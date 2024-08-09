Gen Zers share 17 of their biggest 'Boomer' complaints that a lot of us secretly agree with
Does anybody like QR code menus?
Even though there is a considerable age gap between Gen Zers (those aged 12 to 27) and Baby Boomers (60 to 70), the younger generation admits that they share many complaints with the older generation.
A recent Reddit post by a user named bangbangskeetskeet23 asked Gen Zers, “What’s the most Boomer complaint you have?” and many of them shared that they don’t like how technology has taken over every aspect of their lives. They also feel that common human decency has gone out the window in many ways.
What’s interesting about the Gen Zers’ admissions is they were born in the Internet era and most of them can’t remember a time without smartphones. But even though they are digital-age natives, they can’t help but feel uneasy about how big tech has taken over our lives.
One wonders if they’ll be the last generation to share that sentiment.
Here are 17 of the most Boomer complaints shared by Gen Z.
1. No more QR code menus
"I hate QR code menus. Give me the damn plastic-covered menu that hasn’t seen a Clorox wipe in years."
"It's just annoying because your phone might die, or you have kids and they might not have phones, or you might have parents and they might not have phones. Or you don't want to go out to eat and be staring at your phones."
2. Computerized cars
"I hate tech in cars. With a passion. I want a hand break. I want levers and dials and buttons with physical feedback."
"When those touch buttons break, it’s so expensive to fix and it’s getting harder to work on cars unless you go to a dealer and they way overcharge."
3. They don't make things like they used to
"I was just talking to my fiancé about this! Recently, a refrigerator from the 1940s was found abandoned in a Texas field. Someone picked it up and brought it home, plugged it in without fixing anything and it still worked like brand new. Someone stitched the TikTok and said that we would never have a product like that again. Everything now is designed to break, so you have to go spend more money with that specific company."
4. Kids need boredom
"Young people these days can't seem to sit down, shut up, and enjoy the moment; it's always Go! Go! Go! I blame smartphones and the virtually unrestricted access to the internet. Seriously, chill out, breathe, and just sit. Don't pull out your phone, just sit, relax, and observe; the world ain't goin' nowhere."
5. People are too sensitive
"Yes, it's great that we're becoming less tolerant of prejudice, but there are a**holes everywhere. You need to be able to build up some resilience for your own sake."
"Being a victim is not cool, it makes you look helpless. Being self-reliant is cool."
6. "What's your Insta?"
"Everyone you meet asks for your social media profile. I don’t have any. You wanna talk to me, here’s my number."
7. Get off your phone
"Why is everyone always on their phones? When I see friend groups all sitting around on their phones instead of talking to each other it's depressing. Having phones banned at schools is actually not a bad idea. Kids are glued to their screens all day and then complain they have bad social skills or no friends, which is just... come on now. And I'm no extrovert myself but at least make an effort."
"Went to a bach party recently with a bunch of girls I knew from college that i hadnt seen in a few years. I swear, the whole time, they were either planning content, making content, or posting content. It was bizarre. It felt like we were just presenting the image of having fun rather than actually just having it. Half the time i spent drinking in silence in a circle while everyone stared at their phone in matching pink t shirts telling esch other how many likes the most recent TikTok they posted had received. It was like a black mirror episode."
8. iPads are frying your brain
"Kids are being so messed up by unrestricted internet access. The iPads are deep frying their brains before they even get a chance to use them. I keep seeing videos and comments from teachers about how poorly students are doing, kids can’t even read, think critically, and are just being pushed through to the next grade even if they fail. I’m so worried for the future when these kids grow up and are let loose on the rest of us."
9. Loud background music
"Why the hell is background music in restaurants and stores so goddamn loud. Looking at you Chipotle."
"There’s a reason for this. The louder it is, the faster people eat and leave. The faster this happens, the more money they make."
10. Pick up your phone
"How people absolutely refuse to pick up their phones. Believe me, I’m a 99% text me kinda of guy. But there are certain times like when my car is on fire and I need you to pick up your phone and people still refuse to."
11. Can I speak with a human?
"Why does it take me 30 minutes and press 20 buttons to get a real human on the phone."
"Companies consider employees to be a tax. They avoid them at all costs. They'll spend 100x a salary for technology to avoid a human--yet they expect everyone to be able to purchase their products. We're doomed."
12. Everything requires an app
"I hate that you need an app for everything. Don’t get me wrong, I love apps. I couldn’t get through my day without Spotify, YouTube, my banking apps, etc. but when f**kers like McDonald’s want me to get an app just so I can get menu items at their normal prices, they can f**k right off."
13. What happened to grocery baggers?
"The people don’t bag our groceries at the grocery store anymore and they will start scanning the next persons groceries before we’re even halfway done getting ours together, suddenly we’re feeling rushed to death and the next persons groceries are lumped in a pile with ours on a small space. pisses me right off."
14. The broccoli haircut
"I’m sorry but that broccoli haircut is just awful."
15. Today's music is terrible
"I don't like the current music (from like around 2020 to today)."
16. Bring back respect
"There’s no more honor or respect in our society anymore. I try to be as nice and positive as I can to people around me and I want to help people and make people's lives better but it just doesn’t feel like you can do that anymore. It’s like if I’m driving and see someone stuck on the side of the road I want to help them but it’s like there’s a 50/50 chance I either get robbed or they freak out thinking I’m going to hurt them or something since it’s almost unheard of that people just help each other."
17. More dress codes
"School dress codes are necessary and we should call out underage and barely legal kids for dressing in inherently sexual clothing as dressing inappropriately, as well as young people wearing their literal pajamas in public. I’m sorry if I were a male teacher and my students were wearing Daisy Dukes shorts and sports bras by themselves, I would be uncomfortable. It is a child wearing clothing that is extremely revealing even for adults. School dress codes are about teaching kids how to dress in public. As my mom would say: 'Too many kids out here are dressing like ragamuffins.'"