Pop Culture

Comedian's video of her acting out the weird things in life we consider normal is a viral sensation

You'll never look at birthday parties the same way again.

sophie craig, comedy, facebook watch, strange planet
Sophie Craig/Facebook

Why do we do the things we do?

Humaning is a strange thing. Like, if aliens really were to come down and ask us to explain some of our everyday activities, they would probably shake their heads in disbelief. All seven of them.

If there’s any doubt to this, just take a look at comedian Sophie Craig’s hilarious video making the rounds on social media, where she brilliantly points out the utter absurdity of things humanity considered completely ‘normal’…all by candidly narrating the bizarre thought process behind them.

No mundane activity is spared—from lighting candles (aka starting “lots of little fires around my house because that will make it look very pretty”) to watching television (otherwise known as “that time of the day again where we watch the big square thing in our living room and watch people pretending to be other people”).

Nothing is spared, from beauty rituals to parties, home decor, pets, social media, even singing. Suddenly, it becomes glaringly obvious how so much of what we do in society is completely arbitrary. And if you look at this closely, definitely NOT normal.

Plus, the comedy is heightened ten fold by Craig’s charming accent and unending smile.

Watch:

100 percent accurate, right? And funny to boot.

Craig’s video has been viewed a whopping 7.4 million times, with literally thousands of comments from folks who couldn't’ help but agree that many normal human things actually make zero sense.

Many even chimed in with their own examples:

“I’m just going to press this little heart here to show that I liked this video, and also a comment saying the same thing.”

“When doing makeup: 'I'm just going to use this liquid that vaguely looks like my skin colour to cover up any natural redness in my cheeks so I can then put red powder over the top of the liquid so it looks like my cheeks are red.'”

“I’m going to plant green plants known as grass, but then I don’t want it to grow too tall so I’ll cut it every week, but also water it to help it grow because it must be bright green, not brown and definitely not yellow. I will apply fertilizer if is not growing well, but also still cut it every week. And of course, it must be only plants I’ve decided to call grass…not other very similar plants that I’ve chosen to call weeds, even if they are bright green.”

Moral of the story: existence is absurd. And maybe the best thing we can do as a society is to remind ourselves of that once in a while. Or have funny people do it for us.

