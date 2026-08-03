92-year-old granddad makes a sandwich miners used to eat to last all day. People are awed.

Back when working in mines was a common profession, miners had to come up with meals that would carry them through a long, grueling day of physical labor. Thanks to a 92-year-old British granddad, known simply as Grandad Joe on TikTok, people are getting a taste of what UK miners ate back in the day.

And it’s…well, it’s something. You really just have to see for yourself.

Corned beef, eggs, tomatoes and…what the heck is that?

Grandad Joe starts with two slices of bread, on which he smears an impressive amount of butter. Next, he gives us all a lesson in emptying a meat can by poking a hole in the unopened end and blowing out the corned beef in one solid chunk.

On one slice of bread, he spreads out the corned beef evenly. Next come sliced hard-boiled eggs, followed by a hearty layer of pickled red onions and some thickly sliced tomatoes. On the other slice of bread, he lays on a thin layer of spicy mustard. Finally, he adds a thick layer of Branston pickle, a sweet, spicy, and tangy chutney made with diced root vegetables, popular in the U.K.

After a generous sprinkle of salt, Grandad puts the sandwich together, slices it in half, and shows his 9 million followers the cross-section. People’s reactions are a mix of admiration and humor-filled horror.

The question of flatulence

British audiences may not have the same eyebrow-furrow that Americans do while witnessing this sandwich concoction get made. Perhaps we don’t do as much with pickled vegetables. Or maybe we’re not used to seeing hard-boiled eggs on a sandwich with so many other things.

Either way, some of the comments voiced concern for the digestive tracts (and the coworkers) of the miners who ate these:

“If that doesn’t blow out the backside of a pair of drawers I don’t know what will.”

“I bet that makes a mean fart.”

“The farts in those mines must’ve been nuclear.”

“The canary in the mine didn’t stand a chance.”

Some people said they think the sandwich looks delicious. However, most people just loved watching Grandad Joe take so much joy in making it. The way he looks up at the camera with his big, happy grin with every step? So endearing.

It’s actually called a ‘miner’s mix’ sandwich

The Backyard Chef shared the sandwich in a YouTube video, making it nearly exactly like Grandad did. He called it a “miner’s mix” sandwich and said it came from the Northeast of England, the oldest intensive coal-mining region in the country.

“Featuring stotty bread, a soft, thick regional bread, it was filled with simple yet hearty ingredients like ham, corned beef, cheese, and pickles,” The Backyard Chef writes. “These sandwiches were durable, affordable, and easy to carry, often wrapped in cloth or paper. The sturdy fillings—sometimes leftovers—ensured miners had energy-packed meals that could last through the day.”

“Typically packed by wives or mothers, the Miners’ Mix was more than just food; it served as a comforting connection to home,” he continues. “Over time, the sandwich became a symbol of the region’s resilience, hard work, and community spirit.”

Grandad Joe shares lots of old-fashioned recipes

The miner’s mix sandwich isn’t Grandad Joe’s only foray into old-fashioned food. Tons of videos on his TikTok show him making all kinds of traditional meals and desserts.

One thing that’s notable in these cooking demonstrations is how wholly unconcerned with carbs, gluten, saturated fats, or any other modern health consideration they are. Not that there’s anything wrong with health-conscious eating; it’s just a stark contrast when you’re watching someone in their 90s spreading a quarter-inch of butter on white bread.

@grandadjoe1933 I used to make this for my Wife on her birthday and now I cook it often because the smell of it cooking reminds me of her ❤️ #nostalgic #oldfashionedrecipe #heartwarming ♬ Ballerina – Yehezkel Raz

But that’s part of what people find so sweet about Grandad Joe’s videos. He knows what he likes, and he takes great delight in making it. Clearly, he has lived a long life and is doing well for his age, so more power to him and his butter habits. Perhaps we can all take a lesson from Grandad and the joy he gets from simply making food that he loves.

You can follow Grandad Joe on TikTok for more old-timey cooking fun.