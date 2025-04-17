Couple asked who ate more of their shared cookie. They got more than 50,000 responses.
“This isn’t a cookie anymore, it’s a math problem with emotional consequences.”
We all know that being in a relationship means having…er…getting to share everything with our partners, including sweet treats. However, just how much to share isn’t always straightforward.
After all, was this yummy snack designated for either of the two significant others, like a birthday cake situation? Who brought it home? How much does each person like this treat? Who got most of it the last time? These are all factors that could make splitting it 50/50 not all that fair in the long run.
One wife found herself in a bit of a dessert dilemma and sought the advice of strangers online to determine whether or not she ate more than her fair share of a cookie, as her husband accused.
Admitting that she cut the cookie horribly—her love of crunchy edges may or may not have gotten her “carried away”—the wife shared a picture that contained a red outline of the full cookie, with a cross in the middle, and the chocolate chip triangle that was left after she cut into it.
I cut it horribly and now my husband says I ate more than half of the cookie - how much did I really eat?
While this was clearly a very wholesome debate, folks (nearly 60K folks, to be exact) took this cookie quandary incredibly seriously.
"This isn't a cookie anymore, it's a math problem with emotional consequences. Would you agree?" one person wrote.
Tons of folks shared screenshots of their own calculation, moving pieces around to get as “accurate” as possible. One person (dubbed a 'professional cookie measurer' by the readers) even used Photoshop to retrace the shape and wrote code to compare the pixels of instant cookie to eaten cookie. That’s the Internet put to good use.
People generally agree that the wife ate somewhere between 45-48% of the cookie. So, not quite a full half, but very, very close to crossing the line. However, a few thought there were other ways of avoiding the issue.
"For the love of God, next time, either: A) PROPERLY cut the damn cookie in half, not like a maniac or B) get more than two damn cookies.” (Though I’d argue that they’d still run into this problem with the last shared cookie, no matter how many they got).
“Just eat the rest of the cookie.”
“Eat the rest of the cookie and just gaslight him ‘huh? what cookie? There was no cookie, what are you talking about?’"
“The rule of fairness is that one person cuts it in half, the other picks the half they want.”
To this, another person echoed, “Divider-Chooser method is best. One person cuts. The other picks first. This makes the cut person more honest with making a 50/50 split. The other person gets to pick first in case they feel one side is better than the other.”
And then there were the comments that fell int a category of their own for humor alone:
“You ate a Pac-Man worth.”
“Nice Try Mrs Henderson! I STILL refuse to use geometry in my day-to-day life!”
“What kind of psychopath cuts a sharing cookie this way?”
In relationships, fights over really insignificant things can indicate larger underlying issues of not feeling understood or appreciated. Other times, partners are simply having fun. When your only “fight” is over precise cookie measurements, you’re doing pretty well.