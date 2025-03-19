Millennials are revealing their 'retirement plans' with perfectly dark humor
They're known for their self-deprecating humor and didn't disappoint.
If there’s one thing millennials are known for, it’s their self deprecating, nihilistic humor. Usually pointing to how they weren’t exactly set up for success in life, especially when it comes to being able to afford a home, pay off student loan debt, or even get a job in the field they racked up debt for in the first place.
Basically, add three parts depression and anxiety, then top it off with obscure Disney references, and you’ve got the formula down pat. So it’s no wonder that when someone online asked millennials what their “plans” were for retirement, they went dark, and fast.
Below are some of our favorites:
Obviously, there were a few jabs about never being able to retire in the first place.
Make sure you've accrued enough PTO for that funeral! Photo credit: Canva
“I'm hoping to get off work in time to attend my funeral”
“Literally my retirement age will probably be 10 years after I die. My body will be used to prop open a door by the government”
“Die at my job… Ill keel over mopping one day and that will be that. My job will be filled by that afternoon.”
“I did some financial planning and determined I can retire by the time I am 97 and can live for 11 minutes on my savings.”
A few came up with some…er…creative ways to live out their golden years.
“Maybe federal prison?”
I mean, threes square meals a day…Photo credit: Canva
“Gonna listen to some Portishead while I have a sand shower at the indentured service prison camp while I daydream about increased water rations.”
“I figure there are at least three big economic busts between now and then, so I’m planning to die in a nude beach bl*w j*b jet ski shootout.”
“Live longer than everyone else in the family, inherit their stuff, retire five minutes before I die.”
"Save a lot, die before retirement, will my retirement savings to my kids so they have a chance."
“Find a nice commune and go die in the woods like a house cat.”
“The cliff scene in Midsommar.”
“Cats! Cats Cats Cats Cats Cats Cats Cats”
And then, there was perhaps the most millennial response of all:
“I try not to have dreams.”
And, arguably, this gallows humor is justified, considering that, compared to both older Gen Xers/Boomers and young Gen Zers, prospects don’t generally look as promising. There are many reasons for this, including shift away from pensions toward 401(k) plans and high student debt burdens.
Still, there are reasons for millennials to be optimistic. Many employers automatically offer a matching contribution to a 401K plan. Alternatively, those without 401 K plans can set aside funds through an IRA (even $10-$20 a month can make a difference).
In fact, one savvy millennial in the above thread seems to have that strategy down:
“Maxing out my Roth IRA, nearly maxing my company's traditional 401k. Should be all good by 60 then I can do whatever I want. SS would be a nice bonus, but I'm not counting on it.”
Saving, like any other skill, can be learned. Photo credit: Canva
There’s also something to be said about gaining extra income with a side hustle…though you’d be hard pressed to meet a millennial without 17 of those.
Bottom line: millennials can joke all we want, but 20-30 years can go by in the blink of an eye. We might not be equipped with the tools we thought we’d receive to succeed, and yes, times are scary and uncertain, but there are options out there. So throw on a nostalgic cartoon, and get to saving.