Quadriplegic man shows off his custom Hoyer lift truck that helps him run lawn care business

Many consider mowing the lawn to be a tedious, if not painful, chore. But for quadriplegic lawn care entrepreneur Ben Medley, it’s become an outlet to share his story of resilience and perseverance.

Chase Stetson, known as That Lawn Dude on Instagram, introduced his followers to Medley’s moving story in a post highlighting his custom Hoyer lift system. Mounted in the back of his pickup truck, the lift helps move him from his wheelchair into his lawn mower.

“I know there’s a lot of limitations. It’s hard every day, but you just push on through and make the best of it,” Medley says in the video.

Medley’s story

Stetson introduces Medley, noting the two met at a local Mexican restaurant in Kentucky and connected over their mutual lawn care businesses. Medley explained that he has had his business for nearly 25 years.

His life changed, however, following a diving accident in a swimming pool in July 2005, when Medley broke two vertebrae in his neck.

He shares in the video, “On my one-year wedding anniversary, [we were] having a party at my parents’ house while they were out of town. [I] dove in a swimming pool and I broke my neck,” he says.

How the Hoyer lift works

In the video, Medley is seen sitting in the driver’s seat of his big white pickup truck. He explains that his chair takes him out of the truck and into his wheelchair that is simultaneously being removed from his truck bed thanks to the lift machine.

Medley uses it “15 times a day,” he explains. “This is the way I get on my rig. It’s a little bit slower than most people, but it keeps me going.”

“I don’t have hand function. I’m bending my hand to make it work,” Medley says, pointing out how he uses a remote to lift the wheelchair from his truck bed. “Once I get in my chair, I’m gonna hop onto a Hoyer sling—and basically it’s like having a hospital lift built onto my trailer.”

Medley is then lifted onto his mower. He notes that his rig also has a hydraulic deck.

Medley inspires others

Stetson gave his props to Medley. “You’re out here still cutting grass. You figured out a way to rig up the machine on the trailer, and still make it happen,” he said.

Many on Instagram shared how Medley’s determination impacted them in the comments:

“As a disabled wheelchair blind person myself, I say… YES YES YES!!! I try so hard to keep moving and finding ways to do things. And what people don’t know is that equipment and setup was expensive!!! Yet you still did it!!! So proud! Keep on keeping on.”

“The things people think you lose when you’re in a wheelchair are just the tip of the iceberg. Shoutout to this dude we have different spinal cord injuries, but trust me when I say this dude is a warrior for getting after it nothing but respect 💪🏼🙏🏼🫡.”

“This is super inspiring – a true American hero. Many folks would be sitting home drawing disability. God bless you, Man.”

“So many people have so many excuses. Keep killing it Ben. Super inspiring!!!”

“Brother this is amazing! Thank you for shining light on someone who doesn’t believe in ‘impossible’!”