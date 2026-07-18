Before he became the face of Pepsi, Michael Jackson sang an awesome jingle for Dr Pepper. Hear it now.

Before Michael Jackson became the superstar who helped redefine celebrity advertising, he had a small musical moment with a soda brand that many people have forgotten.

And no. We’re not talking about Pepsi.

The weird “Be a Pepper” song that somehow worked

Long before that commercial, Jackson (as part of the Jacksons) lent his voice and creativity to a Dr Pepper campaign. The collaboration happened during a fascinating chapter of his career, when he was already becoming one of the biggest names in music but was still building the global image that would soon become legendary.

The jingle was part of Dr Pepper’s “Be a Pepper” campaign, and featured lyrics that were, let’s face it, utterly ridiculous.

“I’m a Pepper in the sunshine…I’m a Pepper in the moonlight…I’m a Pepper in the good times…

“Everywhere you go are pepper…Lots of folks you know a peppers…Wouldn’t you like to be a pepper too?”

Taken on their own, these nonsensical words could have easily disappeared into the background. But Jackson’s unmistakable style gave the song a real presence. He brought the same sense of personality and performance that audiences expected from his music career, even when he was singing about a soft drink. Or about people being peppers, or something.

Thus, it became an early example of how Jackson’s star power could transform even the simplest material into something people wanted to hear.

Then came Pepsi

The Dr Pepper recording came before Jackson’s well-known partnership with Pepsi, which began in the early 1980s and became one of the most recognizable celebrity endorsements in history.

The commercial famously featured Jackson performing a rewritten version of his hit song “Billie Jean,” creating a moment that felt closer to a music video than a traditional ad. Fans around the world saw the campaign, and Jackson’s image became closely linked with Pepsi’s identity, which for a time gave them the advantage over Coca-Cola.

While today we are very used to celebrities doing brand partnerships that feel like large-scale entertainment events that make their way into the cultural zeitgeist, at that time the idea was quite novel.

Of course, the partnership also became infamous for its behind-the-scenes drama. During the filming of one commercial, Jackson suffered burns when his hair caught fire during a special effects sequence. The accident became a major news story and added another more turbulent chapter to one of the most discussed advertising campaigns of the era.

A forgotten but important piece of pop culture history

Years later, for better or worse, people still remember that iconic Pepsi commercial as a defining example of celebrity marketing, and a major moment in Jackson’s career. The earlier Dr Pepper commercial…not so much. But it truly was the first to show how Jackson’s artistry could turn anything into an unforgettable, iconic moment.

So while Dr Pepper can boast of a new jingle procured from TikTok, they’ll always owe their first musical hit to the King of Pop.