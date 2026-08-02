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A guy revealed the 12 simple things that make men happy and it’s 100% accurate

If it’s not a dog, a buddy, a beer, and a cool stick, we don’t want it.

By

Evan Porter

By

Upworthy Staff

men, happiness, funny, humor, guys
Photo credit: Nolan Reid / TikTok(L) A man drives his car; (R) A man stares into a lake

Minimalism is on the rise, not just in design and architecture, but in the way people live their lives. Having fewer things, sporting simpler styles, and enjoying the fundamental good things in life is cool now. Regular people who aren’t influencers post fewer updates to social media. The world is just so loud and chaotic, more people are getting satisfaction out of just… chilling out and existing.

There’s an old joke/meme that goes something like this: “Guys literally only want one thing and it’s disgusting.” Its used to imply, obviously, that men are shallow and crude creatures. TikTok creator and simple-life advocate Nolan Reid, however, has a different idea of what men really want.

Not your typical guy influencer

Nolan recently made a video about “Little things in life that make men happy.”

The hilarious list includes:

  • A fridge full of beer.
  • Drinking said beer in the garage. With your dog. And a good buddy.
  • Finding a cool stick.
  • Kicking a rock.
  • Staring at water.
  • Dropping rocks into said water.

As a fellow man, I would say: Yeah. That pretty much covers it.

It really doesn’t take much! Watch Nolan’s full video to see the rest, and just appreciate how much joy and satisfaction he gets from these simple things.

It turns out he is not alone

People loved Nolan’s list, so much so that they began adding their own ideas of “simple things men love.” The video racked up hundreds of thousands of views across TikTok and Instagram.

One commenter wrote, “He just described my whole personality.” Another added, “This guy gets it.”

Others chimed in with their own additions to the list, like staring at a fire for hours or just peace and quiet.

But most of the nearly 200 comments were just people chiming in to say one thing:

“Hell yeah.”

Finally, someone who understands us! The video was such a hit that Reid put out two sequels where he added things like skipping rocks, throwing a thumbs up in a photo, or making something from scratch. “A dog” seems to make an appearance in every single video, and for good reason: Dogs make guys happy!

Nolan’s ultra-relaxed vision of “masculinity” is honestly so refreshing.

A refreshing break from toxic masculinity

Men on social media are usually bombarded with the Andrew Tates and Jordan Petersons of the world: influencers who constantly berate us to make more money, lose weight and add muscle, sleep with more women, take charge, and relentlessly self-improve.

I like Nolan’s much chiller idea of masculinity. It reminds me of being a kid: taking pleasure in the simple things, not racing to be anywhere, not trying to impress anyone or prove anything. And I love that all the things listed are timeless. They were enjoyed by men, and all people, in the 50s, in the 90s, and they’ll be enjoyed by people 50 years from now, too.

Nolan’s entire account is a breath of fresh air, an antidote to hustle culture. His videos find joy in:

  • Breaking down cardboard boxes
  • Driving at sunset
  • Going fishing
  • Throwing a frisbee
  • Wearing t-shirts

A daily visit to his page is almost like a meditation. I highly recommend giving him a follow to add a little counterprogramming to your social media feed.

Why he started making these videos

Nolan says in another recent video that he started making TikToks and Instagram reels just for fun, but discovered along the way that he was really passionate about the message.

“I never thought that my simple living and love for little things would resonate with so many of you.”

He said he hopes to inspire people to “take a step back and enjoy the good simple things in life.” And now, I suddenly have the urge to go chuck a rock into a river, so I would say: Mission Accomplished!

This article originally appeared last year. It has been updated.

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