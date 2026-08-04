Gen Z’s ‘nonna maxxing’ trend of living like an Italian grandmother is genuinely brilliant

Gen Z has created no shortage of trends, but the “nonna maxxing” trend might just be their best one yet.

“Nonna” is the Italian word for grandmother. “Maxxing” is an internet term for maximizing or optimizing a habit or life goal. Put those two things together, and we have young people who are dedicating their time and energy to living like an Italian grandma, with all the old-world lifestyle habits that entails.

What ‘nonna maxxing’ looks like in practice

There’s no definitive list of “nonna maxxing” practices, but a handful of biggies are:

Making real food from scratch

Italians are known for their food. Nonnas cook and bake with fresh, real ingredients, even making pasta from scratch.

Eating according to the season

Nonnas eat what’s grown in their gardens. Not exclusively, of course, but being in tune with what’s in season means having the freshest, most delicious ingredients.

Long, slow meals with family and friends

Meals are never rushed in Italy. Taking time to relax, eat, and talk with the people you’re eating with is a way of life.

Movement woven into daily life

Nonnas don’t hit the gym. They walk to the market, work in their gardens, take a stroll with friends, dance while they cook, swim to cool off, and chase after grandkids. Moving their bodies is intentional, but natural.

Purposeful rest

A bit like a Spanish siesta, the Italian riposo is an afternoon rest time that’s part of the daily routine.

Tactile hobbies

Hands-on hobbies mean hands off screens. Knitting, sewing, baking, gardening, and other tactile hobbies are part of the highly analog “nonna maxxing” lifestyle.

The real health benefits of ‘nonna maxxing’

“Nonna maxxing” may seem like a quaint way to tap into nostalgia or a creative way to build screen-free habits, but there are genuine benefits to both physical and mental health baked into the nonna lifestyle.

Eating fewer processed foods means better nutrition

The cooking-from-scratch habit means less munching on chips or other packaged foods. Traditional Italian cooking includes a lot of fresh produce, herbs, fish, and generous amounts of olive oil, all of which are a boon to our bodies. There’s a reason the Mediterranean diet is often touted as the heart-healthiest in the world.

Slowing down with intention decreases stress

Italian meals may seem leisurely or even indulgent, but slowing down in general helps lower stress levels and makes us more attentive. Additionally, eating more slowly tends to help people regulate food portions.

Time with friends and family builds communal bonds

Having strong relationships is one of the keys to mental, emotional, and physical health. Taking time to nurture friend and family bonds and build a sense of community around you is a wise choice, not an indulgence.

Movement throughout the day helps prevent health problems

Sitting is the new smoking, they say. Keeping your body moving throughout the day is good for your health overall, so literally following in nonna’s footsteps is a great habit.

Taking time to rest boosts well-being

The riposo has been likened to an “Italian power nap,” which experts say has proven benefits. The Cleveland Clinic says a 15- to 30-minute nap in the early afternoon can help improve your focus, mood, and energy levels.

Are there downsides to ‘nonna maxxing’?

The only thing to remember about these kinds of trends is that anything can be overdone. Don’t make anything a hard-and-fast rule, and don’t do what doesn’t actually work for you. Stressing yourself out to meet some kind of ideal nonna lifestyle totally defeats the purpose.

Instead, take what works and leave the rest. It’s not like Italian grandmothers have all the answers to life’s problems, but there is something to be said for old-world wisdom. Even adopting one of these lifestyle changes can be beneficial in our hectic, hustle-obsessed world. You don’t have to fully live la vita nonna to take the best from it.