm: The Science of the Benefits of Reading challenges this idea of neural competition. Studies comparing literate and illiterate adults reveal that learning to read doesn’t crowd out older brain functions. Instead, it triggers a fine-tuning effect that acts like an intensive gym workout for your visual cortex pathways. In fact, avid readers demonstrate an enhanced ability to process complex visual information and are better at recognizing faces compared to non-readers. 

Beyond visual sharpening, reading literally rewires our cognitive architecture. The act of reading elongates our attention spans. This makes executive reasoning and critical thinking easier. It also expands your working memory, helping you understand spoken language faster. Reading also makes your brain more flexible. The more sophisticated your reading diet is, the more your brain automates lower-level processing and elevates higher-level reasoning. 

How lo-fi beats Wi-Fi in reading comprehension 

The question remains: why doesn’t all the text we read online count as much as that novel sitting next to your bed? Social media threads or quick online articles contain plenty of information, after all, so why don’t they deliver the same brain-boosting power? 

Basically, it’s all in your head. Psychologists believe it’s connected to self-regulation, or how we evaluate and apply what we learn. When we read print or engage with immersive books, our brains view that text as “serious.” This prompts our minds to exert greater cognitive effort. While reading, your brain must conjure all sorts of images, characters, and situations in order to take everything in. Instead of working through a single cognitive pathway, reading books engages multiple systems at once. Digital scrolling, on the other hand, relies on shallower processing. 

So, if you’ve been feeling guilty about ignoring your latest news notifications to spend an afternoon lost in a compelling narrative from your local library, consider this your scientific permission slip. You aren’t just escaping reality—you’re upgrading your brain. 

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