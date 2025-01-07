upworthy
Girlfriend boots guy off Spotify each day, and he's cool with it for an adorable reason

Seeing her morning playlists became a form of connection

A couple stream audio through a pair of shared headphones.
Photo by Wesley Tingey on Unsplash
grayscale photo of man and woman leaning on vehicle

Sharing digital music with your partner or spouse can be a tricky business—just ask my wife, who (rightly) doesn’t appreciate when I abruptly change the song we’re blasting in the car. But in the case of one 20-something couple, an act of cooperative streaming is adorable enough to make you rethink your life choices.

Redditor Monhemus1 shared his tale in a post titled "My Girlfriend kicks me off my Spotify account every morning. I couldn’t be happier." At the time of his initial post (nearly three years ago), they both liked listening to music in the morning. The only issue: Their schedules weren’t perfectly aligned. "My day starts off much sooner than hers does," he wrote. "I’m usually about to the office by 6:30 a.m., which is about when she starts waking up. I’m one of the first people in the office, so I always put headphones on and listen to music as I start my day."

After about 15 minutes, his girlfriend would use that same Spotify account via Google Home, which notified Monhemus1 that the output device had changed. After she finished her morning playlist, he’d get his account back.

a laptop computer sitting on top of a bed Photo by Thibault Penin on Unsplash

Instead of being an inconvenience, this brief streaming hiatus became valuable for multiple reasons.

"I’m sure that she has no idea that she's participating in this little routine, and I have no intentions of telling her," he wrote. "Sure, it'd be easy to swap it to her account, but I love to know that she's awake and starting her day listening to her favorite songs. Another benefit of this is that I know what her current favorite songs are, so when we get in the car together or we're just sitting around, I know what songs will spark joy. Some days I think she's [on to] me. We’re both very happy together, and I plan on proposing here in a few weeks. I’m excited to spend the rest of my life with her."

After the post went viral on Reddit—earning 32,000 upvotes and almost 800 comments as of this writing— Monhemus1 shared some follow-ups, further elevating that uplifting slice-of-life story. "I PROPOSED TODAY!" he wrote, teasing their wedding planning. All of us at Upworthy hope the ceremony went well—and that they’re still madly in love and sharing that Spotify account. (We reached out via Reddit for an update, but we didn’t hear back by press time.)

But we have a good feeling about it. As Monhemus1 wisely noted in his initial post, "Love isn't some grand gesture, I've learned it's just a lot of little things that add up." A solid reminder to be more considerate with my car-streaming habits.

While we don’t know what music they were streaming, that bit of info could be helpful in analyzing romantic compatibility. According to a survey conducted by ticket retailer TickPick, “Only 2% of couples survived [a relationship] when each person had completely different music tastes. Moreover, couples who enjoyed music together saw improvements in their relationship satisfaction, emotional connection, and even communication.”

