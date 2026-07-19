A study tested cats and dogs to see if they’d help humans in trouble. We love cats anyway.

Imagine this scenario: you’re rushing out of the house when you realize you don’t have your keys. You’re in a hurry and do not have time for this. You look everywhere while your toddler, dog, and cat watch you panic. Which of these three do you think will be the most helpful when your anxiety runs the highest?

An experiment run by researchers at Eötvös Loránd University in Budapest, Hungary, asked this exact question. And while their findings might not be too surprising for some, others may find that their own experience shows otherwise. Either way, online commenters are having a blast with the whole thing.

Cats vs. dogs vs. toddlers

The animal behavior study, co-authored by Melitta Csepregi, Anna Ágnes Moravcsik, Ádám Miklósi, and Márta Gácsi, is titled “Dogs’ behaviour is more similar to that of children than to that of cats in a prosocial problem situation.” The idea was to compare toddlers, dogs, and cats in terms of their “pro social behavior.”

Of utmost importance, the study found that all three species cared…at least a little. “All species were attentive toward the searched object or distressed caregiver,” the study notes. But what stood out, hence the title of the research paper, was that dogs and toddlers were similar in showing “spontaneous pro-social behavior.” Cats, on the other hand, were a tad more self-serving. “Cats mainly showed object-related behaviors when it was in their own interest.”

In their own interest

The paper concluded, “Children and dogs displayed similar levels of object-related behaviour in the test trials, including those explainable by stimulus enhancement and those likely indicative of pro-sociality. By contrast, cats only displayed showing behaviour (gaze alternation), and even this occurred with a significantly lower probability. In the motivational trial, no species differences were observed in any variable, indicating that cats could also be involved in the problem situation if it was in their own interest.”

Writer Helen Pilcher, PhD adds a bit of surmised opinion in BBC’s Science Focus. She shares, “It didn’t matter what the object was, more than 75 per cent of the dogs and the children either gestured towards the hidden item or went to retrieve it. They didn’t have any special training. There wasn’t anything in it for them. They were, it seems, just happy to help. Cats, on the other hand, only ‘helped’ their owner if there was something in it for them. The only time they got off their backsides was when a treat or toy went missing, and even then, only 40 per cent of the cats approached or looked towards the hidden item.”

Cats are actually very loving

Now, some might find this study and its findings a bit flawed. In a recent piece on Upworthy, my colleague Annie Reneau shared a veterinarian’s take that cats are extremely loyal and loving to their caregivers. Reneau shares, “Cats may appear to be standoffish or only affectionate when they feel like it, but it could be that they are showing you they love you in ways that you might not recognize. Cats can be a lot harder to read than dogs, but they really do love us, just not always in the ways we expect.”

It’s also worth noting that cats and dogs have been domesticated differently and, of course, at different times. Self-described cat connoisseur, Jackson Galaxy (AKA the Cat Daddy), is an author and feline expert with 30 years of experience working with cats. He also has 2.6 million subscribers on YouTube, where he posted a clip explaining, “With dogs, we co-evolved with them from the time they came in with us and it was all about helping us hunt, share our food and then you know striking this bond. And over time selectively breeding them to do very specific jobs. In the meantime they became companions.”

Very different timelines

The journey with felines is a bit different. Galaxy explains, “With cats, it really came down to this mutually beneficial relationship starting 12,000 years ago where we were storing grain. The mice and the rats were fouling that grain. The cats came along [and] took care of the mice and the rats. We said, ‘Well this is a great relationship.’ When it came to calling them companions really that’s a blip in the timeline. We’re talking about a couple of hundred years as opposed to the 40,000 years with dogs.”

That aside, many feline lovers have weighed in. A screenshot was posted on the BBC Science Focus Facebook page where some made jokes and others staunchly defended their feline friends. One Facebooker wrote, in part, “My cat was by my side 24h 7/7 when I got COVID and even before I had tested and had high fever. My cat stays by my side and licks my ankles when arthritis gets unbearable. My cat comes fast and jumps to me when she perceives people are not being too nice to me.”

‘Cats are teaching a lesson in responsibility’

Another joked that cats understand what’s happening, but want you to learn from your mistakes. “The cats are teaching a lesson in responsibility and the consequences of not taking care of your things. The dogs are just enablers who don’t care about personal growth. Thanks for coming to my Ted Talk,” they said.

And this person gives an example that completely negates the research: “We had a cat that did want to help. For example, we were on a trip, and her sister got herself locked in a room (likes to close doors). When we had someone check on them, she had been trying to push food under the door to her sister. It was crazy. She was the sweetest cat ever. She would always try to comfort us when we were upset. We lost her to cancer when she was only 11, but she was really special.”