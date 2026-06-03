In 1987, a camera followed high school students in Kansas. Gen Xers are eating it up.

High school is a defining time for nearly every generation. It’s a snippet of adolescence where memories are made that stay forever.

Attending high school in the 1980s looked a lot different than it does today. From the ’80s fashion trends to feathered perms to the lack of technology then, high schoolers today are having a totally different experience..

Gen Xers have recently rediscovered footage from a Lawrence High School in Lawrence, Kansas, from 1987 and it’s giving them all the nostalgic feels. Current footage from Lawrence High School is showing the major generational differences.

High schoolers in 1987

The video begins with a bustling hallway full of students making their way to class. It captures the style and beauty trends of the decade. There are lots of clothing like: polo shirts, crew neck seaters, layered button-down shirts, sweater vests, denim jackets, skirts with leggings underneath, light wash jeans and Henley tops.

Accessories like big glasses, wrist watches, belted sweaters, bows, and barrettes can be seen on students. Haircuts and styles range from permed blowouts to feathered bangs to neat crew cuts and mullets.

The camera then zooms in on a female student’s open locker. Inside is a massive picture collage full of friends and fellow students, and she is adding a recently acquired photo to it. Her locker is full of textbooks, and her girlfriend laughs and chats with her as she grabs her items.

Couples walk by with their hands wrapped around one another’s waist, and one couple spots the camera and mocks a make out session. Students carry their textbooks and backpacks. Friends are laughing, chatting, and saying hello to one another as they pass.

Viewers respond

Gen X viewers who grew up in the 1980s flooded the comment section with nostalgic comments and memories from their own ’80s high school days:

“I could almost smell the Salon Selectives hairspray through my screen. ❤”

“My freshman year. This almost brought me to tears feeling old lately, not even my school but thank you for the memories brought back. I saw a shirt that I actually had. lol”

“I was 15. Class of 90. I turned 54 today. That time went by in the blink of any eye. It feels like I am just getting on my feet, starting my life now but in reality, it’s almost over. I miss the 80s. I think all us Gen Xers do. A wonderful time to be a kid.”

“Priceless footage. Just think, those kids are in their 50’s now! We thought the way things were back then would be forever…The internet brings us so much. But it has destroyed so much too!”

“No cell phones, no social media, and high school students acting like normal kids.”

“The contrast that strikes me looking at this is at today’s schools every student carries a backpack but nobody has any books. Everyone has books in this video but no backpacks and they are aware of their surroundings and not mentally trapped by their phones.”

Lawrence High School today

In 2026, students at Lawrence High School look a lot different. In March 2026, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly signed a bill that banned cell phones from being used during the school day.

In a YouTube video by Lawrence High School’s Room 308 Productions current students are asked about their thoughts on the policy change. In the footage, students can be seen looking at their phones, wearing AirPods, and showcasing current-day teen styles such as hoodies, graphic tees, activewear and more. In a poll, nearly 92% of students had a negative opinion on the ban.

In another video, students shared their “hot takes” (also known as “unpopular opinions) among high school culture today. One student shares that she thinks “not all AI (artificial intelligence) is bad, but generative AI is horrible.”

Current-day students also have an evolved take on pop culture and music. In another video produced by Lawrence High School students, they shared exactly what they’re listening to.

From Glorilla to System of a Down to Chappell Roan and Zara Larson, students not only showed off their head phones of choice, but also a variety of personal style. Serendipitously, some students had taste steeped in 1970s and 1980s music

“I’m listening to ‘Purple Rain’ by Prince,” one shared. Another added, “I’m listening to ‘Honesty’ by Billy Joel.”