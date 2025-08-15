Job candidate accidentally gets emailed 'full rundown' of their interview, and wonders what to do
Do I just pretend I didn’t see the recap and change up my personality for this next meeting?!
So much of job hunting often feels like putting a ton of energy out into the ether. You have no idea if your resume is getting looked at, you never hear back after sending out application after application, and you end up wondering if the job you applied for even really exists. Even if you do make it to an interview, there’s rarely any feedback that comes after it, let alone a job offer.
Well, one job candidate did receive some post-interview feedback—albeit by accident—and it raised a dilemma about what to do next.
On Reddit, the candidate explained that after logging off of a Zoom interview, which they thought went pretty well, they noticed that the company they applied to unwittingly sent them not only a full rundown on the interview (including their thoughts on the job candidate), but a to-do list for the week as well.
Much to their surprise, the company wrote that the OP “lacked energy” and was “more subdued” than other candidates.
“I suppose it’s not the worst feedback but it sucks to hear I don’t have this “energy” they’re looking for. I’m always super calm in interviews and generally laid back, so I wonder if I just need to kick it up a notch?!” they wrote.
In a “spicy update,” this person gave even more context alongside a surprising discovery: they noticed that there was also a video of their conversation. In it, the executive director actually commended this person for their "chillness." The other newly hired director, however, was the one that remarked that the OP’s communication skills "felt like pulling teeth." Only then did the executive director have a change of heart, saying their "energy was muted."
Then there was talk of which restaurant to eat at for a team dinner, and the difficulties of getting a dog sitter. Wow.
To make matters more complicated, this person was still invited to an in-person interview, which left them wondering, “Do I just pretend I didn’t see the recap and change up my personality for this next meeting?! Has anyone else accidentally received feedback after an interview?”
Turns out, similar situations have happened to several people.
"This actually happened to me a couple of months ago. I was the only woman among three men interviewing for the same role. An interviewer accidentally sent me all our feedback. It was interesting to catch his bias because what he criticized me for, he praised in another candidate. It was a blessing in disguise because I thought I was coming across as thoughtful and measured, but his comments were that I was 'meek.' Where I was 'hesitant,' the other candidate 'put thought into it.’ Mind you, this guy didn’t ask any questions and said he knew nothing about the job. It was on me to ask him questions, and he was going to judge based on that. WTF. I was (and am) annoyed by it, but it was an interesting lesson."
"This happened to a friend of mine in 2021. I said, consider it free career advice. He did, addressed the points, and landed a better job."
"I’ve had this happen to me. They put me on hold on Zoom and started chatting with each other about me in the chat box. They didn’t exclude me from it, so I saw everything. Luckily, it was all good things, but I didn’t like the unprofessionalism in that."
"This happened to me once! The feedback was generally very positive, but there were some technical questions I stumbled a bit on. I knew I did this during the interview, too, so it was a fairly good representation of how I thought I did. I did take a job there, and they definitely knew they accidentally sent it (and were mortified)! I brought it up regularly in good fun and likely during the in-person interview because that’s who I am."
For some, the “feedback” they got was even more outrageous than noting lackluster energy.
"This happened to me once, but the feedback was, 'She seems great, but has a HUGE gap in her teeth.' I can confirm I do have a gap in my front teeth, but it's similar to Madonna's. It was so bizarre. I sent a very snarky response back telling them that they should contact HR about a course in professionalism and asked to be withdrawn from the application process."
"I know someone who was immediately fired for accidentally sharing a notes document on interview candidates that had details about age relative to the other candidates. The candidate saw that the note about them said something like 'older.' They sued the company and won."
By and large, people suggested that the OP definitely use the information to their advantage, but advise against trying to get in with a company that would make such egregious offenses.
That said, the OP ended up getting their “dream job” before that second interview, so it’s probably all a dodged bullet.