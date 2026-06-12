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Kansas preteen is on a mission to cut 50 lawns for free this summer to help those in need

Raising Men & Women Lawn Care Service provides free lawn care to the elderly, disabled, single parents, and veterans.

By

Emily Shiffer

mowing the lawn, mowing lawn, lawn mower,
Photo credit: Instagram/@rodneysmithjrBrayden, 11, from Arkansas City, Kansas, has a goal to mow 50 lawns this summer.

Across the United States, kids are supporting their neighbors in need with free lawn care through the nonprofit organization Raising Men & Women Lawn Care Service. Founded by Rodney Smith Jr., boys and girls ages eight through 17 can sign up in their local communities to provide free lawn mowing and lawn care to the elderly, disabled, single parents, and veterans.

Eleven-year-old Braden of Arkansas City, Kansas, is one of many kids helping his community. Braden is participating in the organization’s 50 Yard Challenge—to mow a total of 50 yards.

The organization provides each kid with sunglasses, ear protection, and a t-shirt. And for every 10 lawns cut, the kids get a new color shirt signifying their new achievement towards 50 lawns.

It’s a system that keeps kids motivated.

“After completing 10 lawns, they receive an orange shirt, while mowing 20 lawns earns them a green shirt,” the organization’s site shares. “Upon reaching the 30, 40, and 50 lawn milestones, they receive a blue, red, and black shirt, respectively.”

Braden’s mowing goal

Despite the hot temperatures and humidity, Braden has been steadily moving closer toward his goal of mowing 50 lawns—and that coveted black t-shirt.

“He’s fairly new to the program but he’s been at it ever since joining,” Smith Jr. tells Upworthy. “He has already reached his 10th lawn. It’s only been two weeks or so.”

Braden continues to show his dedication to his goal.

“He has a great work ethic from what I can tell,” adds Smith Jr. “I believe his parents mentioned he’s aiming to be done by the end of summer and if he’s continues at this rate he will for sure.”

Kids in 50 states mow lawns

Lawn care provided by Raising Men & Women Lawn Care Service participants has reached all 50 states to help their neighbors in need. And each month, over 30,000 lawns are mowed free of charge.

“The challenge and organization continues to grow,” Smith Jr. tells Upworthy. “Over 6,000+ kids that have signed up since 2016.”

Approximately 6,464 kids nationwide have signed up for the 50 Yard Challenge, with the most participants living in Oklahoma, Texas, and Michigan.

During colder months, Raising Men & Women Lawn Care Service shifts to shoveling snow and raking leaves.

People show Braden love

In the comments, many people shared their encouraging words for Braden to complete the 50 Yard Challenge, as well as for the other kids signed up in their communities:

“Braden, you are rocking this! Good for you, young man! You’re amazing! Take care of yourself in this heat & humidity, too! Great work! 💙”

“Great job Braden! Those red cheeks indicate a hot day. Hope you had plenty of water to drink.”

“Good luck! You will be a blessing to so many this summer.💙💪”

“I love these kids! They bring me hope!”

“Thank you Braden for accepting this challenge❤️🇺🇸💙.”

Way to go Braden! America is proud of you!!!

“God bless these beautiful children who are making a difference and God bless you, Rodney.”

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