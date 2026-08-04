2 years after his death, 10 Richard Simmons fans recall their unforgettable encounters with him

From his flashy workout clothes to his sparkly personality, Richard Simmons was one-of-a-kind. The fitness superstar transformed exercise and weight loss from torture into fun through aerobics for millions of Americans from the late 1970s to the 1990s.

During his career, Simmons released 65 fitness videos and sold a whopping 200 million copies, according to his website.

His life was unfortunately cut short on July 13, 2024. Just one day after he turned 76, his family shared that Simmons died from complications related to recent falls, as well as heart disease. Two years after his death, his fans are still honoring his memory.

Who was Richard Simmons?

Born Milton Teagle “Richard” Simmons, the fitness personality grew up in New Orleans, Louisiana. He sold pralines and ate a diet rich in lard and desserts. By the time he graduated high school, he weighed 268 pounds.

Simmons told the New Orleans Times-Picayune in 1983 (via People), “I mean I was mucho big. You know how they teach you early on that ‘Sticks and stones may break your bones, but words will never hurt you?’ Well that’s a lie. But who has the last laugh now?”

Simmons began to pursue a career in show business after he was cast as an extra in director Federico Fellini’s 1969 film Fellini Satyricon. But it was an anonymous letter that changed his life. He told The Associated Press in 1982, “One dark, rainy day I went to my car and found a note. It said, ‘Dear Richard, you’re very funny, but fat people die young. Please don’t die.’”

It led him to go on a crash diet, eventually losing 65 pounds. In Hollywood, he discovered aerobics—and would go on to open his own studio, which became known as Slimmons. “I went into the business because I couldn’t find anything I liked,” he said.

“My food plan and diet are just two words—common sense. With a dash of good humor,” he told AP. “I want to help people and make the world a healthier, happy place.”

He would go on to host The Richard Simmons Show before later disappearing from public life, which raised alarms among many fans. In 2022, he resurfaced in a statement to fans, emphasizing that he was “happy, healthy and living the life he has chosen to live.”

Fans share their stories

Simmons made an impact on many Upworthy readers. On Facebook, they shared their favorite stories of meeting and interacting with the fitness superstar:

“Met Richard Simmons at the San Diego Airport. He was as flamboyant and crazy in person as he was on camera.” – Charles Lord

“Oh my goodness. SAME experience with Richard Simmons in LAX. He was dressed as expected in shorty shorts with his curly hair. He was animated and hilarious. He picked my 16 year old daughter up and going around in circles with her. He then saw a group of very young military guys in uniform. He asked them to pick him up and hold him horizontally in front of them while he was saluting 🫡 The soldiers asked their senior officer if it was ok. They were so unsure what he’d do but it was all in good fun. He was traveling with an assistant, publicist if I recall. She was less than thrilled with his antics. He was so good natured and sweet.” – Michelle Rosano Thomas

“I met him also. I worked at LAX at the gate, and he kept trying to get on the speaker that we made boarding announcements on. He was actually trying to grab it out of my hand! He was fun though, spunky and wild. He led everyone in the gate area in a before flight exercise class.” – Patti Gressman

“I exercised with him after school every day, in high school! He was so much fun!” – Gayle Coleman

“I met him because his mother came to the car wash I worked at to get her Excalibur detailed. He came in once, and he was the absolute sweetest man. He gave everybody a tip, and gave us all hugs. His mom was just like him too.” – Kathryn Maiden

@entertainmenttonight Gone, but never forgotten. 💔 The late Richard Simmons leaves behind a wonderful legacy of positivity, mindfulness, and self-love. ♬ original sound – Entertainment Tonight – Entertainment Tonight

“I met Richard in Beverly Hills doing deliveries. I couldn’t help myself. This guy was in my living room everyday when I was growing up! I yelled, ‘Richard!!’ And ran in for a hug. Like meeting a distant relative.” – Jeremy Bransford

“I met him in an elevator in the 1980s. Cool guy. Hilarious. ‘You’re Richard Simmons, aren’t you?’ I said. (I was about 16.) ‘No.’ [Uncomfortable silence]

‘JUST KIDDING!! Of course I am!’ Lol.” – Mark Habanero

“Met him too at the national fitness dinner…every famous athlete was there. His agent introduced us. He took my hand and saw my small unromantic engagement ring and looked at my boyfriend. And said, ‘This is terrible you can do much better than this!!’ He was talking to my boyfriend, but his message was actually meant for me. Marriage was terrible…stingy in all areas..my ex now. Thank god…sorry I didn’t listen Richard!” – Rose James

“I’ve been to many of his Beverly Hills classes. He was truly wonderful.” – Crystal Boutiette

“He came to the restaurant I waitressed in called Gianfranco’s… authentic Italian. He would grab my waist every time and ask me how it was possible I could work there and not gain weight! His smile and charm was overwhelming!” – Andria Von Lossberg