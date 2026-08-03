92-year-old woman leaves a voicemail for her best friend’s daughter. It’s one she’ll never delete.

Moments, whether found in old photos, a kind stranger, or a voicemail, can hit us in ways we might never have expected. So when Lina Perez’s mother’s best friend left her a voice message, it wasn’t what was said that moved her. It was the reason behind the phone call at all.

Beverly Ooley, a 92-year-old woman, left a message that Perez will “never delete.” She stated her wishes clearly: she wanted to leave Perez her beloved china set, full of delicate plates, gold-plated water glasses, and serving dishes. But what made this extra special is Perez and Ooley aren’t relatives by blood. They’re relatives by maternal friendship.

It began with a tea party

On Perez’s Instagram reel, we see images and footage of a woman packing up her gorgeous dishware. The viewer is also treated to a garden tea party with piping hot steam coming from teacups, tiny sandwiches, and pastries.

The overlaying audio is that of a voicemail, in which we hear: “Hi Lina, this is Beverly Ooley. I’m a friend of your mom’s. I came to the party that she gave the tea at. And I was wondering…I have a china set that I would like to give you. I don’t have any children, so you would be next in line, because you’re my best friend’s daughter. Anyway, if you’re interested, it’s a 12-piece set and it’s got lots of goodies with it. So give me a call back if you are interested.”

Perez shared, “This isn’t about the china. Knowing that she chose me to be the next person to have something that she has treasured for so many years means more than I can put into words. My mom says she still talks about the tea party we invited her to. She doesn’t have children, and the fact that she thought of me for her beloved china is something I’ll cherish forever.

Seeing the joy it brought her to pass along something so meaningful was such a gift. I’m already planning to set a beautiful table and have her over in the next couple of weeks as a little surprise!

Family isn’t always the people you’re born to. Sometimes it’s the people who choose you along the way. Also, don’t forget your elders, they appreciate being included more than you could ever imagine.” Tea party. Photo credit: Lina Perez

A true friendship

The original tea party was held in Perez’s home in Palo Cedro, California. Upworthy had the lovely chance to speak with Perez, who shared that Ooley lives nearby in Redding in the “same house that she grew up in.”

The party was just about four months ago, and Perez relayed that everyone is doing well. “She (Ooley) had a stroke a few weeks after the tea party, but recovered well and is doing good! My mom visits her at least a few times a week and brings her delicious home-cooked meals, which Beverly really appreciates because my mom is the best cook!”

Perez had a recent visit with Ooley as well. She shares, “I went with my mom just a few days ago for a visit, and we went through a lot of Beverly’s pictures, which are so neat to see. She is an open book and loves sharing her stories. I love that about her. I can ask her anything about her life, and she is more than happy to share—heartache, joy, funny stories, etc. She has also given me some beautiful black-and-white photos of her parents and grandparents that are really beautiful.”

‘Brand new outfit’

When Perez received the voicemail on July 7th, she was immediately moved. “I knew how much the tea party meant to her for many reasons. Firstly, my mom said that she kept talking about it, even weeks later. Apparently, all of the ladies did. They just loved it! But Beverly also had a brand-new outfit on that day and had lipstick on, which I have never seen her wear! She also had some beautiful pearls on. She was clearly looking forward to the day!” Tea party. Photo credit: Lina Perez

Perez teared up as she shared, “My first thoughts when I received the message was just more of a feeling of overwhelming love and it instantly brought me to tears. It was the purest form of love in that message and the intention behind it. I had no idea what the set looked like and didn’t care because it wasn’t about the china, too. It was the fact that she chose me to carry on her most cherished and treasured possession—which is the highest regard/thought that I can think of.

Chosen family

Perez shares that Ooley wasn’t able to have children, so she truly feels like they’re related. “She gives away so much of her stuff to her friends, but has held onto her china for so long because she loved it so much. So for her to choose me for it was the absolute most heartwarming thing. Beverly was unable to have children and no longer has any family. She refers to my mom (her best friend) as her little sister. They met in 2013 and have been friends for over a decade.”

Perez’s mom and Ooley have an incredibly tight-knit bond, despite a slight age difference. “They really are just the best of friends and are so lucky to have each other. They look out for each other and have the friendship most people hope to find once in their life. They would do anything for each other and take the best care of each other.”

For Perez, this is a true inspiration of community love and care. “They are a great example of how we should all be looking out for each other and taking care of each other, mutually. I tell my husband all the time that I think we all tend to assume that everyone has someone. Someone they can turn to, count on, someone that will take care of them when they need it, bring them soup when they’re sick, etc., but it’s not always the case. My mom has taught me that well and she embodies that care and love for people like I’ve never seen. Food tends to be the way we show our love and care, and it’s most certainly a universal language!

Putting the china to good use

And as for that china set? “Since I just got it recently, I have used it just the one time for her tea party! Since she opened her hutches and cabinets to me and told me to please take whatever I loved, I also received many other beautiful treasures from Beverly, including many crystal and glass pieces. So I made sure to set the table with all of the beautiful treasures that she hasn’t used in decades. I made the invitations, calling it ‘Beverly and Margaret’s tea party.’ She was really touched and loved it, and she lit up when she saw the table, instantly recognizing all of her things.”