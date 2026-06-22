Find yourself in a reading slump? Here are 5 ways to get your book joy back.

Summer is a great time to catch up on your reading goals or relax with a book by the water. If you’re in a reading slump, however, this once-enjoyable activity might feel like an added chore on your to-do list. Why can it sometimes be so hard to pick up a book even if you want to? It turns out there are some psychological reasons behind your slowdown. (In other words, it isn’t your fault!) Try these tips the next time you’re feeling less-than-inspired to start your next read.

Why you’ve lost your book joy

If your library card is your most-swiped form of payment or your shelves are filled with the latest BookTok reads, it can feel pretty counterintuitive when your desire to open up a book dwindles. But this halt to your reading isn’t simply about laziness or disinterest. Many factors can affect the allure of reading. Yellow mug of tea resting on a pile of books. Photo credit: Pexels/Lum3n

Reading slumps have less to do with motivation and more to do with what is happening on a day-to-day basis, Shruthi Nair, LMHC-D, LPC and founder of Bold Brown Therapy explains to Upworthy. “Reading requires attention and mental energy,” she says. “If those resources are being depleted throughout the day, it can be difficult to focus and maintain interest in reading.”

Both internal and external factors in your life can affect your mood and put your regular reading habit at risk. They include:

Internal factors affecting your reading

A woman sits on a couch looking stressed. Photo credit: Pexels/Ron Lach.

Nair shares that certain internal factors regularly affect our capacity for reading pleasure. They include:

Stress and anxiety: Stress and anxiety can reduce our ability to focus and use our rational mind, Nair explains. This is due to the way our nervous system reacts to environmental stimuli, making something that was once relaxing feel threatening. This hinders your ability to concentrate or use your imagination while reading.

Mental fatigue: Long workdays can cause periods of emotional exhaustion when you get home. Reading can feel like another task adding to your fatigue when it used to be something you looked forward to.

Attention difficulties: Nair notes that feeling increasingly distracted or emotionally overwhelmed can make it harder to focus on a book. There can be many reasons a book can’t hold your attention, such as ADHD, feeling overstimulated, distraction from too much scrolling, and, of course, stress.

External factors affecting your reading

External factors can also affect how we read and the enjoyment we glean from it, according to Nair. They include:

Increased screen time: The increased exposure to social media or other digital content can train our brains to expect quick rewards. Since your brain doesn’t consume books in the same way, reading can feel like it requires more effort.

Life transitions: Major changes such as becoming a parent, getting a new job, moving to a new place, or going back to school are a big deal and can throw off . However, they can reduce the time and focus required for reading

Academic or work-related reading: If you spend a lot of time during the day reading, reading for “fun” may not feel as enticing as it once did.

Tips for getting out of your reading slump

Woman in blue shirt reading in bed with white sheets.

Photo credit: Pexels/Cottonbro

There are many different strategies you can try to reignite your love for reading when your TBR (to be read) pile is, well, piling up.

Try the chunking method: This is a strategy designed to take a big task and break it into smaller chunks, Nair explains. To apply this to reading, break your book up into small, manageable chunks. If you typically sit down to read without a set stopping point, try setting a time for 20 minutes or setting a small page goal. If your MO is to tackle a whole novel in one sitting, perhaps read one chapter a night. Keep this up until you feel motivated to read more. Switch up the format: If thick novels are your go-to, explore other ways to absorb the same information. Try an audiobook, a graphic novel, or a short story. And yes, listening to an audiobook does count as reading. Create a consistent ritual: Set aside time each day for reading. It doesn’t have to be much. Just 10 to 15 minutes before bed every night can help you wind down. Plus, a new nightly ritual will give you something to look forward to. Reframe your TBR: Don’t let your growing pile of books overwhelm you. Instead, remember the reason you bought them in the first place. The Japanese term “tsundoku” describes buying books you intend to read but end up stacking around your home. Though they’re unread, this just means the books are there for you when the time is right. Put your phone away: Minimize distractions during reading time. If your phone is across the room, it’ll cut down on your urge to scroll. Without pausing for screen breaks, you’ll be able to immerse yourself in the story. Plus, it will help you reduce your screen time.

Remember, reading slumps happen to everyone

Remember, reading slumps don’t happen because you are “lazy.” Often, these lulls are a sign of larger factors happening in your life. Many things can cause a reading slump, like burnout, anxiety, busyness, and going through a stressful season.

“Rather than forcing yourself to read, perhaps try to explore different ways to enjoy reading by managing pressures or expectations,” Nair says.

Changing up the way you approach your TBR can help you find joy in reading again.