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Artist gives Disney’s most beloved characters a modern twist to talk about current issues

“I thought transporting them to our modern world could help us see it through new eyes.”

By

Tod Perry

By

Upworthy Staff

disney, disney nostalgia, cartoons, illustrations, economy, disney character,s instagram
Photo credit: via Tom Ward / InstagramAriel with two mermaid tails due to ocean pollution.

Back in 2017, Artist Tom Ward used his incredible illustration techniques to give new perspective on modern life through popular Disney characters. He told The Metro. “Disney characters are so iconic that I thought transporting them to our modern world could help us see it through new eyes.”

Wanting to bring to life “the times we live in and communicate topical issues in a relatable way,” Tom created his “Alt Disney” series, His approach resonated then and it continues to resonate now. Since the release of his “Alt Disney” series, conversations about smartphone addiction, environmental harm, animal welfare and digital distraction have only intensified.

What initially felt like playful exaggerations now arguably read as predicted realities in a culture shaped by constant online engagement and ongoing environmental concern. Prince Charming and Pinocchio are absorbed by their phones. Ariel is surrounded by pollution, and Simba and Baloo have been mistreated by humans.

Not every image was so bleak

Still, there were a few bright spots, such as LeFou from “Beauty and the Beast” finally coming out and his crush, Gaston, appearing to be pretty accepting of the revelation.

 

Ward believed that his illustration of Arthur from “The Sword in the Stone” made a particularly strong point. “I also think the message of Arthur from The Sword in the Stone sitting on his phone has some resonance today,” he said. “He’s too engrossed in his phone to experience other opportunities and realize his true potential in life.” Today this image feels even more relevant as conversations around digital wellness and overstimulation have moved into the mainstream.

 

Disney has changed since then too

Since 2017 Disney itself has undergone notable shifts in the way it engages with modern audiences. The company has introduced more diverse storytelling and has begun addressing themes that reflect changing cultural values. In this context Ward’s series functions almost like an early artistic commentary on the directions the studio would later begin to explore.

His work also fits within a broader trend of remix culture in which artists use iconic imagery to examine contemporary life. For more than a decade creators have reimagined nostalgic characters in order to comment on climate anxiety, technology, identity and social responsibility. Ward’s pieces stand out because nearly everyone recognizes Disney characters, which makes the commentary instantly accessible.

Looking back on it years later

Revisiting these illustrations today offers a slightly different experience than it did eight years ago. The images now carry the weight of everything that has happened in the world since 2017. A global pandemic, increased digital dependence and rising climate awareness all shape how viewers interpret the drawings. What once felt like satire now feels closer to real life which strengthens the social critique at the center of the series. And in that way, Ward’s work remains as relevant as ever, serving both as nostalgia and as a reminder of the world we have created.

You can see more of Ward’s work on Instagram.

This article originally appeared eight years ago.

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