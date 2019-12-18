Someone asked Millennials why they always joke about dying and the answers were pretty serious

Tod Perry
12.18.19

Every generation has its own sense of humor. Older generations just don't get it and the younger ones just can't understand it.

Generation X had a love of irony. In the '90s, they wore old T-Shirts of bands they didn't like and laughed at obscure references in music and films. "Pulp Fiction," anybody?

Millennials are a much more sincere group with a shared love of the absurd. Shows like "Rick and Morty" and "The Eric Andre Show" are great examples.

The Washington Post tried to address the issue in 2017 and found that Millennial humor is rooted in a sense of pointless dread.

"... that as the economic climate has delayed milestones such as marriage, kids and home ownership, and external sources of meaning such as religion have faded away, life has started to feel unpleasantly rootless, something that is being reflected in a stranger, more chaotic form of comedy."

One way this is expressed is through memes where Millenials wish for their own death.

Reddit user here_for_the_dog doesn't understand Millennial death memes so they asked the online forum r/OutOftheLoop.

"I rarely understand references in obscure memes," they wrote. "I definitely don't understand where all this about Millennials wanting to die came from. Like is this some stupid attention seeking trend? Is it a real issue that needs to be addressed? Or was it just a poorly constructed joke that is getting out of hand?

The responses provided a thorough explanation of why Millennials joke about awaiting the sweet embrace of death. The big takeaway is that the jokes are rooted in serious problems they deeply care about.

The first poster did a great job of encapsulating the Millennial mindset.

Card


Humor is a great coping mechanism.


Card

Card

RELATED: There's a reason most millennials can't afford to buy a house. And it's not avocado toast.


Economic uncertainty is a big part of it.


Card

Card

Card


Climate change.


Card


Burn out is a big part of it.


Card


Because the 2010s suck.


Card


It feels like something is missing.


Card


Morrissey nailed it right on the head.


Card


One person thought they'd share a little advice on happiness to cheer Millenials up.


Card

RELATED: Someone asked Twitter, 'What's the most Gen X thing you ever did?' and the responses were awesome

After the post went virral, the original poster responded with a sorry/not sorry.

" ... mostly it sounds like a general frustration at being underprepared and then under appreciated for getting it done despite the odds and thank god for the internet because it is the only place I feel heard and understood that I can still afford to visit and vent."

millenial death memes reddit millenials morbind humor gen x humor millenial jokes comedy central millenials joke about death
popular

Jewish woman explains why damaging a Torah isn't just anti-Semitic—it's a historic tragedy

Paige Leitman/Facebook

On December 15, 2019, a man broke into the Nessah Synagogue in Beverly Hills, CA in the middle of the night and vandalized it. Furniture was overturned, brochures and other papers were strewn about, prayer books and prayer shawls were destroyed, and parts of the sacred Torah scrolls were tossed on the ground.

The vandal has not been caught, but the incident is being investigated as a hate crime.

Keep Reading Show less
jewish synagogue antisemitism vandalism religion judaism
Culture

Kumail Nanjiani opened up about the work it took to get fit, because men also have impossible beauty standards

upload.wikimedia.org

Hollywood has long put unrealistic body expectations on women, especially when it comes to pressure to be thin. However, men also deal with unrealistic expectations. As Hollywood produces superhero movie after superhero movie, men are exposed to bulky bodies like Thor's (who's literally a god). Yet, few physiques come with a "don't try this at home" disclaimer. Kumail Nanjiani recently posted a photo of his ripped body on Instagram, acknowledging the work it took to get there. Nanjiani is starring as Kingo in Marvel movie The Eternals, hence the suddenly cut abs.

"I never thought I'd be one of those people who would post a thirsty shirtless, but I've worked way too hard for way too long so here we are. You either die a hero, or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain," Nanjiani wrote on Instagram. "I found out a year ago I was going to be in Marvel's Eternals and decided I wanted to transform how I looked."

Keep Reading Show less
beauty standards body image kumail nanjiani
Badge
No Kid Hungry + Grubhub
No Kid Hungry + Grubhub

11 million children in the US live in food insecure homes, so this new partnership is helping bring meals to schools

No Kid Hungry

Imagine trying to focus while hungry. It's challenging, right? Your stomach continuously rumbles, resembling a thunderous freight train, therefore causing a physical discomfort you wish would cease. You probably rummage through your fridge for a solution, settling on leftover Chinese from the night before or ordering delivery from your favorite spot.

An easy fix for a simple problem.

Now imagine you're a kindergartner, trying to focus on your schoolwork while hungry. Only, instead of having the option to grab a quick snack from your lunchbox, you're forced to endure the hunger because your family can't afford something to eat. Unfortunately, due to growing poverty and hunger rates within the U.S., that is the reality one in seven children in the U.S. face.

No Kid Hungry

More than 11 million children in the United States live in "food insecure" homes, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). This means those households don't have enough food for every family member to lead a healthy life.

Keep Reading Show less
True

Viral stories show how 'fatphobia' has life-and-death consequences— even for babies and kids

Dadmin/Facebook, Evette Dionne/Twitter

Many people who carry extra weight on their bodies have stories to tell about problematic medical care. Maybe a medical issue was overlooked because of their weight. Perhaps a doctor prescribed losing weight as a solution to an issue that had nothing to do with being fat.

In our society, fat is looked upon as a health hazard at best and a character flaw at worst. While evidence does point to obesity being a health risk factor, judgments about other people's extra pounds go far beyond concerns over health. Companies make billions of dollars off of perpetuating society's obsession with thinness, from diet pills to weight loss programs to plastic surgery, and fat jokes seem to be the final frontier of socially acceptable cruelty and marginalization.

Keep Reading Show less
popular