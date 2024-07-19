Millennials predict what other things they will witness in their lifetime
From AI therapists to widespread 4-day workweeks, the future holds so many possibilities.
Millennials have witnessed a lot in their time. Some of these events have been positive, like a decrease in the gender pay gap, more LGBTQ rights and sweeping technological advancements that, despite their flaws, do provide unprecedented access to information and resources.
On the other hand, the slew of economic crises, pandemics, natural disasters and tragedies incited by gun violence make it easy to see why this group is labeled “the unluckiest generation.”
And since change continues at an ever increasing rate, who’s to say what life will look like in 50 or even 10 years time?
Recently, someone on Ask Reddit posed the question:
“Millennials, what do you think we're gonna possibly see in our lifetime?”
The general consensus was certainly a mixed bag. Below are some of the answers that stood out.
Many predicted massive, not-so-great shifts as a direct result of global warming and climate change.
Photo of a forest firePhoto credit: Canva
Or as physicistdeluxe put it, “lots of heat and weird weather.”
“I live north of Seattle and have for all my life…Snow would stick around for a few days and we'd have multiple snow days. Now snow dumps once or twice, if that, and is gone by mid-day. Used to go camping before school started and we'd be able to have a campfire. Can't do that anymore as burn bans start in early July. Snow in the mountains all year round. Not anymore.” —Hungrypotato19
A911owner seconded:
“I live in the northeast; I'm convinced we're less than 10 years away from having our first winter where —-we don't get any snow. The last few years have seen very little and it melts quickly. “
Only a slightly brighter note, quite a few expected to see impactful medical advancements, especially thanks to gene therapy.
Finger pointing at futuristic medical hologramPhoto credit: Canva
Fulcrum87 anticipated a “cure for cystic fibrosis” in a couple of decades, while miss_kimba and others counted on “cancers and systemic diseases” being eliminated.
On the same front, UnluckyCustard8130 “guaranteed” that there would be an equal uptick in “designer” babies. While someone else theorized that “AI therapists” would become mainstream.
Meanwhile, someone else just hoped for “universal healthcare including dental 😭.”
Speaking of healthcare, PracticalCows (and others) stated that this generation would witness “our healthcare system collapsing when all the Baby Boomers need end of life care at the same time.”
“This will be what creates the final push for universal healthcare. The only generation who opposes it in large numbers will be the ones who need it most,” said BillionaireGhost.
Millennials agree that the future workplace will also likely continue to change at a rapid pace, and in a way that provides more work-life balance.
Photo of a group of coworkers with laptopsPhoto credit: Canva
“With luck, widespread adoption of the 4-day work week,” declared Certain-Mongoose6323.
As one commenter pointed out, “there's more benefits for both employee and employer than downsides, enough studies have proven it at this point. And just like with the five day work week, any company that doesn't follow suit will find their labor pool all going to their competitors.”
Especially as the 2024 election looms near, many millennials worry about the future of democracy as we know it.
Group of protestorsPhoto credit: Canva
Jamanuh1776 went so far as to say we “might actually witness the fall of the American Empire.”
_idiot_kid_ added:
“As an American this thought is always in the back of my head. The USA is a really young nation. And it's doing many things completely wrong. When I'm old my birth country may no longer exist. That's a serious fear that I'm not sure older generations ever experienced.”
As far as the economy is concerned, folks are understandably wary.
Man looking at graphPhoto credit: Canva
“I hope I see us all being able to relax, afford a decent house and get married if that’s what we want. I just want to wake up next to someone I like in my own home. I don’t know why this is suddenly some kind of fantasy akin to winning the lottery,” lamented enchiladasundae.
Meanwhile, Jahstin predicted Costco’s famous $1.50 hot dog combo might one day cost $2.
“This here is the scariest one,” one person joked. Honestly, with rising food prices, concern is warranted.
People also expected continued progress in society’s relationship to space travel.
Picture of a rocket in spacePhoto credit: Canva
Southern_Lead_1469 suggested that in 25-35 years space tourism would become “a real thing,” while BlinksTale quipped “The Mars landing will be neat.”
But again, it's not all gloom and doom. The conversation wasn’t without some signature millennial humor.
Match0311 hoped to see “Cereal bags that open and close like a Ziploc bag,” while another joked that “The 5th dentist will finally cave and they’ll all recommend Trident gum.”
“I'm looking forward to those personal assistant robots like in 'Fallout' where they do your laundry and dishes and occasionally kill you,” said nzodd, while Blitz-IMP just wants there to be a “Spice Girls reunion.”
Lastly, one person is holding out for a future where his wife “actually breaks down a cardboard box before throwing it in the recycling bin.” It’s important to hold onto our dreams, no matter how lofty.